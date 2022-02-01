Game 40 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ New York Islanders

After a strong showing from Matt Murray and Tim Stützle last night at home, the Sens are making a quick trip to the Island to face off against the New York Islanders before some much needed rest over the All-Star Break.

The Sens didn’t have a game day skate today and the lines last night went through a bit of a blender so it’s tough to tell where everyone will slot in tonight.

Game Notes

Anton Forsberg gets the start in goal. Over his last five starts, Forsberg’s save percentage has leaped around from as low as 0.714 SV% to as high as 0.972 SV%. It remains to be seen which Forsberg will show up this evening.

Lassi Thomson will be a healthy scratch so Victor Mete can draw back in.

Tim Stützle enters tonight’s game as Ottawa’s first line centre after an incredible performance last night against the Oilers. He has two goals and an assist in his last five games.

Where to watch: TSN 5, RDS

2020 Game 40 Player Stats Game 19 Ottawa Senators New York Islanders Game 19 Ottawa Senators New York Islanders Category Player # Player # Goals Josh Norris 18 Brock Nelson 14 Assists Drake Batherson 21 Mathew Barzal 18 Points Drake Batherson 34 Mathew Barzal 27 Shots Brady Tkachuk 130 Oliver Wahlstrom 93 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 27:07 Adam Pelech 21:18