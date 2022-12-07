Depleted BSens Win One of Three

The Belleville Senators had a busy weekend as their schedule saw them play three games in three nights against three fellow North Division teams. With games against Syracuse and Utica at CAA Arena on Friday and Saturday, Bellevillet then had a quick trip down the 401 to Toronto for a matchup with the Marlies on Sunday.

The weekend started out about as well as you could have hoped. Despite still missing a big chunk of the roster, the BSens were able to muster a win against Syracuse —thanks in no small part to Jarid Lukosevicius’s first career AHL hat trick.

A Jarid Lukosevicius hat trick paced the #BellevilleSens to victory last Friday to give us our #HighlightoftheWeek!#ForTheB pic.twitter.com/eY43ziT2iq — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) December 6, 2022

This match saw plenty of back and forth as the Crunch held a 2-0 lead early before Belleville turned the tide with three unanswered. Between the pipes, Troy Mann turned once again to Antoine Bibeau who made 35 saves.

While the optimism was running high after the comeback vitcory, it appeared that Belleville may have emptied the tank a little a bit more than anticipated as Saturday was a much different story. Similar to the parent club’s game against LA last night, Belleville let Utica grab an early commanding lead by scoring the first four goals of the game - all in the first period.

Belleville’s effort to come back and get involved in a competitive game was noticeable, as 4-0 turned into 5-3 but three goals was all they could muster, while Utica added another two for the 7-3 victory.

The third and final contest of the weekend felt just as long as you’d have expected from a team who’d played the previous two straight nights and then had to drive to Toronto to play once more. In a 3-1 loss to the Marlies, Belleville didn’t even get themselves on the board until five minutes into the third period with another goal from Lukosevicius.

With a 9-11-1 record, this team is still very much in the playoff picture. While they miss virtually half of their team, including some important players in Roby Järventie, Mads Søgaard and Ridly Greig (expected back soon), every point will be a blessing until they can deploy their full roster again.

