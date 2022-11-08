Game 12 Preview and Open Thread - Ottawa Senators versus Vancouver Canucks

Game Notes
- Both teams come limping into this one with losing records and while I like Ottawa’s chances for a few reasons (that I’ll explain subsequently), the antithetical natures of these groups could lend to a chaotic (and possibly disappointing for Ottawa) outcome.
- No new injuries to report for the Senators as Josh Norris and Artem Zub remain sidelined.
- We know from DJ Smith that Jacob Bernard-Docker will draw in, but the coach didn’t indicate in his morning availability just who JBD would be replacing.
- For the Canucks, looking at the lineup, I had assumed they were missing several key players but it’s really just Brock Boeser. How is this team in cap hell with this roster? Other injuries include Curtis Lazar, Travis Dermott, Tucker Poolman, and Michael Ferland.
- So now to the matchup. As I’ve said in seemingly every preview so far this seasons, Ottawa takes a lot more penalties than their opponents; maybe coincidentally they keep losing. Against Vancouver this could prove problematic as the Canucks have an absurdly good powerplay (table below). The Senators’ powerplay has gone ice-cold but there’s good news (maybe?) because the Canucks have an unspeakably bad penalty kill. These teams makes no sense.
- At five-on-five Ottawa has had better offence to date but Vancouver has had better five-on-five defence with similar enough five-on-five goaltending for both teams.
Expected and Actual Goals
|Team
|5V5 xGF/60
|5V5 Sh%
|5V5 xGA/60
|5V5 Sv%
|PP xGF/60
|PP Sh%
|PK xGA/60
|PK Sv%
|Team
|5V5 xGF/60
|5V5 Sh%
|5V5 xGA/60
|5V5 Sv%
|PP xGF/60
|PP Sh%
|PK xGA/60
|PK Sv%
|Ottawa
|2.98
|9.78
|2.76
|92.01
|6.93
|14.29
|7.87
|84.85
|Vancouver
|2.40
|8.40
|2.64
|91.70
|7.39
|20.63
|8.47
|68.75
- It sounds obnoxiously obvious but if Ottawa can win the penalty battle and limit damage from Quinn Hughes, Elias Petterson, and Bo Horvat then this looks like the perfect opportunity to end the losing streak (and get the powerplay cooking again). Please don’t screw it up.
Where to watch/listen: RDS2 TSN5 TSN1200 @7PM EST
Lines from last Game
Ottawa Senators
DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson
Motte - Brassard - Joseph
Kelly - Kastelic - Watson
Chabot - Brännström
Sanderson - Hamonic
Holden - Zaitsev
Vancouver Canucks
Kuzmenko - Petterson - Mikheyev
Pearson - Dries - Garland
Joshua - Aman - Studnicka
Hughes - Schenn
Ekman-Larsson - Bear
Stillman - Myers
Stats
Players
|Game 12
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Vancouver
|Canucks
|Game 12
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Vancouver
|Canucks
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Tkachuk/Pinto/Giroux
|6
|Bo Horvat
|10
|Assists
|Brady Tkachuk
|10
|Hughes/Petterson
|10
|Points
|Brady Tkachuk
|16
|Elias Petterson
|15
|Shots
|Alex DeBrincat
|49
|Bo Horvat
|43
|ATOI
|Thomas Chabot
|25:31
|Quinn Hughes
|26:14
Teams
|Game 12
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Vancouver
|Canucks
|Game 12
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Vancouver
|Canucks
|Category
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|#
|Goals
|10th
|3.45
|13th
|3.36
|Goals against
|23rd
|3.45
|29th
|3.94
|Shots
|14th
|32.0
|23rd
|30.0
|Shots against
|25th
|33.7
|20th
|32.1
|Powerplay
|26th
|18.4%
|3rd
|30.2%
|Penalty Kill
|18th
|77.3%
|32nd
|60.5%
|Corsi (5V5SVA)
|15th
|51.5%
|23rd
|48.1%
|xGoals (5V5SVA)
|12th
|51.9%
|21st
|48.4%
Loading comments...