Monday LNN: Sens’ Season Saved?

What a difference a few days makes. After Wednesday night’s defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Ottawa Senators were 6-12-1 and on the wrong end of 2-10-1 streak. Since then, the Sens have played two of their better games in picking up back-to-back wins against the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings. 8-12-1 is not exactly a play-off calibre record, but the embers of hope are there. Dare to dream.
- After last night’s triumph over the Kings, Ian Mendes asks: have the Senators salvaged their season?
- Speaking of last night’s victory, I think everyone should watch that game-winning goal again. Maybe several times, particularly with this great smooth muzak:
- Giroux, on the subject of his goal, said he just kind of “blacked out.” Alright man, I wish I could make those kind of moves when I was blacked out.
The Calgary Flames had one of the most interesting off-seasons of any team, losing Johnny Gaudreau to free agency and then trading Matthew Tkachuk for Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar. Oh, and they also signed Nazem Kadri. Most pundits were pretty high on the Flames entering the season, but they’ve had a pretty disappointing start and things seem a bit tense.
- Rachel Doerrie, a former Vancouver Canucks employee, has filed a lawsuit alleging discrimination against the team that fired her in September. The team maintains it did nothing wrong, but Doerrie’s version of events, if true, certainly do not paint management in a good light.
- We’ve reached the quarter mark of the regular season, so now’s a great time to take stock of where each team currently sits. Over at ESPN.com, Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton hand out their grades.
- A water main break in the Nashville Predators’ arena caused flooding in the building and the postponement of two of their games. The team issued a statement saying the locker rooms and the ice level are heavily affected so it could be a while yet before the Preds are playing home games.
