Game 44 Preview and Open Thread: Boston Bruins @ Ottawa Senators

Can the Senators score a single goal? We’ll find out this afternoon!

By Owen Welch
Ottawa Senators v Boston Bruins Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After Thursday’s shutout loss, the Ottawa Senators will again look for a way to manufacture some offence in the abcence of some of their top forwards. The team has played admirably enough despite the injuries but this lineup can only do so much when the opposition successfully shuts down their top line:

Tkachuk - Stützle - Gaudette
Formenton - Paul - Brown
Sanford - Gambrell - Watson
Tierney - Kastelic - Ennis

Chabot - Zaitsev
Holden - Zub
Brännström - Brown

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins rolled out this lineup in their most recent game (a shutout loss of their own on Thursday night):

Hall - Haula - Pastrnak
DeBrusk - Coyle - Smith
Frederic - Studnicka - Foligno
Blidh - Nosek - Lazar

Grzelcyk - McAvoy
Reilly - Carlo
Forbort - CLifton

Game Notes

  • Reading the comments section after that 6-0 loss to Carolina, you would have a hard time knowing that the Bruins sit comfortably in the playoff picture, on pace for about 100 points in the standings. The situation seems tense in Boston.
  • Of note, Tuukka Rask announced his retirement following a failed comeback attempt, Brad Marchand has gotten himself suspended again (this time for six games), and Patrice Bergeron has sustained an upper body injury.
  • With that, both teams currently lack two thirds of their top lines so Ottawa doesn’t necessarily gain any advantage.
  • Jeremy Swayman likely gets the start for Boston. While technically their back-up, he has better numbers this season than starter Linus Ullmark. Will DJ Smith continue to ride the hot hand of Matt Murray?
  • In terms of old friends coming to town, all of Mike Reilly, Curtis Lazar, and Nick Foligno could dress for the Bruins. Talk about three distinct but also not great mini-eras in Senators history.
  • From a numbers standpoint, Boston’s powerplay generates a lot and their penalty kill doesn’t give up much, despite the shooting/save percentage indicators. Luck has undone the Bruins more than actual skill. As always, they have elite five-on-five defensive numbers to match those good special teams rates so odds are Murray needs to stand on his head again to keep this close enough for Ottawa to have a chance with such a thin corps of forwards right now. The opposition still has David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall so proceed with caution and such.

Where to watch/listen: SN, RDS, TSN1200 @ 12:30PM EST

Stats

Players

Game 44 Ottawa Senators Boston Bruins
Category Player # Player #
Goals Josh Norris 18 David Pastrnak 24
Assists Chabot/Batherson 21 Brad Marchand 28
Points Drake Batherson 34 Brad Marchand 49
Shots Brady Tkachuk 141 David Pastrnak 194
TOI Thomas Chabot 26:57 Charlie McAvoy 24:21

Teams

Game 44 Ottawa Senators Boston Bruins
Category Rank # Rank #
Goals 23rd 2.70 17th 2.92
Goals against 23rd 3.25 17th 2.85
Shots 19th 30.05 4th 35.00
Shots against 27th 33.58 6th 29.09
Powerplay 23rd 17.6% 5th 25.7%
Penalty Kill 14th 80.9% 11th 82.1%
Corsi (5V5SVA) 24th 46.4% 6th 53.9%
xGoals (5V5SVA) 24th 46.8% 2nd 56.0%

