 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 23 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ New York Rangers

Note to self: There are three periods.

By Owen Welch
/ new
NHL: NOV 30 Rangers at Senators Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Notes:

  • Injuries haven’t changed since Wednesday: Jacob Bernard-Docker and Josh Norris remain out for Ottawa and no injuries(!) for New York.
  • Ottawa did well to avoid the penalty box for the most part in the last game. Let’s see if they can make a habit of it. They also played a relatively clean game against the Kings if you recall.
  • Ottawa and New York have inverted powerplay results as the Rangers generate more chances but the Sens convert more of theirs. On the penalty kill, the Rangers allow less and stop more.
  • At five-on-five, both teams have similar expected goals percentages but Ottawa plays a much higher event style while the Rangers prefer to keep it quiet. Surprisingly, Ottawa has had slightly better even strength goaltending to date but the Rangers have had much better shooting luck than the ice-cold Sens.

Expected and Actual Goals

Team 5V5 xGF/60 5V5 Sh% 5V5 xGA/60 5V5 Sv% PP xGF/60 PP Sh% PK xGA/60 PK Sv%
Team 5V5 xGF/60 5V5 Sh% 5V5 xGA/60 5V5 Sv% PP xGF/60 PP Sh% PK xGA/60 PK Sv%
Ottawa 3.09 7.30 2.74 92.10 8.04 16.52 8.50 85.93
New York 2.82 7.68 2.54 91.11 10.49 11.26 7.48 88.24
  • Of note with New York’s special teams, Ottawa did well in limiting damage from the Rangers three most dangerous forwards but the Vincent Trochek and Barclay Goodrow lines took care of offence. We’ll see how the matchups look now that the Rangers have last change.

Where to watch/listen: TSN5, RDS, TSN1200 @7PM EST

Lines from Last Game:

Ottawa Senators

Tkachuk - Stützle - Giroux
DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson
Motte - Brassard - Joseph
Kelly - Kastelic - Watson

Chabot - Zub
Sanderson - Hamonic
Brännström - Holden

New York Rangers

Kreider - Zibanejad - Vesey
Panarin - Chytil - Kakko
Lafreniere - Trochek - Kravtsov
Blais - Goodrow - Gauthier

Lindgren - Fox
Jones - Trouba
Miller - Schneider

Stats:

Players

Game 23 Ottawa Senators New York Rangers
Game 23 Ottawa Senators New York Rangers
Category Player # Player #
Goals Tkachuk/Pinto/Giroux 9 Kreider/Zibanejad 11
Assists Brady Tkachuk 16 Fox/Panarin 19
Points Brady Tkachuk 25 Fox/Panarin/Zibanejad 25
Shots Brady Tkachuk 99 Zibanejad 101
ATOI Thomas Chabot 25:58 Adam Fox 25:04

Teams

Game 23 Ottawa Senators New York Rangers
Game 23 Ottawa Senators New York Rangers
Category Rank # Rank #
Goals 17th 3.03 19th 2.97
Goals against 20th 3.35 9th 2.76
Shots 7th 33.4 4th 33.9
Shots against 28th 33.6 6th 28.8
Powerplay 10th 23.8% 18th 20.7%
Penalty Kill 19th 77.7% 4th 83.3%
Corsi (5V5SVA) 12th 51.8% 7th 52.8%
xGoals (5V5SVA) 12th 52.2% 8th 52.9%

Loading comments...