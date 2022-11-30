Short-handed Belleville Senators Impress in Weekend Back-to-Back

When you read that headline, you might expect to hear about how the BSens won both their games against Laval this weekend; they didn’t. However, when you take a quick look at this list of players who are currently out of the lineup, you’ll understand what I mean when I say they were quite impressive this weekend in splitting their series with Laval.

Injured:

Jarventie (week-to-week)

Hawryluk (week-to-week)

Betts (week-to-week)

Greig (day-to-day)

Søgaard (day-to-day)

Conacher (indefinite)

Rubins (week-to-week)

Aspirot (week-to-week)

Daoust (season ending)

Zaitsev (illness)

Lodin (illness)



Presented by Pioneer Health Care pic.twitter.com/1SxzIu5U1I — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) November 26, 2022

You’re looking at half of Belleville’s top nine forwards, their starting goaltender and half of their top six defensemen. What’s not mentioned about is that the BSens also played without Lassi Thomson or Jacob Bernard-Docker this weekend.

Needless to say, the fact they didn’t get blown out in both games is incredible.

On Friday night, the BSens turned to their fourth string goaltender Logan Flodell between the pipes and, unfortunately, after allowing four goals on the first 16 shots of the game, Flodell was replaced by Antoine Bibeau halfway through the second.

While the BSens allowed seven, the club did not merely roll over and notched five of their own. Jake Lucchini, Maxence Guénette, Angus Crookshank, Scott Sabourin and Matthew Boucher (no relation to Tyler) all registered a marker

Cassels with a sweet dish to feed Crooker his 4th on the season! #ForTheB https://t.co/XD8HyCK5XU pic.twitter.com/ae6Yl531co — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) November 26, 2022

The more impressive effort came on Saturday night when Belleville took it to this same Rocket team, grabbing a 4-1 victory in the process. For Saturday’s performance, you can give praise to many player on the roster. Crookshank had a pair of goals, Egor Sokolov and Rourke Chartier each had assists and played some fantastic hockey, but Antoine Bibeau was the truest star. The 28 year old AHL veteran backstopped this team to a victory recording 49 (!) saves, allowing just one goal throughout the contest. For contrast, the BSens only threw 21 pucks at Laval’s Kevin Poulin in the same game.

On offense, it was Bellevile’s special teams that really got to work as the BSens didn’t record a “regular” goal all game. Both of Crookshank’s tallies were on the powerplay while Cole Reinhardt buried a shorthanded goal and Sabourin’s tally was into an empty net. A win’s a win’s a win and we will take it all the way to the bank given the roster Head Coach Troy Mann had to work with.

Weekly Notes