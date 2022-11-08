Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - November 8th

Forwards

Zack Ostapchuk

After a pretty slow week, the Vancouver Giants’ captain returned to the dominant center we saw in last year’s playoffwith a goal, 3 assists, and 11 shots on goal in 3 games. Look for him to continue to produce at an increased rate from the 13 in 11 he has now. Both he and Tyler Boucher, the latter of whom is currently serving a suspension, appear to have recovered from poor starts to their careers as part of the Senators’ organization. It’s probably a bit early to say the 2021 draft class is saved just yet, but these are positive steps to build on.

Less than 10 seconds on the clock? Watch Zack Ostapchuk and Ty Thorpe fly! @WHLGiants | @Senators pic.twitter.com/2Q8nTQkfDz — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 5, 2022

Carson Latimer

Another member of that 2021 class, Latimer is looking to secure an entry-level deal from the Senators with his rights set to expire this summer. His efforts to do so in the last few weeks have culminated in back-to-back appearances on the featured group. 4 assists in his last 3 games bring his total up to 12 points in 14 games. Considering he was at 5 points in 9 games a while back, he’ll need this kind of scoring pace throughout the season if he wants to at least become a decent AHLer.

#GoSensGo prospect Carson Latimer picked up 3 giving him 8 on the season. Latimer really rolling now with 6pts (1G+5A) in his past 3 games. @SensProspects pic.twitter.com/POdPtqR6As — MTLSens (@MaxTheLimitinfo) November 2, 2022

Ridly Greig

Probably Ottawa’s most valuable player that isn’t currently on their NHL roster, Greig has initially struggled to find playing time through rehabbing a shoulder injury at the World Juniors in August. He’s starting to find a rhythm in Belleville now, with 2 assists in a 3-2 victory over Lehigh valley on Friday. With Josh Norris out long-term, Greig could see time in Ottawa’s top nine after more seasoning in the AHL.

Beautiful behind the back pass by #Sens prospect Ridly Greig here. @SensProspects pic.twitter.com/xobCPtp7Mh — SENS TALK (@senstalk_) November 4, 2022

Defencemen

Theo Wallberg

Making his debut in our weekly updates is 6’4 Theo Wallberg, the last of four left-shot defensemen selected by Ottawa this past June. He was one of several standout players during the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ 10-2 victory over Madison on Friday, netting his first and second goals on North American ice, along with an assist.

Maxence Guenette

With a goal in Belleville’s 3-2 victory over Lehigh Valley on Friday, the right-shot blue liner from the 2019 NHL Draft now has 2 points in 10 games this season. He’s not quite been as productive as he was last year, but he’s at least remaining engaged offensively with 22 shots on goal.

Max Guenette scored the GWG, Ridly Greig had a pair of assists, and Lassi Thomson pushed his point streak to three games — nice Friday night down in Belleville!#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/tVfDMSxjfc — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 5, 2022

Goaltending

Kevin Reidler

I can’t believe it’s not Merilainen! Another late-round selection, currently playing for AIK’s U20 squad in Sweden, Reidler posted a strong .935 save percentage in three appearances this week. He currently boasts a 2-9 record and an .891 save percentage, so lets hope that his recent performance could kickstart a decent run for him.

Silver Linings

We had to keep him out of the spotlight for a week lest he go blind, but Jake Sanderson has continued to be a force on Ottawa’s blueline. It’s not too surprising considering other Top 10 picks such as Quinn Hughes and Moritz Seider have done similar things in the past but that doesn’t make his accomplishments any less remarkable. Sanderson added an assist in 3 games this past week for a total of 5 points in 11 games.

With a goal and an assist in two games, UMass’ Tyson Dyck is up to 5 points in 9 games, capping off a successful trio of 2022 draftees with Reidler and Wallberg.

Guenette wasn’t the only Ottawa defence prospect to score his first goal of the season this week. 2020 2nd-rounder Tyler Kleven also got on the board with a rocket on the power-play for North Dakota.

Pro (NHL, AHL) - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 6 8 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 2 1 0 1 5 5 20% | 10 3 2 5 11 23 13% Philippe Daoust C 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 3 1 3 4 0 2 50% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 2 1 0 1 0 7 14% | 10 1 1 2 2 22 5% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 2 0 2 2 4 3 0% | 6 0 3 3 10 6 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 2 3 5 2 16 13% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 NHL 3 0 0 0 4 1 0% | 11 2 0 2 13 8 25% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 2 1 3 4 3 67% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 2 0 1 1 2 3 0% | 10 2 5 7 18 24 8% Jake Sanderson LD 20 NHL 3 0 1 1 2 5 0% | 11 0 5 5 4 13 0% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 2 0 2 2 2 6 0% | 10 1 8 9 16 21 5% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 2 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 10 2 3 5 2 12 17%

USA (NCAA, USHL) - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C 18 UMass 2 1 1 2 2 2 50% | 9 3 2 5 4 6 50% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 10 3 7 10 2 23 13% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 2 1 0 1 0 5 20% | 9 1 0 1 21 13 8% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 0 0 0 2 5 0% | 10 2 2 4 6 25 8% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 2 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 10 3 0 3 6 14 21% Cameron O'Neill RW 18 Tri-City (USHL) 2 0 1 1 0 3 0% | 10 2 6 8 4 14 14% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 2 1 0 1 2 2 50% | 10 2 3 5 6 15 13% Theo Wallberg LD 18 Dubuque (USHL) 1 2 1 3 0 2 100% | 9 2 3 5 2 13 15%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 7 3 10 17 38 18% Jorian Donovan LD 18 Hamilton OHL 1 0 0 0 4 5 0% | 9 1 3 4 15 13 8% Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 1 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 10 1 5 6 9 19 5% Carson Latimer RW 19 Prince Albert WHL 3 0 4 4 4 6 0% | 14 3 9 12 10 29 10% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver WHL 3 1 3 4 2 11 9% | 11 5 8 13 14 38 13% Ben Roger RD 20 Kingston OHL 3 0 1 1 4 2 0% | 11 1 2 3 10 10 10% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 0 2 2 19 8 0%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 24 Moscow KHL 4 1 0 1 2 5 20% | 25 8 3 11 14 44 18% Olle Alsing LD 26 Barys KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 0 9 0% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 2 3 5 0 13 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 3 2 0 2 4 6 33% | 13 4 0 4 4 19 21% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 3 1 0 1 0 9 11% | 12 2 3 5 6 28 7% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 0 1 1 4 3 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 1 1 0 1 2 3 33% | 18 13 9 22 31 72 18% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 4 0 0 0 0 3 0%