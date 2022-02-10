Game 43 Preview + Open Thread: Penguins @ Senators

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators will meet for the third time this season tonight, with each team claiming a victory. The two teams have average 9.5 goals per game in their two meetings, as Ottawa beat Pittsburgh 6-3 on November 13th while Pittsburgh took two points on January 20th in a 6-4 win.

For the Senators, they’ll be playing their third game in four days since the All Star Break concluded this past weekend. Both clubs have been playing strong hockey as of late, as the Pens come into this one with a 6-1-3 record in their last ten compared to Ottawa’s 5-3-2 record in the same span.

According to morning skate, the lines look unchanged from Ottawa’s 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. As expected, the Sens are expected to start Matt Murray tonight against his former team.

Morning skate .



Tkachuk-Stützle- Gaudette

Formenton-Paul- CBrown

Sanford

-Gambrell-Watson

Tierney

-Kastelic-Ennis



Chabot-Zaitsev

Holden-Zub

Brannstrom-JBrown



Murray - starts

Game Notes

Matt Murray gets the start tonight against his former friends, now enemies. The Sens are 5-0-2 in Murray’s last seven starts. The goaltender has looked like a brand new player for Ottawa since the calendar turned to 2022 and the Sens will need him to continue that strong play tonight against a very good Pittsburgh Penguins squad.

Brady Tkachuk finally broke his goalless streak with a pair against Carolina on Tuesday and he has give points in his last five games. With Drake Batherson and Josh Norris still out, the captain will need to continue this production to help his team bring home another two points.

The new look second line has been on fire since Connor Brown returned from injury with Brown (1G, 2A), Alex Formenton (1G, 1A) and Nick Paul (1G, 2A) all contributing multiple points each in their two games together this week.

Sidney Crosby currently sits at 499 goals. Earlier this season, Alex Ovechkin scored his 500th against the Senators so one can only expect...

Game 43 Team Stats Game 43 Ottawa Senators Pittsburgh Penguins Game 43 Ottawa Senators Pittsburgh Penguins Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 2.79 23rd 3.32 8th Goals Against/GP 3.31 22nd 2.57 3rd Shots/GP 30.3 19th 34.4 6th Shots Against/GP 33.6 6th 30.4 23rd Powerplay % 17.7 22nd 22.1 11th Penalty Kill % 80.6 13th 87.0 2nd Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 46.51 30th 51.12 9th xGF % (5v5 SVA) 46.82 24th 53.21 8th