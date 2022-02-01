Game 40 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ New York Islanders

After a strong showing from Matt Murray and Tim Stützle last night at home, the Sens are making a quick trip to the Island to face off against the New York Islanders before some much needed rest over the All-Star Break.
The Sens didn’t have a game day skate today and the lines last night went through a bit of a blender so it’s tough to tell where everyone will slot in tonight.
Game Notes
- Anton Forsberg gets the start in goal. Over his last five starts, Forsberg’s save percentage has leaped around from as low as 0.714 SV% to as high as 0.972 SV%. It remains to be seen which Forsberg will show up this evening.
- Lassi Thomson will be a healthy scratch so Victor Mete can draw back in.
- Tim Stützle enters tonight’s game as Ottawa’s first line centre after an incredible performance last night against the Oilers. He has two goals and an assist in his last five games.
Where to watch: TSN 5, RDS
2020 Game 40 Player Stats
|Game 19
|Ottawa
|Senators
|New York
|Islanders
|Game 19
|Ottawa
|Senators
|New York
|Islanders
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Josh Norris
|18
|Brock Nelson
|14
|Assists
|Drake Batherson
|21
|Mathew Barzal
|18
|Points
|Drake Batherson
|34
|Mathew Barzal
|27
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|130
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|93
|Time on Ice/GP
|Thomas Chabot
|27:07
|Adam Pelech
|21:18
2022 Game 40 Team Stats
|Game 20
|Ottawa
|Senators
|New York
|Islanders
|Game 20
|Ottawa
|Senators
|New York
|Islanders
|Category
|#
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|Goals/GP
|2.77
|22nd
|2.38
|30th
|Goals Against/GP
|3.36
|25th
|2.65
|6th
|Shots/GP
|30.6
|18th
|29
|27th
|Shots Against/GP
|33.4
|6th
|31
|20th
|Powerplay %
|18.6
|21st
|17.2
|23rd
|Penalty Kill %
|81.2
|14th
|82.3
|10th
|Corsi % (5v5 SVA)
|46.75
|28th
|47.06
|23rd
|xGF % (5v5 SVA)
|46.25
|22nd
|48
|21st
