Game 31 Preview & Open Thread: Senators @ Wild

It’s strange to say this about a game on December 17th, but the Ottawa Senators win against the Detroit Red Wings yesterday was easily their biggest of the season. Detroit isn’t in a playoff spot, but they are one of the teams that Ottawa needs to leapfrog if they want to get back into the race. The Senators' 6-3 win was their fourth in a row, and they reached “NHL .500” at 14-14-2 (but not a .500 winning percentage), which is the first time they are at that mark since they were 4-4-0 in the early going.
They’ve gone a remarkable 8-2-1 over their last 11 games, which has salvaged a season that looked lost just a month ago. A win this afternoon would give them five in a row and it would be incredibly impressive considering it’s the second half of a back-to-back on the road against a Minnesota Wild team that is firmly in a playoff spot with 36 points in 30 games.
The lines will be what they went with yesterday:
#Sens vs. Wings— Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 17, 2022
Tkachuk Brassard Giroux
DeBrincat Pinto Batherson
Gambrell Chartier Kelly
Motte Kastelic Watson
Chabot Zaitsev
Sanderson Hamonic
Brannstrom Holden
Talbot
I would assume that Anton Forsberg is in net instead of Cam Talbot, although that has not been confirmed.
Game Notes:
- Scott Sabourin was recalled today, although he won’t be playing. Austin Watson was only fined instead of suspended for his interference on Dylan Larkin, and Sabourin was insurance for a suspension. Considering it was Sabourin called up, I feel like they’re expecting a fight with Ryan Reaves today.
- Ottawa’s powerplay is up to fourth in the league at a rate of 28.8%. They scored three times yesterday and scored twice in each of their previous three wins as well—9/21 or 42.9%. They’ll need it to be successful today in a difficult matchup.
- Alex DeBrincat has been exactly what the Senators have needed lately. He’s up to 30 points in 30 games, and he even set a cool record for the team last game:
All good things come to an end, but what a run it was for Alex DeBrincat.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 17, 2022
✅ Factor on 8 straight @Senators goals
✅ Assist on 6 straight OTT goals
More #NHLStats: https://t.co/0bKl6Qlffw pic.twitter.com/WfA0711QDC
- The last time the Senators won five in a row was in March 2017 when they actually won six in a row total. Getting a win today would instill a lot of confidence that this team has a lot of resiliency. Even if they lose, they’ve done an excellent job to get back into the mix.
- The Wild are also hot coming into today’s game as they have won four in a row and are 8-2-0 in their last ten games. They had a slow start at 7-8-2, but have really picked things up over the last month.
- Our old pal Filip Gustavsson has been fantastic for the Wild with a .921 SV% in 11 games. That doesn’t surprise me that much, as he’s always been incredibly streaky. He benefits from good team defense though, so who knows if that SV% will last. Either way, he’s expected to start today, and I really don’t like that considering Ottawa’s eerily strange record against former Senators goalies:
Filip Gustavsson has been confirmed as starter for Minnesota today…@LockedOnWild | #SensAbroad pic.twitter.com/2L74Cc3fVi— Locked On Senators (@SensCentral) December 18, 2022
- Kirill Kaprizov will have to be neutralized tonight, as the Russian phenom has 39 points in 30 games, good for eighth in the NHL.
- It’s an early start today at 2:00 EST on TSN5 and RDS.
Player Stats
|Game 31
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Minnesota
|Wild
|Game 31
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Minnesota
|Wild
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Brady Tkachuk/Claude Giroux
|13
|Kirill Kaprizov
|18
|Assists
|Brady Tkachuk
|22
|Kirill Kaprizov/Mats Zuccarello
|21
|Points
|Brady Tkachuk
|35
|Kirill Kaprizov
|39
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|131
|Kirill Kaprizov
|124
|Time on Ice/GP
|Thomas Chabot
|25:52
|Jonas Brodin
|22:!1
Team Stats
|Game 31
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Minnesota
|Wild
|Game 31
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Minnesota
|Wild
|Category
|#
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|Goals/GP
|3.17
|16th
|3.1
|18th
|Goals Against/GP
|3.13
|17th
|2.87
|T-13th
|Shots/GP
|33.6
|6th
|31.2
|18th
|Shots Against/GP
|32.8
|25th
|29.4
|8th
|Powerplay %
|28.8
|4th
|25.5
|10th
|Penalty Kill %
|79.7
|12th
|79.6
|13th
|Corsi % (5v5 SVA)
|52.3
|6th
|50.70
|15th
|xGF % (5v5 SVA)
|52.21
|11th
|51.93
|12th
