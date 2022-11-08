 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 12 Preview and Open Thread - Ottawa Senators versus Vancouver Canucks

One of these teams has to be due, right?

By Owen Welch
NHL: APR 19 Senators at Canucks Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Notes

  • Both teams come limping into this one with losing records and while I like Ottawa’s chances for a few reasons (that I’ll explain subsequently), the antithetical natures of these groups could lend to a chaotic (and possibly disappointing for Ottawa) outcome.
  • No new injuries to report for the Senators as Josh Norris and Artem Zub remain sidelined.
  • We know from DJ Smith that Jacob Bernard-Docker will draw in, but the coach didn’t indicate in his morning availability just who JBD would be replacing.
  • For the Canucks, looking at the lineup, I had assumed they were missing several key players but it’s really just Brock Boeser. How is this team in cap hell with this roster? Other injuries include Curtis Lazar, Travis Dermott, Tucker Poolman, and Michael Ferland.
  • So now to the matchup. As I’ve said in seemingly every preview so far this seasons, Ottawa takes a lot more penalties than their opponents; maybe coincidentally they keep losing. Against Vancouver this could prove problematic as the Canucks have an absurdly good powerplay (table below). The Senators’ powerplay has gone ice-cold but there’s good news (maybe?) because the Canucks have an unspeakably bad penalty kill. These teams makes no sense.
  • At five-on-five Ottawa has had better offence to date but Vancouver has had better five-on-five defence with similar enough five-on-five goaltending for both teams.

Expected and Actual Goals

Team 5V5 xGF/60 5V5 Sh% 5V5 xGA/60 5V5 Sv% PP xGF/60 PP Sh% PK xGA/60 PK Sv%
Ottawa 2.98 9.78 2.76 92.01 6.93 14.29 7.87 84.85
Vancouver 2.40 8.40 2.64 91.70 7.39 20.63 8.47 68.75
  • It sounds obnoxiously obvious but if Ottawa can win the penalty battle and limit damage from Quinn Hughes, Elias Petterson, and Bo Horvat then this looks like the perfect opportunity to end the losing streak (and get the powerplay cooking again). Please don’t screw it up.

Where to watch/listen: RDS2 TSN5 TSN1200 @7PM EST

Lines from last Game

Ottawa Senators

Tkachuk - Stützle - Giroux
DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson
Motte - Brassard - Joseph
Kelly - Kastelic - Watson

Chabot - Brännström
Sanderson - Hamonic
Holden - Zaitsev

Vancouver Canucks

Hoglander - Horvat - Miller
Kuzmenko - Petterson - Mikheyev
Pearson - Dries - Garland
Joshua - Aman - Studnicka

Hughes - Schenn
Ekman-Larsson - Bear
Stillman - Myers

Stats

Players

Game 12 Ottawa Senators Vancouver Canucks
Category Player # Player #
Goals Tkachuk/Pinto/Giroux 6 Bo Horvat 10
Assists Brady Tkachuk 10 Hughes/Petterson 10
Points Brady Tkachuk 16 Elias Petterson 15
Shots Alex DeBrincat 49 Bo Horvat 43
ATOI Thomas Chabot 25:31 Quinn Hughes 26:14

Teams

Game 12 Ottawa Senators Vancouver Canucks
Category Rank # Rank #
Goals 10th 3.45 13th 3.36
Goals against 23rd 3.45 29th 3.94
Shots 14th 32.0 23rd 30.0
Shots against 25th 33.7 20th 32.1
Powerplay 26th 18.4% 3rd 30.2%
Penalty Kill 18th 77.3% 32nd 60.5%
Corsi (5V5SVA) 15th 51.5% 23rd 48.1%
xGoals (5V5SVA) 12th 51.9% 21st 48.4%

