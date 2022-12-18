Game 31 Preview & Open Thread: Senators @ Wild

It’s strange to say this about a game on December 17th, but the Ottawa Senators win against the Detroit Red Wings yesterday was easily their biggest of the season. Detroit isn’t in a playoff spot, but they are one of the teams that Ottawa needs to leapfrog if they want to get back into the race. The Senators' 6-3 win was their fourth in a row, and they reached “NHL .500” at 14-14-2 (but not a .500 winning percentage), which is the first time they are at that mark since they were 4-4-0 in the early going.

They’ve gone a remarkable 8-2-1 over their last 11 games, which has salvaged a season that looked lost just a month ago. A win this afternoon would give them five in a row and it would be incredibly impressive considering it’s the second half of a back-to-back on the road against a Minnesota Wild team that is firmly in a playoff spot with 36 points in 30 games.

The lines will be what they went with yesterday:

#Sens vs. Wings



Tkachuk Brassard Giroux

DeBrincat Pinto Batherson

Gambrell Chartier Kelly

Motte Kastelic Watson



Chabot Zaitsev

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden



Talbot — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 17, 2022

I would assume that Anton Forsberg is in net instead of Cam Talbot, although that has not been confirmed.

Game Notes:

Scott Sabourin was recalled today, although he won’t be playing. Austin Watson was only fined instead of suspended for his interference on Dylan Larkin, and Sabourin was insurance for a suspension. Considering it was Sabourin called up, I feel like they’re expecting a fight with Ryan Reaves today.

Ottawa’s powerplay is up to fourth in the league at a rate of 28.8%. They scored three times yesterday and scored twice in each of their previous three wins as well—9/21 or 42.9%. They’ll need it to be successful today in a difficult matchup.

Alex DeBrincat has been exactly what the Senators have needed lately. He’s up to 30 points in 30 games, and he even set a cool record for the team last game:

All good things come to an end, but what a run it was for Alex DeBrincat.



✅ Factor on 8 straight @Senators goals

✅ Assist on 6 straight OTT goals



The last time the Senators won five in a row was in March 2017 when they actually won six in a row total. Getting a win today would instill a lot of confidence that this team has a lot of resiliency. Even if they lose, they’ve done an excellent job to get back into the mix.

The Wild are also hot coming into today’s game as they have won four in a row and are 8-2-0 in their last ten games. They had a slow start at 7-8-2, but have really picked things up over the last month.

Our old pal Filip Gustavsson has been fantastic for the Wild with a .921 SV% in 11 games. That doesn’t surprise me that much, as he’s always been incredibly streaky. He benefits from good team defense though, so who knows if that SV% will last. Either way, he’s expected to start today, and I really don’t like that considering Ottawa’s eerily strange record against former Senators goalies:

Kirill Kaprizov will have to be neutralized tonight, as the Russian phenom has 39 points in 30 games, good for eighth in the NHL.

It’s an early start today at 2:00 EST on TSN5 and RDS.

Player Stats Game 31 Ottawa Senators Minnesota Wild Game 31 Ottawa Senators Minnesota Wild Category Player # Player # Goals Brady Tkachuk/Claude Giroux 13 Kirill Kaprizov 18 Assists Brady Tkachuk 22 Kirill Kaprizov/Mats Zuccarello 21 Points Brady Tkachuk 35 Kirill Kaprizov 39 Shots Brady Tkachuk 131 Kirill Kaprizov 124