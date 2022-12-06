Game 25 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators versus Los Angeles Kings

Game Notes:
- Tonight the Sens host Indigenous Peoples Appreciation Night and you should definitely cop one of those sick Jay Odjick shirts (just my humble opinion). You can check out lots of other cool performances and support local indigenous organizations. Do it.
- Artem Zub rejoins Jacob Bernard-Docker and Josh Norris on Ottawa’s injured list while Alex Iafallo and Brendan Lemieux (who won’t get to bite Ottawa’s captain this year) represent Los Angeles’ injuries of note.
- The last time these teams met about ten days ago, Ottawa held their own in the fancy stats against a team that historically wins those nerd battles and obviously Claude Giroux punctuated the victory with possibly his coolest goal yet as a Senator.
- Los Angeles has gotten very mediocre goaltending to date—throw everything and anything you can at the net! Los Angeles has converted to a higher shooting percentage than the Sens so far this season—good thing Anton Forsberg and Cam Talbot both seem to have found their grooves of late.
- As we learned last game, the Kings have pretty decent forward depth and Ottawa’s third line will have to match up to that to retain home-ice advantage. Ottawa generates more total offence but the Kings can play stifling defence (and they need to given their poor goaltending) so the percentages wash out for a pretty close match-up again.
- The Kings sub-par netminding belies the quality of their penalty-killers while their inflated shooting percentage flatters the quality of their powerplay. Ottawa can hang around on special teams and we’ll see how Ottawa’s high-event style matches up with Los Angeles’ defence-first approach now that DJ Smith has last change.
Expected and Actual Goals
|Team
|5V5 xGF/60
|5V5 Sh%
|5V5 xGA/60
|5V5 Sv%
|PP xGF/60
|PP Sh%
|PK xGA/60
|PK Sv%
|Team
|5V5 xGF/60
|5V5 Sh%
|5V5 xGA/60
|5V5 Sv%
|PP xGF/60
|PP Sh%
|PK xGA/60
|PK Sv%
|Ottawa
|3.06
|7.01
|2.71
|92.16
|8.39
|17.56
|9.02
|86.84
|Los Angeles
|2.69
|8.27
|2.39
|89.93
|7.57
|18.46
|7.79
|80.17
Where to watch/listen: RDS, TSN5, TSN1200 @7PM EST
Lines from Last Game:
Ottawa Senators
DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson
Motte - Gambrell - Joseph
Kelly - Kastelic - Watson
Chabot - Zaitsev
Sanderson - Hamonic
Brännström - Holden
Los Angeles Kings
Moore - Danault - Arvidsson
Kaliyev - Lizotte - Vilardi
Fagemo - Anderson-Dolan - Grundström
Anderson - Doughty
Roy - Durzi
Björnfort - Walker
Stats:
Players
|Game 25
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Los Angeles
|Kings
|Game 25
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Los Angeles
|Kings
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Brady Tkachuk
|12
|Gabriel Vilardi
|13
|Assists
|Brady Tkachuk
|17
|Kevin Fiala
|20
|Points
|Brady Tkachuk
|27
|Kevin Fiala
|28
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|110
|Trevor Moore
|82
|ATOI
|Thomas Chabot
|26:08
|Drew Doughty
|26:21
Teams
|Game 25
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Los Angeles
|Kings
|Game 25
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Los Angeles
|Kings
|Category
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|#
|Goals
|17th
|3.10
|11th
|3.33
|Goals against
|20th
|3.23
|26th
|3.55
|Shots
|6th
|33.7
|12th
|32.1
|Shots against
|27th
|33.3
|7th
|29.1
|Powerplay
|9th
|25.8%
|12th
|24.7%
|Penalty Kill
|18th
|78.0%
|26th
|73.0%
|Corsi (5V5SVA)
|12th
|51.8%
|14th
|51.5%
|xGoals (5V5SVA)
|13th
|52.2%
|12th
|52.3%
Loading comments...