Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - December 6th

Forwards

Zack Ostapchuk

He’s been carrying the draft class of 2021 since last year’s playoffs, and with an infestation of injury bugs plaguing the organization, he’s been doing the same for the prospect pool as a whole. On top of a shootout-winning goal on Saturday, Ostapchuk added another goal, along with 6 assists in 4 games, and now has 29 points in 21 games on the year. That’s not an especially dominant pace, but it’s incredibly encouraging to see where he’s at now, compared to a year ago. After an impressive performance in the 2022 World Juniors in a bottom-six role, he’s virtually a lock to make the team this year and has a bigger opportunity to contribute offensively.

Zack Ostapchuk with the shootout winner on Saturday night



Ostapchuk added 4 assists in the 6-5 win — a decent showing by the Giants' captain

Oskar Pettersson

He’s not a lock like Ostapchuk, but Pettersson is definitely a candidate for the World Juniors, as a third-round selection from 2022 who earned a promotion to the SHL a few weeks back, and his performance this past week will certainly raise his profile. He contributed a goal and an assist in three games, which is a strong pace for a D+1 SHL player, at least for a player of his draft position.

Oskar Pettersson ripped his first career SHL goal on Thursday



Pettersson also picked up his first SHL assist later in the game. It's great to see him take advantage of playing time with the big club as they deal with injuries.

Luke Loheit

A seventh-rounder from 2018 and the most obscure of four assets remaining from the Mika Zibanejad trade, Loheit has always been more of a depth player for Minnesota-Duluth, but in his senior year, he’s begun to contribute on the scoresheet more frequently. Three assists this week bring his total to 7 points in 14 games. An entry-level deal with the Senators is not a realistic possibility here, but we could see an amateur tryout in the AHL once his college career ends. Belleville could certainly use some extra muscle with the absurd amount of injuries they’ve had.

Defensemen

Jorian Donovan

Although he saw his 10-game point streak end on Sunday, he was still a point-per-game in three games last week. The Sens have had some success in drafting defensemen in the later rounds, from 2019 seventh-rounder Maxence Guenette, who’s having a good year in Belleville, and Donovan, a 2022 fifth-round selection is looking to follow that trend. Not only do his 20 points in 21 games beat out Guenette’s pace of 40 in 62 from his third year in junior, but the pace is also comparable to *the* Thomas Chabot in his third season with the Sea Dogs. Not to say he’s going to be anywhere as good in the long run, but Chabot was seen as a great pick early on largely because of his D+1 production, and Donovan is currently scoring at a similar pace.

Jorian Donovan pushed his point streak to 10 games on Friday with a pair of assists in a 4-2 win – he was named the game's 1st star



Donovan has put up 6G and 10A during this streak and now has a clean 20 points in 20GP – incredible stuff

Filip Nordberg

It was definitely a week of firsts for 2022 Sens draftees from Sweden. Second-round defenseman Filip Nordberg added an assist to his first career goal in the Allsvenskan, for a new total of 3 points in 18 games. He’s split time between Södertälje SK’s main roster and U-20 clubs this year, and his first productive stretch of games is a step in the right direction toward leaving the junior team behind for good.

Filip Nordberg scored his first career Allsvenskan goal on Wednesday

Goaltending

Kevin Reidler

Of the two goalies who played a game, Reidler had by far the better performance. His 4-11-0 record is more a product of his team’s play, as he’s posted a respectable .906 save percentage for AIK. One key advantage of drafting goalies out of Europe (or the USDP) as opposed to the CHL is that you retain their signing rights for 4 years instead of 2, giving you twice as much time to evaluate them without having to commit space on your roster. I’d expect Reidler to play another season in the U-20 league, followed by two years in either the SHL or Allsvenskan before a decision is made.

Silver Linings

Along with Ostapchuk, Tyler Boucher has also been named to the preliminary rosters for his team, the USA. Tomas Hamara is also a likely candidate for the tournament, as he took part last year with Czechia.

The usual suspects for Belleville came through once again for the club as Egor Sokolov, Angus Crookshank, and Cole Reinhardt each had a goal and an assist in three games.

Defenseman Jonny Tychonick added a goal last week for Omaha, for a total of 3 goals and 9 assists in 16 games in his final collegiate season.

Stats

Pro (NHL, AHL) - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 6 8 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 1 1 7 6 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 3 1 1 2 2 12 8% | 21 7 7 14 15 58 12% Philippe Daoust C 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 2 5 7 0 10 20% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 3 7 10 14 19 16% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 3 1 0 1 0 5 20% | 18 2 6 8 4 37 5% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 2 3 5 2 16 13% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 3 0 1 1 4 6 0% | 11 3 4 7 12 12 25% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 1 1 2 0 4 25% | 21 5 8 13 36 41 12% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 3 1 1 2 2 13 8% | 21 6 14 20 22 54 11% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 3 0 2 2 2 4 0% | 18 3 9 12 10 27 11% Lassi Thomson RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 4 1 0%

USA (NCAA, USHL) - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C/LW 18 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 3 2 5 4 8 38% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 18 4 9 13 7 44 9% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 0 0 4 8 0% | 16 1 4 5 33 27 4% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 0 3 3 2 4 0% | 14 2 5 7 8 32 6% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 1 0 1 1 0 0 0% | 16 4 1 5 10 20 20% Cameron O'Neill RW 18 Tri-City (USHL) 2 0 0 0 2 2 0% | 19 4 9 13 8 34 12% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 2 1 0 1 2 2 50% | 16 3 9 12 12 24 13% Theo Wallberg LD 19 Dubuque (USHL) 3 0 1 1 4 1 0% | 15 3 4 7 10 20 15%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 8 6 14 26 58 14% Jorian Donovan LD 18 Hamilton OHL 3 0 3 3 2 5 0% | 21 7 13 20 19 45 16% Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 2 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 19 2 7 9 9 32 6% Carson Latimer RW 19 Prince Albert WHL 3 0 1 1 6 2 0% | 22 7 14 21 20 45 16% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver WHL 4 1 6 7 2 17 6% | 21 10 19 29 20 85 12% Ben Roger RD 20 Kingston OHL 2 0 1 1 0 4 0% | 14 1 3 4 10 14 7% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia OHL 2 0 1 1 7 0 0% | 12 0 2 2 19 8 0%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 24 Moscow KHL 3 0 2 2 0 5 0% | 34 9 5 14 16 58 16% Olle Alsing LD 26 Leksands IF SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 23 2 3 5 8 47 4% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 2 3 5 0 13 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 20 5 0 5 4 27 19% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 16 2 7 9 14 43 5% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 2 1 1 2 2 3 33% | 18 1 2 3 6 8 13% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 15 10 25 31 75 20% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 3 1 1 2 0 4 25% | 10 1 1 2 0 11 9%