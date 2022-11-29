Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - November 29th

This week I’ll just start with the infirmary to get it out of the way: Jonathan Aspirot, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Roby Järventie, Viktor Lodin, and Mads Søgaard remain sidelined as you probably already know. Ridly Greig and Philippe Daoust join that list, with Daoust out for the remainder of the season. Total bummer. I’ve embraced the role of cheerleader for Daoust for a while now and this marks the second time he’ll miss most of a season since the Ottawa Senators drafted him. Last time around he bounced back and won a Memorial Cup—maybe next year he joins the Sens on a lengthy run (let me have this).

Prospect Team of the Week

Forwards

Angus Crookshank doubled his goal total this past week with three more on eight shots in a couple of games against Laval. Crookshank has lived up to his old reputation of throwing everything he can at the net so it feels good seeing the percentages regressing in his favour. Along with Egor Sokolov and Greig, Crookshank has played a huge role in starting to turn things around for Belleville despite all the injuries.

Angus Crookshank highlighted everyone's night with this goal that unleashed the teddy bears! #HighlightoftheWeek | #ForTheB pic.twitter.com/LmgO7huvUc — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) November 27, 2022

I’ve wanted to include Stephen Halliday in this feature just about every week since the Sens drafted him but someone has always nabbed the last spot. With a goal and an assist this past week, Halliday now has 13 points in his first 16 NCAA games. He makes for such a unique draft/prospect profile and I still don’t quite know what to make of his projections but Halliday intrigues the hell out of me. The ten shots in two games really caught my eye.

GOAL! Halliday with a power play tally for a 2-1 Buckeye lead.



Assists to Lohrei and Wise.



8:12 left in the second. pic.twitter.com/fQzF0I9FRL — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) November 26, 2022

I’ve taken flack in weeks past for not profiling Tyler Boucher so here you go! He had another big week for the barberpoles as they’ve re-established themselves after a brief slide. Boucher again went a point-per-game this past week with Ottawa and has averaged just under four shots a night so far this season while getting up to his usual shenanigans between the whistles.

Defence

I dunno, gang, I think the Sens may have something here with this Jorian Donovan kid. He overheard all the comments about Good Local Kid and father-son connections and decided to put us in our place. All of us sudden through 18 games, Donovan has almost as many points, tripling his points per game rate from last season while doubling his shot per game rate. I can see why people really liked this pick in the fifth round.

.@cogeco #OHL Player of the Week Jorian Donovan followed efforts by Nathan Staios and Ben Gleason to record the third hat trick by a defenceman in @BulldogsOHL history on Sunday as the @Senators prospect continued an eight-game point streak pic.twitter.com/COxWDFNogx — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 28, 2022

Remember Tyler Kleven? He never really left. But his offensive numbers never really took off this season either—until lately and now he has some points to show for all of his efforts at UND. Kleven will never light things up in the offensive zone in the same way that he delivers earth-shaking hits, but he provides a lot of value for the Fighting Hawks and I really hope to see the lanky defender in Belleville this time next year.

Tyler Kleven had a pair of assists on Saturday, the first multi-point game of his NCAA career. He’s posted 5 points in his last 6GP.#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/w9tfTakwN0 — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 27, 2022

Goaltender

Kevin Reidler and J20 AIK have had their share of struggles so far this season but of late the very tall netminder has strung together more quality starts including a win this past week (highlights below) and 41 saves in a losing effort yesterday. Considering he has another five-plus years of seasoning to go, I’ll appreciate every little baby step from afar.

Stats

Pro - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 6 8 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 1 1 7 6 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 3 3 0 3 0 9 33% | 18 6 6 12 13 46 13% Philippe Daoust C 21 AHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 2 5 7 0 10 20% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 3 7 10 14 19 16% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 3 1 0 1 0 5 20% | 18 2 6 8 4 37 5% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 2 3 5 2 16 13% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 NHL 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 18 2 1 3 23 16 13% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 3 3 6 8 6 50% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 1 1 2 16 8 13% | 18 4 7 11 36 37 11% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 3 0 2 2 0 7 0% | 18 5 13 18 20 41 12% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 3 7 10 8 27 11% Lassi Thomson RD 22 NHL 2 0 0 0 4 1 0% | 2 0 0 0 4 1 0%

USA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C 18 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 3 2 5 4 8 38% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 2 1 1 2 0 10 10% | 16 4 9 13 7 41 10% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 3 3 4 3 0% | 14 1 4 5 29 19 5% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 2 2 4 6 28 7% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 1 0 0 0 2 1 0% | 15 4 0 4 10 20 20% Cameron O'Neill RW 18 Tri-City (USHL) 3 0 3 3 0 8 0% | 17 4 9 13 6 32 13% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 2 0 4 4 0 3 0% | 14 2 9 11 10 22 9% Theo Wallberg LD 18 Dubuque (USHL) 2 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 3 3 6 6 19 16%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 3 1 2 3 7 10 10% | 15 8 6 14 26 58 14% Jorian Donovan LD 18 Hamilton OHL 2 3 3 6 0 7 43% | 18 7 10 17 17 40 18% Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 2 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 19 2 7 9 9 32 6% Carson Latimer RW 19 Prince Albert WHL 3 0 1 1 6 2 0% | 22 7 14 21 20 45 16% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver WHL 3 2 0 0 2 19 11% | 17 9 13 22 18 68 13% Ben Roger RD 20 Kingston OHL 2 0 1 1 0 4 0% | 14 1 3 4 10 14 7% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia OHL 2 0 1 1 7 0 0% | 12 0 2 2 19 8 0%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 2 3 5 0 13 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 3 1 0 1 0 4 25% | 18 5 0 5 4 26 19% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 1 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 16 2 7 9 14 43 5% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 2 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 16 0 1 1 4 5 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 15 10 25 31 75 20% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 2 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 7 0 0 0 0 7 0%