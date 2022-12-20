Game 32 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ Winnipeg Jets

Fresh off splitting a weekend set of games with the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild, the Ottawa Senators are in Winnipeg tonight to face the Jets. Winnipeg’s 20-10-1 record qualifies as one of the biggest surprises of this first part of the season, and they’re not to be under-estimated.

Game Notes:

The Sens should come into this game feeling pretty good having split their back-to-back over the weekend considering the number of key- and role-players missing from their lineup (Jacob Bernard-Docker, Mathieu Joseph, Josh Norris, Tim Stützle, and Artem Zub).

The Jets, meanwhile lost their Sunday matchup against Seattle but, like Ottawa, have six wins in their last ten and a litany of injuries as well (Mason Appleton, Nikolaj Ehlers, Ville Heinola, Saku Maenalanen, Nate Schmidt, Logan Stanley, and Blake Wheeler).

While I don’t want to downplay the talent that the Jets do have (they present a very serious threat in their division) I think their position is reflective of where Ottawa could be with a few more lucky bounces here and there. The two teams are worlds apart in the standings but when you break down the numbers, Winnipeg doesn’t have a huge advantage at the margins—goaltending notwithstanding.

About that goaltending, Connor Hellebuyck looks like a Vezina-calibre netminder again this season. While I hate to say Ottawa’s fate in this game comes down to who starts for the Jets, you can bet the moneyline will reflect whether Ottawa sees Hellebuyck or David Rittich. Hellebuyck didn’t take the morning skate, so as of this writing it seems possible he will not be the starter.

I should clarify that on paper, with injuries to both teams noted, the Jets still have the statistical advantage in this game. On top of their elite five-on-five goaltending, they can also outscore Ottawa at even strength. Winnipeg also possesses good penalty kill shot-suppression and they don’t take a lot of penalties — which could be an issue for the Sens’ offensive hopes.

Ottawa meanwhile has rode their powerplay this far in December and will need to keep it rolling until the likes of Norris and Stützle can return if they want to hover around .500 for any period of time. Ottawa’s goaltenders have served as the Senators’ best penalty-killers, and the five-on-five rates remain decent despite the very noticeable aforementioned absences down the middle and on defence.

Ottawa has also done a real 180 in terms of drawing more penalties than they take (possibly a chicken-and-egg question with their overall team success) and special teams have made the most of it.

In summary: Go Sens Go.

Expected and Actual Goals Team 5V5 xGF/60 5V5 Sh% 5V5 xGA/60 5V5 Sv% PP xGF/60 PP Sh% PK xGA/60 PK Sv% Team 5V5 xGF/60 5V5 Sh% 5V5 xGA/60 5V5 Sv% PP xGF/60 PP Sh% PK xGA/60 PK Sv% Ottawa 2.89 6.75 2.66 91.71 9.76 17.89 8.59 88.27 Winnipeg 2.62 8.39 2.65 93.49 9.31 15.69 7.74 87.90

Lines from Last Game:

DJ Smith said no changes from last game during his media availability this morning, so here’s how the Sens should line ‘em up:

Tkachuk - Brassard - Giroux

DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson

Motte - Kastelic - Watson

Kelly - Gambrell - Chartier



Chabot - Zaitsev

Sanderson - Hamonic

Brännström - Holden





Perfetti - Scheifele - Kuhlman

Connor - Dubois - Gagner

Barron - Lowry - Harkins

Gustafsson - Stenlund - Jonsson-Fjällby



Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Capobianco





Players Game 32 Ottawa Senators Winnipeg Jets Game 32 Ottawa Senators Winnipeg Jets Category Player # Player # Goals Claude Giroux 14 Mark Scheifele 19 Assists Brady Tkachuk 23 Josh Morrissey 31 Points Brady Tkachuk 36 Josh Morrissey 36 Shots Brady Tkachuk 137 Kyle Connor 110 ATOI Thomas Chabot 25:53 Josh Morrissey 23:22

Teams Game 32 Ottawa Senators Winnipeg Jets Game 32 Ottawa Senators Winnipeg Jets Category Rank # Rank # Goals 17th 3.11 11th 3.30 Goals against 18th 3.14 4th 2.56 Shots 6th 33.2 20th 30.3 Shots against 22nd 32.2 15th 31.0 Powerplay 4th 28.1% 11th 24.2% Penalty Kill 13th 80.2% 5th 82.1% Corsi% (5V5SVA) 15th 51.5% 18th 50.1% xGoals% (5V5SVA) 13th 51.5% 19th 49.6%

Where to watch/listen:

Watch on RDS, TSN5 or listen TSN1200 @8PM EST