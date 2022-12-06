 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 25 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators versus Los Angeles Kings

Sweep. The. Series.

By Owen Welch
NHL: NOV 27 Senators at Kings Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Notes:

  • Tonight the Sens host Indigenous Peoples Appreciation Night and you should definitely cop one of those sick Jay Odjick shirts (just my humble opinion). You can check out lots of other cool performances and support local indigenous organizations. Do it.
  • Artem Zub rejoins Jacob Bernard-Docker and Josh Norris on Ottawa’s injured list while Alex Iafallo and Brendan Lemieux (who won’t get to bite Ottawa’s captain this year) represent Los Angeles’ injuries of note.
  • The last time these teams met about ten days ago, Ottawa held their own in the fancy stats against a team that historically wins those nerd battles and obviously Claude Giroux punctuated the victory with possibly his coolest goal yet as a Senator.
  • Los Angeles has gotten very mediocre goaltending to date—throw everything and anything you can at the net! Los Angeles has converted to a higher shooting percentage than the Sens so far this season—good thing Anton Forsberg and Cam Talbot both seem to have found their grooves of late.
  • As we learned last game, the Kings have pretty decent forward depth and Ottawa’s third line will have to match up to that to retain home-ice advantage. Ottawa generates more total offence but the Kings can play stifling defence (and they need to given their poor goaltending) so the percentages wash out for a pretty close match-up again.
  • The Kings sub-par netminding belies the quality of their penalty-killers while their inflated shooting percentage flatters the quality of their powerplay. Ottawa can hang around on special teams and we’ll see how Ottawa’s high-event style matches up with Los Angeles’ defence-first approach now that DJ Smith has last change.

Expected and Actual Goals

Team 5V5 xGF/60 5V5 Sh% 5V5 xGA/60 5V5 Sv% PP xGF/60 PP Sh% PK xGA/60 PK Sv%
Ottawa 3.06 7.01 2.71 92.16 8.39 17.56 9.02 86.84
Los Angeles 2.69 8.27 2.39 89.93 7.57 18.46 7.79 80.17

Where to watch/listen: RDS, TSN5, TSN1200 @7PM EST

Lines from Last Game:

Ottawa Senators

Tkachuk - Stützle - Giroux
DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson
Motte - Gambrell - Joseph
Kelly - Kastelic - Watson

Chabot - Zaitsev
Sanderson - Hamonic
Brännström - Holden

Los Angeles Kings

Fiala - Kopitar - Kempe
Moore - Danault - Arvidsson
Kaliyev - Lizotte - Vilardi
Fagemo - Anderson-Dolan - Grundström

Anderson - Doughty
Roy - Durzi
Björnfort - Walker

Stats:

Players

Game 25 Ottawa Senators Los Angeles Kings
Category Player # Player #
Goals Brady Tkachuk 12 Gabriel Vilardi 13
Assists Brady Tkachuk 17 Kevin Fiala 20
Points Brady Tkachuk 27 Kevin Fiala 28
Shots Brady Tkachuk 110 Trevor Moore 82
ATOI Thomas Chabot 26:08 Drew Doughty 26:21

Teams

Game 25 Ottawa Senators Los Angeles Kings
Category Rank # Rank #
Goals 17th 3.10 11th 3.33
Goals against 20th 3.23 26th 3.55
Shots 6th 33.7 12th 32.1
Shots against 27th 33.3 7th 29.1
Powerplay 9th 25.8% 12th 24.7%
Penalty Kill 18th 78.0% 26th 73.0%
Corsi (5V5SVA) 12th 51.8% 14th 51.5%
xGoals (5V5SVA) 13th 52.2% 12th 52.3%

