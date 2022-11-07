Monday LNN: Bruins Part Ways with Miller, Anderson and Tkachuk Suspension, Ovechkin Milestone and More!

Though the Ottawa Senators find themselves mired in a nasty five game losing streak, the hockey world hasn’t stopped to wait for them to get themselves in order. There’s lots to cover from the weekend, so let’s get to it:

On Friday, the Boston Bruins signed Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. Miller, you may recall, was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. You may also recall that the Coyotes dropped Miller shortly after drafting him when the public pressure against keeping Miller, who conducted a years-long campaign of racist abuse against a black classmate with developmental disabilities, became too intense.

His signing wasn’t exactly welcomed in many corners, with even Gary Bettman commenting that Miller was not eligible to play in the NHL — and that he may, in fact, never become eligible to play in the NHL. There has been some reporting that the league was extremely unhappy with the Bruins and made this known to Don Sweeney and Cam Neely.

On Sunday night, after enduring a weekend of withering criticism from almost all corners, including several of their own players, the Bruins announced that they, too, had parted ways with Miller. In a statement, Neely explained that “based on new information”, the Bruins had decided to reverse course. Your mileage may vary as to how credible you find this explanation to be, but regardless of the reason for signing him in the first place the whole saga is a massive embarrassment for the organization.