Thursday LNN: Ovechkin Inching Closer, Alex Formenton Signs in Europe, Salary Cap Update and More

It’s been an interesting and exciting season so far, with records being shattered and new players experiencing their breakout seasons. While the Ottawa Senators’ on-ice performance is slowly coming back to what we had all hoped for, they haven’t been short for the off-ice entertainment and news. So what have the Sens and the rest of the hockey world been up to this week? We’ve got you covered in the Thursday edition of Links, News, and Notes:

At 37 years old, there remain some doubts about whether Alexander Ovechkin is capable of reaching Wayne Gretzky’s elusive 894 goals record but this week he got to score his 800th career goal to bring himself one back from Gordie Howe — and one step closer to one of the most storied records in hockey history. He is now only the third player to reach the milestone. Like him or lump him, Ovechkin has earned the respect of many hockey fans with his level of pure skills even after all these years.

As was expected, Alex Formenton has signed a deal to play in Europe since he is no longer eligible to play in the NHL this season. The Ottawa Senators official position remains that this was strictly a contractual dispute issue and refused to acknowledge any other issues related to the delay in the signing of Formenton. Yesterday, the Ambrì-Piotta Hockey Club of the Swiss National League signed Formenton to a 1-year deal and released the following statement:

