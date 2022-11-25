Talbot Stymies Ducks

With a very out of the ordinary 3pm Friday game, the Senators visited the Anaheim Ducks this afternoon for the third game of their west coast road trip. Coming in without a win on this trip, the Sens were looking to work towards a place where the effort and identity they preach resulted in two points at the final buzzer. With Thomas Chabot back in the lineup, let’s see how things went this afternoon.

The Sens had a very familiar start to this game. Through the first twenty, they played relatively well at even strength while also giving their back-to-back powerplay opportunities in the first ten minutes. Luckily for the Sens faithful, they were able to escape both penalties without giving Anaheim the early lead.

With less than five minutes in the opening period, the Ducks gave Ottawa their first opportunity on the powerplay. For those watching at home, they were delighted to see a perfectly executed bumper play, courtesy of the captain, which saw Ottawa gain a 1-0 lead with three minutes to go.

O CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN!!!



Off of the well-known bumper play, #Sens captain Brady Tkachuk is the first to get on the board in this game as he buries this puck on the PP off the pass from Drake Batherson.



1-0 game. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/0tU9H6hBC1 — Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) November 25, 2022

Moments later, the Sens kept the pressure on and the third line of Tyler Motte, Mathieu Joseph and Derick Brassard put together a goal that could not have gone more perfectly.

WHAT A PLAY!!!



Jake Sanderson carries this puck into the zone, gets it over to Mathieu Joseph who makes a terrific pass over to Derick Brassard who buries this puck in the open cage.



What a nice, clean play. You love to see it.



2-0 #Sens #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/6D0p1MoGsY — Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) November 25, 2022

With just moments left in the period, a scramble in front of Ottawa’s net thankfully didn’t lead to a goal but it did lead to a penalty with just five seconds left, so the Ducks would kick off the second with an opportunity to create serious momentum with an almost full powerplay on the clock.

The Ducks did just that, having solid possession time throughout the powerplay and for about a minute after before Ottawa was able to regain the puck and start working towards their third goal of the game, courtesy of Tim Stützle.

TIMMY STUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU



Now THAT'S how you enter the zone! Quick feet, a quick shot, gets a quick goal for the #Sens on this PP.



3-0 game. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/kXgT0jdU8i — Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) November 25, 2022

It didn’t take long for the Sens to extend their lead to four, courtesy of noted goal scorer Artem Zub.

ZUUUUUUUUUUUUUBBBBBBBBB



After an exhausting shift, the next group of #Sens come on the ice and get the job done. Tyler Motte enters the zone with a purpose, and this results in Brassard getting the puck back to Zub, who buries it!



Loving this!



4-0 #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/jNEgf5qCd6 — Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) November 25, 2022

The Sens ended the second period with a 4-0 lead and having completely turned the tide in the shot share department, dominating the Ducks with a 64.29 CF% through forty minutes.

The third period was much like the second, with Ottawa spending time on the powerplay and making the most of their chances. Just over second minutes into the final stanza, Mathieu Joseph buried his second of the year with assists going to Shane Pinto and Derick Brassard.

JOSEPH SCORES!!!



Mathieu Joseph makes a terrific effort to fight off the defenders and still get his stick on this pass from Derick Brassard.



5-0 #Sens #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/Id7BdIp3Du — Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) November 25, 2022

The Ducks decided about 57 minutes into the game to start their comeback by scoring with just over two minutes left. DJ Smith didn’t like what he saw with some contact being made with Cam Talbot, but ultimately lost the coaching challenge which sent the Sens to another penalty kill. Halfway through this penalty, however, the Ducks took one of their own, negating any hope they had in scoring four goals in the final two minutes of this hockey game.

Sens win 5-1.

Yes, you read that right.

Sens. Win.

Game Flow

As far as special teams play goes, the Sens had their best outing of the season this year. The Sens went three for eight (37.5%) on the powerplay and saw 100% success through six trips to the penalty kill.

Cam Talbot was rock solid, giving fans a sigh of relief after hearing Anton Forsberg will be out for a short period of time. He was moments away from a shutout but still posted a 0.967 SV% by stopping 29 of the 30 shots thrown at him by the Ducks.

Claude Giroux, Shane Pinto and Drake Batherson displayed complete dominance of Anaheim this afternoon. DeBrincat had the worst corsi rating of the trio with a spectacular 72.22 CF%. Not. Too. Bad.

The third line of Mathieu Joseph, Tyler Motte and Derick Brassard had a great performance today, taking advantage of soft minutes against a relatively bad team. In over seven minutes of 5v5 time together, this trio outchanced their opponents at a rate of two to one, while leading the team in high danger chances (2).

The captain opened the scoring for his team while registering eight shots on net. Being at the top of the list for shots on goal is a regular occurrence for Brady Tkachuk but his eight shots tonight marks the highest single game total so far this season.

DJ Smith spoke about Lassi Thomson making some mistakes after his season debut on Wednesday and it was noticeable that Thomson has yet to earn trust from the coach as he only played just over nine minutes total throughout the game. For reference, the second least utilized defender was Erik Brännström with over 15 minutes of ice time to his name.

Heat Map