Game 27 Preview & Open Thread: Senators @ Predators

Ottawa looks to get back in the win column during an afternoon matchup in Nashville

By Trevor Shackles
Ottawa Senators v Nashville Predators Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

Thursday night was a familiar scene for the Ottawa Senators: play well but ultimately come out with less than two points. There are good things to build on, but it has been disappointing seeing them fail to capitalize on any sort of momentum in the form of a winning streak. The great thing about a winning streak is that it can theoretically begin at any moment.

The Senators are playing the Nashville Predators for an early 1:30 EST start as they conclude their short two-game road trip. About an hour before the game, the lines have not been announced but they might look like this based on past information:

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

DeBrincat-Pinto-Batherson

Motte-Gambrell-Kelly

Brassard-Kastelic-Watson

Chabot-Zaitsev

Sanderson-Hamonic

Brännström-Holden

Game Notes:

  • The Senators are just 4-6-2 on the road and this is an afternoon game—not exactly a time when they’ve played their best hockey over the years.
  • However, the good news is that the Predators have not been a good team overall this season. As you can see from the rankings below, Nashville ranks quite poorly or at least below average in every facet. Strip out their records, and Ottawa looks like a much better team. Nashville is still a difficult place to play as an opponent though, so this isn’t going to be an easy game.
  • On the other hand, the Predators are 7-2-1 over their past 10 games, so despite the poor metrics, this might be the worst time to be running into them—what lovely luck!
  • Mathieu Joseph is out 2-3 weeks, which hurts their already thin depth in the bottom-six. Parker Kelly will play in place of him, although the lines were not made clear yet.
  • Thomas Chabot has been on a tear in his seven games since coming from his concussion as he looks like his old self again. Including the game before his concussion, he has four goals and six assists over those eight games—the Senators have a 5-2-1 record in that span. He also has four powerplay goals, which is crazy considering he had just three career powerplay goals coming into this season. I think he’s back.
  • Remember Matt Duchene being an Ottawa Senator? Wild times.
  • This is the second of two games where the Senators dads will be in attendance, and it would be fantastic to have them see a win. It was very wholesome to see them all cheering together:
  • Today’s starting goaltender has not been announced and let’s just say that no matter who it will be, I have no idea what to expect from game-to-game. Anton Forsberg looked horrendous and amazing all in the same game on Thursday.

Player Stats

Game 27 Ottawa Senators Nashville Predators
Category Player # Player #
Goals Brady Tkachuk 12 Nino Niederreiter 9
Assists Brady Tkachuk 18 Filip Forsberg/Matt Duchene 15
Points Brady Tkachuk 30 Filip Forsberg 23
Shots Brady Tkachuk 118 Roman Josi 105
Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 26:08 Roman Josi 25:05

Team Stats

Game 27 Ottawa Senators Nashville Predators
Category # Rank # Rank
Goals/GP 3.08 T-17th 2.63 29th
Goals Against/GP 3.32 20th 3.08 T-14th
Shots/GP 33.8 6th 30.2 21st
Shots Against/GP 33.3 26th 33.1 24th
Powerplay % 26.0 7th 17.4 28th
Penalty Kill % 77.1 18th 78.3 16th
Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 52.47 7th 49.58 19th
xGF % (5v5 SVA) 52.63 20th 49.49 20th

You can catch the game at 1:30 EST on TSN5 and TVAS.

