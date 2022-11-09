BSens Split Double Header

With just two games and a couple fresh faces on the roster, the Belleville Senators spent the weekend at CAA Arena hosting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Toronto Marlies.

On Friday night, with the Phantoms in town, the BSens secured their fourth win of the season with a nailbiting 3-2 win over Philadelphia’s farm team. The home team kicked off the festivities with a familiar goalscorer once again finding the back of the net. Rourke Chartier buried his fifth of the year on this sweet, sweet dish from Ridly Greig.

The next marker came in the second frame when, you guessed it, Chartier buried another one. Bringing him to six goals on the season, Chartier is now pacing 46 goals on the year. Totally sustainable, I know.

Chartier with his 2nd of the night and 6th on the season #ForTheB | #LVvsBEL https://t.co/bsWp01MCag pic.twitter.com/nVtQDFpRIo — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) November 5, 2022

While the third period did see the Phantoms put two past Mads Søgaard, Maxence Guenette’s tally early in the final frame ensured the BSens could walk away with two points.

Saturday’s affair wasn’t quite as exciting for the fans at CAA Arena, as the Marlies came with a gameplan Belleville just couldn’t match. Nick Abruzzeze and former Senator Adam Gaudette got things started before Angus Crookshank was able to make a game of it with just 30 seconds left in the opening period. Crookshank’s third of the year, assisted by Egor Sokolov and Kristians Rubins, saw the AHL sophomore show off his hand eye coordination with a picture perfect deflection.

Crooker with the quick hands on this deflection https://t.co/BsnjH5GnFO pic.twitter.com/hkThTQG299 — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) November 6, 2022

Unfortunately, Gaudette was able to regain Toronto’s two goal lead about halfway through the period and while Scott Sabourin found the back of the net shortly thereafter, it wouldn’t be enough for Belleville to stage the comeback. In true “playing your former team” fashion, Gaudette actually ended up completing the hat trick with a few minutes to go in the final period, securing Toronto’s 5-2 victory over Belleville.

In the week ahead, Belleville takes a quick trip to Syracuse on Friday before welcoming the Rochester Americans back to CAA Arena on Saturday. Facing off against two division rivals, these will be important points for Belleville as they look to bring themselves back above 0.500. In Syracuse, they’ll face a club struggling to string together some success as the Crunch are just 2-5-1 while Rochester sits ahead of Belleville with a 6-4-0 record.

Weekly Notes

Similar to the parent club in Ottawa, the BSens have been dealing with their own set of injuries. While each injured player may not match up to the level of importance to players like Josh Norris and Artem Zub, the sheer quantity has made things interesting nonetheless.

Injury Report:

Roby Jarventie (Lower body)

Viktor Lodin (Lower body)

Philippe Daoust (Upper body)

Jayce Hawryluk (Upper body)

Antoine Bibeau (Lower body)

Jonathan Aspirot (Upper body)

Scratch Report:

Cedric Paré (Healthy scratch)



