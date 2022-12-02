Game 23 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ New York Rangers

Game Notes:
- Injuries haven’t changed since Wednesday: Jacob Bernard-Docker and Josh Norris remain out for Ottawa and no injuries(!) for New York.
- Ottawa did well to avoid the penalty box for the most part in the last game. Let’s see if they can make a habit of it. They also played a relatively clean game against the Kings if you recall.
- Ottawa and New York have inverted powerplay results as the Rangers generate more chances but the Sens convert more of theirs. On the penalty kill, the Rangers allow less and stop more.
- At five-on-five, both teams have similar expected goals percentages but Ottawa plays a much higher event style while the Rangers prefer to keep it quiet. Surprisingly, Ottawa has had slightly better even strength goaltending to date but the Rangers have had much better shooting luck than the ice-cold Sens.
Expected and Actual Goals
|Ottawa
|3.09
|7.30
|2.74
|92.10
|8.04
|16.52
|8.50
|85.93
|New York
|2.82
|7.68
|2.54
|91.11
|10.49
|11.26
|7.48
|88.24
- Of note with New York’s special teams, Ottawa did well in limiting damage from the Rangers three most dangerous forwards but the Vincent Trochek and Barclay Goodrow lines took care of offence. We’ll see how the matchups look now that the Rangers have last change.
Where to watch/listen: TSN5, RDS, TSN1200 @7PM EST
Lines from Last Game:
DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson
Motte - Brassard - Joseph
Kelly - Kastelic - Watson
Chabot - Zub
Sanderson - Hamonic
Brännström - Holden
Panarin - Chytil - Kakko
Lafreniere - Trochek - Kravtsov
Blais - Goodrow - Gauthier
Lindgren - Fox
Jones - Trouba
Miller - Schneider
Stats:
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Tkachuk/Pinto/Giroux
|9
|Kreider/Zibanejad
|11
|Assists
|Brady Tkachuk
|16
|Fox/Panarin
|19
|Points
|Brady Tkachuk
|25
|Fox/Panarin/Zibanejad
|25
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|99
|Zibanejad
|101
|ATOI
|Thomas Chabot
|25:58
|Adam Fox
|25:04
|Category
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|#
|Goals
|17th
|3.03
|19th
|2.97
|Goals against
|20th
|3.35
|9th
|2.76
|Shots
|7th
|33.4
|4th
|33.9
|Shots against
|28th
|33.6
|6th
|28.8
|Powerplay
|10th
|23.8%
|18th
|20.7%
|Penalty Kill
|19th
|77.7%
|4th
|83.3%
|Corsi (5V5SVA)
|12th
|51.8%
|7th
|52.8%
|xGoals (5V5SVA)
|12th
|52.2%
|8th
|52.9%
