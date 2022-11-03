Game 10 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators versus Vegas Golden Knights

Game Notes
- Ottawa Senators Injuries: Josh Norris, Artem Zub, Cam Talbot
- Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner, Nolan Patrick, Laurent Brossoit
- On the surface this game might seem like a bit of a mismatch but Ottawa can hang with Vegas in terms of special teams and five-on-five offence. Vegas really separates themselves when it comes to five-on-five defence though and that lends itself to otherworldly five-on-five goaltending. Instead of blurbing out these comparisons, I decided to make a handy table this time around:
Expected and Actual Goals
|Team
|5V5 xGF/60
|5V5 Sh%
|5V5 xGA/60
|5V5 Sv%
|PP xGF/60
|PP Sh%
|PK xGA/60
|PK Sv%
|Team
|5V5 xGF/60
|5V5 Sh%
|5V5 xGA/60
|5V5 Sv%
|PP xGF/60
|PP Sh%
|PK xGA/60
|PK Sv%
|Ottawa
|2.83
|10.53
|2.73
|91.93
|7.34
|18.42
|7.63
|86.21
|Vegas
|3.16
|7.59
|2.15
|94.76
|6.38
|15.56
|7.08
|84.62
- Not that Ottawa can control the officiating, but time spent in the penalty box has become a serious issue and has had a direct impact on Ottawa’s success (or lack thereof) recently. They’ll have to clean it up to limit time spent shorthanded as the refs don’t seem inclined towards leniency for the Senators lately. Vegas, as it turns out, take very few penalties.
- All of Vegas’ lines can play superb defence but the goals come from Eichel who has historically feasted in Ottawa so maybe keep an eye on him.
- Much like I said with the Panthers, the Knights have actually underperformed their expected goals to date so that seems foreboding. On the other hand, Vegas can’t possibly keep this level of goaltending going forever, can they? You could also argue that Ottawa can’t sustain its shooting percentage much longer so let’s hope they generate a bit more volume tonight.
Where to watch/listen: RDS2, TSN5, TSN1200 @7PM EST
Lines from Last Game
Ottawa
DeBrincat - Pinto - Giroux
Motte - Kastelic - Joseph
Kelly - Gambrell - Watson
Chabot - Brännström
Sanderson - Hamonic
Holden - Zaitsev
Vegas
Marchessault - Karlsson - Smith
Amadio - Howden - Kessel
Carrier - Roy - Kolesar
Martinez - Pietrangelo
Theodore - McNabb
Hague - Whitecloud
Stats
Player
|Game 10
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Vegas
|Golden Knights
|Game 10
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Vegas
|Golden Knights
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Tkachuk/Pinto
|6
|Jack Eichel
|5
|Assists
|Drake Batherson
|8
|Alex Pietrangelo
|7
|Points
|Brady Tkachuk
|12
|Jack Eichel
|12
|Shots
|Alex DeBrincat
|40
|Jack Eichel
|37
|TOI
|Thomas Chabot
|25:40
|Alex Pietrangelo
|23:30
Team
|Game 10
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Vegas
|Golden Knights
|Game 10
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Vegas
|Golden Knights
|Category
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|#
|Goals
|4th
|3.67
|15th
|3.15
|Goals against
|21st
|3.44
|1st
|1.71
|Shots
|18th
|30.3
|11th
|33.4
|Shots against
|27th
|34.6
|7th
|28.0
|Powerplay
|14th
|23.3%
|20th
|20.6%
|Penalty Kill
|20th
|78.4%
|21st
|76.0%
|Corsi (5V5SVA)
|17th
|50.6%
|11th
|52.0%
|xGoals (5V5SVA)
|13th
|51.1%
|4th
|60.6%
