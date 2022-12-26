Monday, Links, News, and Notes: Ovechkin Rises, World Juniors Begin, and More!

With the hockey world virtually totally shut down over the weekend, it’s an abbreviated version of Links, News, and Notes. I hope that everyone, especially with the catastrophic weather, was able to enjoy some safe time with their loved ones. The Ottawa Senators resume an important segment of their schedule this week, with four key games. We’re right back to it!
Here’s what’s been going on in recent days:
- The World Junior Championships get underway today, with Canada facing off against the Czech Republic at 7:30PM. You can see the full schedule here.
- Kristen Shilton has a write-up of some of the biggest questions entering the tournament over at ESPN.com
- On Friday night, Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd goal to become the NHL’s second all-time leading goal scorer. It seems crazy to say, but the man is once again on a fifty goal pace — at age 37.
- Nicklas Backstrom, Ovechkin’s long-time teammate and the person who has assisted the largest number of his goals, shared his thoughts on Ovechkin’s phenomenal career.
- In Sensland, Ian Mendes recently answered some mailbag questions. His insights into what kind of deal Alex DeBrincat could command were of particular interest.
- Lastly, the NHL announced that Mason Shaw has been suspended for two games for kneeing Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov. Don’t knee people!
