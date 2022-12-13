Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - December 13th

Prospect Team of the Week

Forwards

Angus Crookshank

Crookshank continues to establish himself at the professional level in his first proper AHL season. With two goals, an assist, and five shots this past week, Crookshank further solidified his role as one of the offensive catalysts for Belleville. Four-plus years removed from the NHL draft, I really hope Crookshank gets a chance to play in Ottawa before the end of this season.

Crooker takes a stroll and rips it through traffic for his 9th of the season!#ForTheB https://t.co/ldvHjD9sYG pic.twitter.com/ySKrrZUyW9 — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) December 10, 2022

Viktor Lodin

A very bittersweet entry here as Lodin added his eighth point through twelve games for the BSens before succumbing to yet another injury for an already depleted Belleville squad (Jonathan Aspirot, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Philippe Daoust, Ridly Greig, Roby Järventie, and Lodin all having missed at least a game this week). This injury looked pretty scary and the team expects Lodin to miss weeks at least.

Egor Sokolov

The undisputed leader of Belleville’s offence this season, Sokolov has really diversified his portfolio as a playmaker with four more assists this past week. Sokolov could set new personal bests in assists and points this season, and yes he still has his scoring touch:

Egor Sokolov is perfect in the shootout this season #ForTheB pic.twitter.com/r6QQhb8Udz — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) December 10, 2022

Defence

Tyler Kleven

UND has had an up-and-down season so far and fallen out of the top-20 in the national rankings but Kleven has started to warm up at the right time and I would expect some better hockey from the Fighting Hawks in the new year. The lanky defender led by example this week with two assists, six shots, and this nice little shootout bonus:

Tyler Kleven ripped one in the shootout as UND went on to pick up the extra point against Western Michigan on Friday night#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/BUCPAxEPER — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) December 10, 2022

Maxence Guenette

I wish I had some multimedia content to add here but alas, you’ll have to take my word. With four more assists and ten shots in three games this past week, Guenette now ranks in the top-15 among AHL defenders in assists, points, and shots. My hot take: Guenette has seriously started to nip at the the heels of Lassi Thomson. And that’s no knock on Lassi who has had a perfectly fine season in his own right.

Goaltender

Mads Søgaard

Among the myriad injuries suffered by the Belleville Senators (and the Ottawa Senators for that matter) early this season, Søgaard seemingly had no luck this fall. With the BSens in desperate need of stability both on defence and in the crease, Søgaard has found his rhythm of late, resembling the dominant netminder we’ve come to expect in recent years. I should also note here that Belleville assigned Kevin Mandolese to ECHL Allen this past week and Mandolese played admirably in two games. Kevin Reidler continues righting the proverbial ship in the Swedish junior league getting his save percentage above 90 before the break. In keeping with the shootout theme:

The Great Dane saved 3/3 in the shootout to seal the W in Laval!#ForTheB pic.twitter.com/MZiEHzHJX2 — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) December 10, 2022

Stats

Pro - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 6 8 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 1 1 7 6 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 3 2 1 3 0 5 40% | 24 9 8 17 15 73 12% Philippe Daoust C 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 2 5 7 0 10 20% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 2 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 13 3 7 10 14 23 13% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 3 0 4 4 0 10 0% | 24 2 12 14 4 53 4% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 2 3 5 2 16 13% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 1 1 0 1 0 3 0% | 12 4 4 8 12 15 27% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 0 1 1 2 3 0% | 24 5 9 14 38 44 11% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 3 0 4 4 4 6 0% | 24 6 18 24 26 60 10% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 3 0 2 2 2 8 0% | 24 3 11 14 12 39 8% Lassi Thomson RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 4 1 0%

USA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C/LW 18 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 3 2 5 4 8 38% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 4 9 13 7 44 9% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 2 2 2 6 0% | 18 1 6 7 35 33 3% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 0 0 0 4 3 0% | 16 2 5 7 12 35 6% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 4 1 5 10 20 20% Cameron O'Neill RW 18 Tri-City (USHL) 2 0 0 0 2 3 0% | 21 4 9 13 10 37 11% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 2 1 0 1 0 2 50% | 18 4 9 13 14 31 13% Theo Wallberg LD 19 Dubuque (USHL) 2 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 20 3 5 8 10 22 14%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 2 1 0 1 2 8 13% | 17 9 6 15 28 66 14% Jorian Donovan LD 18 Hamilton OHL 3 1 1 2 0 6 17% | 24 8 14 22 19 51 16% Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 3 0 1 1 2 3 0% | 24 2 9 11 11 41 5% Carson Latimer RW 19 Prince Albert WHL 3 0 0 0 0 6 0% | 27 8 15 23 20 53 15% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 21 10 19 29 20 85 12% Ben Roger RD 20 Kingston OHL 3 0 0 0 2 8 0% | 19 1 4 5 14 27 4% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia OHL 3 0 0 0 2 3 0% | 18 0 2 2 23 12 0%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 2 3 5 0 13 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 20 5 0 5 4 27 19% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 16 2 7 9 14 43 5% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 2 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 20 1 2 3 6 8 13% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 15 10 25 31 75 20% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 2 0 0 0 6 1 0% | 12 1 1 2 6 12 8%