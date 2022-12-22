Thursday Links, News, and Notes: ZUUUB, Festive Celebrations, and Morrissey for Norris?

After one of the most disheartening losses of the year on Tuesday vs. the Winnipeg Jets, the Ottawa Senators have back-to-back games tonight and Friday to salvage the festive feeling before an extended Christmas break.

The big news, however, was yesterday’s signing of Artem Zub to a four-year extension:

Graeme Nichols has a nice write-up of the Zub deal over at his Substack, “Rome in a Day”. I thought this paragraph in particular, was spot on:

After using the 2022 offseason to supplement an excellent young forward core with a few strong and established talents, losing Zub would have undermined a lot of the good work that has been done by exacerbating the roster’s biggest weakness.

More than anything else, the Sens needed to retain Zub, and so almost any deal would be good in that sense. The right side of the Sens’ defense remains the team’s biggest weakness, even with Zub, but now that he’s locked up for the long-term Pierre Dorion has a great foundation upon which to build.