The Ottawa Senators have hit the road to Texas, and will try to resume their climb out of the basement against the Dallas Stars.

Dallas, for their part, will also be looking to bounce back from a game where they got seriously goalied by Matt Murray.

The lineup has some changes from last game, but all in the bottom six. Dylan Gambrell draws back in and bumps Derick Brassard down to the fourth line wing, and Parker Kelly sits for the second time this season. Forsberg looks to be getting the start, after relieving Talbot on Tuesday night.

Sens morning skate lines from Dallas.



Tkachuk Stützle Giroux

DeBrincat Pinto Batherson

Motte Gambrell Joseph

Brassard Kastelic Watson

Kelly XXXX XXXX



Chabot Zaitsev

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden

Heatherington



Forsberg in starters end.

Talbot. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 8, 2022

Game Notes

The team is looking to bounce back, and Alex DeBrincat has to be looking to bounce back individually too. My thoughts on DeBrincat overall pretty much match nkb’s conclusion on his piece this morning, but that last game felt like one of his worst as a Senator at both ends of the ice

With Forsberg in the starters net for the morning skate, it looks like Cam Talbot will have to wait for his chance to bounce back individually. Personally, I’ve been more confident overall in Talbot’s play than Forsberg. I’m also concerned we’re starting to veer into dangerous “win and you’re in” territory

A bright spot for the Senators continues to be the power play. In the last 10 games, they’re 3rd in shot attempts per 60 minutes of 5 on 4, 2nd in expected goals per 60, and 2nd for goals per 60

Unfortunately, that doesn’t make up for a 5 on 5 game that has been scoring at under half the rate it should be. Ottawa is has scored only 10 goals at 5 on 5 in their past 10 games, the lowest in the league, compared to 22.53 expected goals

Want another positive talking point? Brady Tkachuk. That’s it. That’s the talking point.

Had your hopes dashed that the Sens would go on a streak and get back into playoff contention? Maybe you can hang on to this instead - if the Senators can keep the two-up, one-down pattern they’ve had going for the past six games, that would put them at 97 points by the end of the season which is probably a playoff spot

Stats

Team Stats Game 26 Ottawa Senators Dallas Stars Game 26 Ottawa Senators Dallas Stars Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 3.08 19th 3.77 3rd Goals Against/GP 3.32 20th 2.85 8th Shots/GP 33.9 6th 32.3 12th Shots Against/GP 33.3 26th 31.4 14th Powerplay % 26.9 7th 25.9 9th Penalty Kill % 76.6 18th 83.8 3rd Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 51.29 14th 53.29 6th xGF % (5v5 SVA) 51.66 14th 51.41 15th

Player Stats Game 26 Ottawa Senators Dallas Stars Game 26 Ottawa Senators Dallas Stars Category Player # Player # Goals Brady Tkachuk 12 Jason Robertson 23 Assists Brady Tkachuk/Tim Stützle 17 Roope Hintz 19 Points Brady Tkachuk 29 Jason Robertson 41 Shots Brady Tkachuk 114 Jason Robertson 115 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 26:01 Miro Heiskanen 25:07

It’s an 8:30pm start on TSN5, RDS and the radio call at TSN1200.