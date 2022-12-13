Belleville Wins Two of Three

Belleville’s injury list has been barely reduced and yet they were still able to string together some important points against Toronto and Laval this past week. The likes of Ridly Greig and Viktor Lodin returned to the lineup recently - although Lodin is out once again after a blindside hit from Adam Gaudette on Friday.

The week started off against the Marlies on Wednesday night, with Belleville’s steady Antoine Bibeau minding the net. While Toronto were the first team on the board, Belleville had the last laugh in their 4-2 victory in the big smoke. Your goal scorers were Lodin, Brennan Saulnier, Angus Crookshank and Jake Lucchini (empty net).

Next up we saw Belleville head to Quebec for a back-to-back with the Laval Rocket. The Rocket, currently the basement dweller in the North, gave Belleville a pretty decent matchup on Friday night, as they only allowed Rourke Chartier to score in an eventual 2-1 shootout victory for Belleville.

Chartier has goals in all three games at Place Bell this season #ForTheB https://t.co/tj591a0Lpw pic.twitter.com/qrSBFDaxEh — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) December 10, 2022

Personally, my favourite part of the night was when the arena was filling with booing as Egor Sokolov made his way in for his shootout attempt. Sokolov buried the game winner five hole and gave the crowd quite the look in celebration.

Egor Sokolov is perfect in the shootout this season #ForTheB pic.twitter.com/r6QQhb8Udz — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) December 10, 2022

The star of the match for me, however, was Mads Søgaard who returned from injury and was a brick wall for the good guys at Place Bell. He posted a 0.970 SV% in his first start since November 11th.

On Saturday, the BSens got right back at it against the Rocket looking to sweep their weekend series. Unfortunately, it appear the team had run out of steam early on in this one as they gave Laval a 3-0 lead in the first seven minutes. In fact, by the end of the first period, it was 5-1 for Laval with Crookshank as Belleville’s lone goal scorer. I don’t know about you, but there isn’t much hope for any team coming back from a 5-1 first period deficit and the BSens were unable to pull off some Disney style sports movie drama as they eventually fell 7-4.

Weekly Notes