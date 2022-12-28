Søgaard Stands Tall in Boxing Day Loss

The Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies took to the ice for their annual Boxing Day Clash at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The two teams, sitting at opposite ends of the North Division standings, came into the game hoping for a quick two points before another few days off.

Matthew Boucher and Joe Carroll got the party started for Carroll’s first career AHL goal.

Unfortunately, it only took a few minutes for the Marlies to even things up, as Alex Steeves’ 10th of the season beat Mads Søgaard to knot these two teams up at one. Further unfortunate circumstances occurred in the second period, as Toronto was the only team that managed to get on the board. Outside of being down 2-1, the second period was quite the affair in the penalty box. Toronto and Belleville combined for 24 penalty minutes, with 12 minor infractions being handed out in the frame. As you can guess, Belleville was unsuccessful in capitalizing on their opportunities - while Toronto’s lone goal from Steeves was a powerplay marker.

The third period started off rough with Toronto extending their lead to 3-1 just a few minutes in. Egor Sokolov was able to shrink the lead with his eighth of the year but it wasn’t enough to mount the comeback. Toronto ended up taking this one 3-2.

