BSens Unsuccessful on Manitoba Trip

The Belleville Senators made the trip to Marc Methot’s favourite Canadian city this weekend for a back-to-back with the Manitoba Moose. Being a Western Conference team - and the AHL schedule having very few games outside of the conference - they’re an unfamiliar foe for Belleville. One look at the standings, however, will tell you that Belleville’s still shorthanded roster was in for a battle against the Moose, who were 12-7-3 when this weekend began.

Spoiler, they were 14-7-3 when it ended.

The first game saw a very common occurance for Belleville in the first period; a completely flat start. Head Coach Troy Mann has commented on it on more than one occasion this year and Saturday’s tilt with Manitoba was yet another display of this BSens team putting themselves way behind the eight ball very quickly.

In Manitoba’s decisive 6-2 win, the Moose scored the first five goals of the game - including three goals in the first 12 minutes of the opening period. It wasn’t until halfway through the second period that Belleville finally got themselves on the board with Brennan Saulnier’s third of the year.

Belleville’s too little too late version of a comeback was quickly stymied by the Moose, as they re-established their five goal lead in the opening minute of the third period. Although Ridly Greig was able to score an absolute beauty in the final frame, it was far from enough to save Belleville from their disastrous start.

Greig picks the corner and snipes this one home #ForTheB https://t.co/4YGgGnexYX pic.twitter.com/ytRWciZVN3 — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) December 17, 2022

While Saturday was certainly a rough outing, Sunday saw a Belleville team with more of a bite and effort. Although they still surrendered the first goal, the BSens were able to tally two in the second period courtesy of Egor Sokolov and Matthew Wedman to establish their first lead over the Moose this weekend. For Sokolov, the goal was particular special as it was his 100th career point in the American Hockey League.

Halfway through the third, the Moose evened things up at two and, unfortunately, buried another goal in overtime to take this one 3-2.

Weekly Notes