The Ottawa Senators have hit the road to Texas, and will try to resume their climb out of the basement against the Dallas Stars.
Dallas, for their part, will also be looking to bounce back from a game where they got seriously goalied by Matt Murray.
The lineup has some changes from last game, but all in the bottom six. Dylan Gambrell draws back in and bumps Derick Brassard down to the fourth line wing, and Parker Kelly sits for the second time this season. Forsberg looks to be getting the start, after relieving Talbot on Tuesday night.
Sens morning skate lines from Dallas.— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 8, 2022
Tkachuk Stützle Giroux
DeBrincat Pinto Batherson
Motte Gambrell Joseph
Brassard Kastelic Watson
Kelly XXXX XXXX
Chabot Zaitsev
Sanderson Hamonic
Brannstrom Holden
Heatherington
Forsberg in starters end.
Talbot.
Game Notes
- The team is looking to bounce back, and Alex DeBrincat has to be looking to bounce back individually too. My thoughts on DeBrincat overall pretty much match nkb’s conclusion on his piece this morning, but that last game felt like one of his worst as a Senator at both ends of the ice
- With Forsberg in the starters net for the morning skate, it looks like Cam Talbot will have to wait for his chance to bounce back individually. Personally, I’ve been more confident overall in Talbot’s play than Forsberg. I’m also concerned we’re starting to veer into dangerous “win and you’re in” territory
- A bright spot for the Senators continues to be the power play. In the last 10 games, they’re 3rd in shot attempts per 60 minutes of 5 on 4, 2nd in expected goals per 60, and 2nd for goals per 60
- Unfortunately, that doesn’t make up for a 5 on 5 game that has been scoring at under half the rate it should be. Ottawa is has scored only 10 goals at 5 on 5 in their past 10 games, the lowest in the league, compared to 22.53 expected goals
- Want another positive talking point? Brady Tkachuk. That’s it. That’s the talking point.
- Had your hopes dashed that the Sens would go on a streak and get back into playoff contention? Maybe you can hang on to this instead - if the Senators can keep the two-up, one-down pattern they’ve had going for the past six games, that would put them at 97 points by the end of the season which is probably a playoff spot
Stats
Team Stats
|Game 26
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Dallas
|Stars
|Game 26
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Dallas
|Stars
|Category
|#
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|Goals/GP
|3.08
|19th
|3.77
|3rd
|Goals Against/GP
|3.32
|20th
|2.85
|8th
|Shots/GP
|33.9
|6th
|32.3
|12th
|Shots Against/GP
|33.3
|26th
|31.4
|14th
|Powerplay %
|26.9
|7th
|25.9
|9th
|Penalty Kill %
|76.6
|18th
|83.8
|3rd
|Corsi % (5v5 SVA)
|51.29
|14th
|53.29
|6th
|xGF % (5v5 SVA)
|51.66
|14th
|51.41
|15th
Player Stats
|Game 26
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Dallas
|Stars
|Game 26
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Dallas
|Stars
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Brady Tkachuk
|12
|Jason Robertson
|23
|Assists
|Brady Tkachuk/Tim Stützle
|17
|Roope Hintz
|19
|Points
|Brady Tkachuk
|29
|Jason Robertson
|41
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|114
|Jason Robertson
|115
|Time on Ice/GP
|Thomas Chabot
|26:01
|Miro Heiskanen
|25:07
It’s an 8:30pm start on TSN5, RDS and the radio call at TSN1200.
