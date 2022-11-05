Game 11 Preview + Open Thread: Flyers @ Senators

The Ottawa Senators began the season with two straight losses and then won four in a row, with everything looking peachy at that time. Now they’ve lost four in a row, but can they swing the pendulum back and begin a winning streak tonight? They will face off against the Philadelphia Flyers, who have a fine record of 5-3-2, but they have been getting lucky and it’s hard to say they have a strong lineup.

This is certainly not a guaranteed win, but it’s a perfect opportunity to end an ugly skid for the Senators. Here are the projected lines as of now:

Lines at #Sens practice:



Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

DeBrincat-Pinto-Batherson

Motte-Brassard/Gambrell-Joseph

Kelly-Kastelic-Watson



Chabot-Brannstrom

Sanderson-Hamonic

Holden-Zaitsev



Talbot in starters end

Forsberg — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) November 4, 2022

Game Notes:

This is Cam Talbot’s first start of the season, so we’ll see if there is any rust. He came in to relieve Anton Forsberg on Thursday and stopped all 13 shots, so that’s a good start. He doesn’t need to be a saviour, but another competent NHL goalie would be a great luxury.

Claude Giroux will play his former team for the first time tonight, which is strange for him considering he never thought he would leave until last year.

It looks like Jacob Bernard-Docker won’t be in the lineup despite getting the callup. DJ Smith said he wants to get him in for a good stretch of games, although who knows when that will be.

The Flyers have a very thin lineup, especially after losing Sean Couturier for a long period of time. They’ve been able to stay competitive so far, and a big reason for that is due to Carter Hart and his .943 SV% in 7 games. He has the ability to steal a game, but Ottawa desperately needs to find a way to win tonight.

Scott Laughton and Brady Tkachuk have an...interesting history:

Scott Laughton/ Brady Tkachuk beef concludes with Laughton chirping Tkachuk after scoring GWG and then Tkachuk jumping Laughton late in the game pic.twitter.com/LRY9yeFBTZ — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 7, 2019

Alex DeBrincat has just 2 goals on the season but he’s shooting 4.3%, and his career average is 15.5%. He’s fourth in the NHL in shots/60, so he’s bound to have a big game soon.

The game starts at 7:00 EST and can be seen on Sportsnet1 and TVAS2.

Player Stats Game 11 Ottawa Senators Philadelphia Flyers Game 11 Ottawa Senators Philadelphia Flyers Category Player # Player # Goals Brady Tkachuk/Shane Pinto 6 Travis Konecny 4 Assists Brady Tkachuk 9 Kevin Hayes 9 Points Brady Tkachuk 15 Travis Konecny 11 Shots Alex DeBrincat 47 Travis Konecny 33 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 25:37 Tony DeAngelo 24:32