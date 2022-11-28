Monday LNN: Sens’ Season Saved?

What a difference a few days makes. After Wednesday night’s defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Ottawa Senators were 6-12-1 and on the wrong end of 2-10-1 streak. Since then, the Sens have played two of their better games in picking up back-to-back wins against the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings. 8-12-1 is not exactly a play-off calibre record, but the embers of hope are there. Dare to dream.

After last night’s triumph over the Kings, Ian Mendes asks: have the Senators salvaged their season?

Speaking of last night’s victory, I think everyone should watch that game-winning goal again. Maybe several times, particularly with this great smooth muzak:

Giroux, on the subject of his goal, said he just kind of “blacked out.” Alright man, I wish I could make those kind of moves when I was blacked out.

The Calgary Flames had one of the most interesting off-seasons of any team, losing Johnny Gaudreau to free agency and then trading Matthew Tkachuk for Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar. Oh, and they also signed Nazem Kadri. Most pundits were pretty high on the Flames entering the season, but they’ve had a pretty disappointing start and things seem a bit tense.