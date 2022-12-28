Søgaard Stands Tall in Boxing Day Loss

The Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies took to the ice for their annual Boxing Day Clash at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The two teams, sitting at opposite ends of the North Division standings, came into the game hoping for a quick two points before another few days off.
Matthew Boucher and Joe Carroll got the party started for Carroll’s first career AHL goal.
Carp, Ontario’s own & alumnus of @ovsshockey @TitansAAA & @CPCANADIANS_U18 Joe Carroll nets his 1st career @TheAHL goal this afternoon with the @BellevilleSens Vs Toronto! pic.twitter.com/Zr4mqJVQxg— 613 Hockey Prospects (@613HKYProspects) December 26, 2022
Unfortunately, it only took a few minutes for the Marlies to even things up, as Alex Steeves’ 10th of the season beat Mads Søgaard to knot these two teams up at one. Further unfortunate circumstances occurred in the second period, as Toronto was the only team that managed to get on the board. Outside of being down 2-1, the second period was quite the affair in the penalty box. Toronto and Belleville combined for 24 penalty minutes, with 12 minor infractions being handed out in the frame. As you can guess, Belleville was unsuccessful in capitalizing on their opportunities - while Toronto’s lone goal from Steeves was a powerplay marker.
The third period started off rough with Toronto extending their lead to 3-1 just a few minutes in. Egor Sokolov was able to shrink the lead with his eighth of the year but it wasn’t enough to mount the comeback. Toronto ended up taking this one 3-2.
Weekly Notes
- Mads Søgaard stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced, for a 0.917 SV%.
- Joe Carroll was signed to a professional tryout two weeks ago. The Carp native has a goal and an assist in three games with Belleville, after posting 16 points in 19 games with the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears.
- The line of Ridly Greig, Egor Sokolov and Angus Crookshank continues to be a favourite of Troy Mann - and BSens fans alike. Sokolov and Greig each posted a point on Monday while the three combined for nine shots on goal.
- Jonathan Aspirot made his season debut on Monday, after spending the first few months of the season on the injured list. While he didn’t make his way onto the board, his presence was felt in moving the puck and playing responsible defense.
