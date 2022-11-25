Game 20 Preview & Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ Anaheim Ducks

Here’s my guarantee to you: By the time this day is over, the Ottawa Senators will not be tied for last place in the NHL.

I have to wonder if the NHL schedule makers knew something we didn’t, when they managed to schedule the game between the two bottom teams for a time that large chunks of one of the fan bases will be working.

Yesterday’s skate was an optional, and there is no pre-game skate today due to the start time, so no lineups are available. Thomas Chabot was going to be a game-day decision again. Cam Talbot gets the start, and will be backed up by Kevin Mandolese. Anton Forsberg is out with a “minor lower body injury”.

The Senators have called up goaltender Kevin Mandolese to backup Cam Talbot today in Anaheim. Anton Forsberg has a minor lower body injury. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 25, 2022

Game Notes

Jokes aside, I get scheduling afternoon games in the US for Thanksgiving Friday but you’d think they would try to stick to all-American match-ups for those. Yet, four of the six afternoon games involve Canadian teams

There’s been a lot of flip-flopping between the goalies since Talbot has been healthy enough to play, with Talbot’s start today being the first time either has started three games in a row since that point. Neither has really been able to seize the net, leading to some real “win and you’re in” vibes

Alex DeBrincat, who was leading the team in generating shots and scoring opportunities for most of the season, has been doing a lot less of both recently. Here are all of his shot attempt locations from the first five games:

And here it is from the last five games:

Less in general, and nothing in the low slot. Not sure what it is, but something really seems to have gotten into his head. The pass to Brassard on the breakaway in San Jose comes to mind...

If Chabot is still out today, the pairing of Erik Brannstrom and Artem Zub has played really well as the top pairing in the past two games. Nothing to show for their control of the play on the scoreboard, but also haven’t been scored against at 5 on 5 either.

&#@* it, I’m hitting the button

Bleh.

Stats

Team Stats Game 20 Ottawa Senators Anaheim Ducks Game 20 Ottawa Senators Anaheim Ducks Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 3.05 28th 2.55 29th Goals Against/GP 3.58 28th 4.15 31st Shots/GP 33.2 9th 29.8 26th Shots Against/GP 34.0 27th 37.8 32nd Powerplay % 22.4 12th 12.5 32nd Penalty Kill % 77.3 21st 66.2 31st Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 51.39 13th 43.92 28th xGF % (5v5 SVA) 51.37 14th 39.47 31st

Player Stats Game 20 Ottawa Senators Anaheim Ducks Game 20 Ottawa Senators Anaheim Ducks Category Player # Player # Goals Shane Pinto/Claude Giroux 8 Trevor Zegras/Troy Terry 8 Assists Brady Tkachuk 15 Troy Terry 13 Points Brady Tkachuk 22 Troy Terry 21 Shots Brady Tkachuk 80 Troy Terry 68 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 25:45 Cam Fowler 25:00

It’s a 3pm start on TSN5, TVA Sports and the radio call at TSN1200.