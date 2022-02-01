 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 40 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ New York Islanders

By spencerblake
New York Islanders v Ottawa Senators Photo by Matt Zambonin/NHLI via Getty Images

After a strong showing from Matt Murray and Tim Stützle last night at home, the Sens are making a quick trip to the Island to face off against the New York Islanders before some much needed rest over the All-Star Break.

The Sens didn’t have a game day skate today and the lines last night went through a bit of a blender so it’s tough to tell where everyone will slot in tonight.

Game Notes

  • Anton Forsberg gets the start in goal. Over his last five starts, Forsberg’s save percentage has leaped around from as low as 0.714 SV% to as high as 0.972 SV%. It remains to be seen which Forsberg will show up this evening.
  • Lassi Thomson will be a healthy scratch so Victor Mete can draw back in.
  • Tim Stützle enters tonight’s game as Ottawa’s first line centre after an incredible performance last night against the Oilers. He has two goals and an assist in his last five games.

Where to watch: TSN 5, RDS

2020 Game 40 Player Stats

Game 19 Ottawa Senators New York Islanders
Category Player # Player #
Goals Josh Norris 18 Brock Nelson 14
Assists Drake Batherson 21 Mathew Barzal 18
Points Drake Batherson 34 Mathew Barzal 27
Shots Brady Tkachuk 130 Oliver Wahlstrom 93
Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 27:07 Adam Pelech 21:18

2022 Game 40 Team Stats

Game 20 Ottawa Senators New York Islanders
Category # Rank # Rank
Goals/GP 2.77 22nd 2.38 30th
Goals Against/GP 3.36 25th 2.65 6th
Shots/GP 30.6 18th 29 27th
Shots Against/GP 33.4 6th 31 20th
Powerplay % 18.6 21st 17.2 23rd
Penalty Kill % 81.2 14th 82.3 10th
Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 46.75 28th 47.06 23rd
xGF % (5v5 SVA) 46.25 22nd 48 21st

