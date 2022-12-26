 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday, Links, News, and Notes: Ovechkin Rises, World Juniors Begin, and More!

By nkb
Winnipeg Jets v Washington Capitals Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

With the hockey world virtually totally shut down over the weekend, it’s an abbreviated version of Links, News, and Notes. I hope that everyone, especially with the catastrophic weather, was able to enjoy some safe time with their loved ones. The Ottawa Senators resume an important segment of their schedule this week, with four key games. We’re right back to it!

Here’s what’s been going on in recent days:

