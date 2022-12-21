Christmas wish granted, Trevor.

The Ottawa Senators have signed a four year, $4.6M AAV extension with Artem Zub. It’s a nice (and deserved) raise from his current $2.5M AAV contract. The first year of the contract carries a salary of $4M, with the remaining three years all matching at $4.8M. There is a 10-team no trade clause.

Zub has brought some much-needed defensive stability to whatever pairing he has been on, and his absence when injured this season has been noticeable.

With Zub locked up, there is still plenty of work to do on extending other pending free agents (or deciding not to). Between the two types of free agents, there are 10 players with expiring contracts that have been NHL regulars for the Sens so far this season.

Restricted Free Agents: Alex DeBrincat, Shane Pinto, Erik Brannstrom, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Unrestricted Free Agents: Cam Talbot, Nick Holden, Travis Hamonic, Austin Watson, Tyler Motte, Derick Brassard