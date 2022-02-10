 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 43 Preview + Open Thread: Penguins @ Senators

The incredibly busy week for the Ottawa Senators continues tonight as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

By spencerblake
Ottawa Senators v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators will meet for the third time this season tonight, with each team claiming a victory. The two teams have average 9.5 goals per game in their two meetings, as Ottawa beat Pittsburgh 6-3 on November 13th while Pittsburgh took two points on January 20th in a 6-4 win.

For the Senators, they’ll be playing their third game in four days since the All Star Break concluded this past weekend. Both clubs have been playing strong hockey as of late, as the Pens come into this one with a 6-1-3 record in their last ten compared to Ottawa’s 5-3-2 record in the same span.

According to morning skate, the lines look unchanged from Ottawa’s 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. As expected, the Sens are expected to start Matt Murray tonight against his former team.

Game Notes

  • Matt Murray gets the start tonight against his former friends, now enemies. The Sens are 5-0-2 in Murray’s last seven starts. The goaltender has looked like a brand new player for Ottawa since the calendar turned to 2022 and the Sens will need him to continue that strong play tonight against a very good Pittsburgh Penguins squad.
  • Brady Tkachuk finally broke his goalless streak with a pair against Carolina on Tuesday and he has give points in his last five games. With Drake Batherson and Josh Norris still out, the captain will need to continue this production to help his team bring home another two points.
  • The new look second line has been on fire since Connor Brown returned from injury with Brown (1G, 2A), Alex Formenton (1G, 1A) and Nick Paul (1G, 2A) all contributing multiple points each in their two games together this week.
  • Sidney Crosby currently sits at 499 goals. Earlier this season, Alex Ovechkin scored his 500th against the Senators so one can only expect...

Game 43 Team Stats

Game 43 Ottawa Senators Pittsburgh Penguins
Category # Rank # Rank
Goals/GP 2.79 23rd 3.32 8th
Goals Against/GP 3.31 22nd 2.57 3rd
Shots/GP 30.3 19th 34.4 6th
Shots Against/GP 33.6 6th 30.4 23rd
Powerplay % 17.7 22nd 22.1 11th
Penalty Kill % 80.6 13th 87.0 2nd
Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 46.51 30th 51.12 9th
xGF % (5v5 SVA) 46.82 24th 53.21 8th

Game 43 Player Stats

Game 19 Ottawa Senators Pittsburgh Penguins
Category Player # Player #
Goals Josh Norris 18 Jake Guentzel 23
Assists Thomas Chabot 21 Kris Letang 36
Points Drake Batherson 34 Jake Guentzel 48
Shots Brady Tkachuk 140 Jake Guentzel 147
Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 26:58 Kris Letang 25:46

