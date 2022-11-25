Game 20 Preview & Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ Anaheim Ducks

Here’s my guarantee to you: By the time this day is over, the Ottawa Senators will not be tied for last place in the NHL.
I have to wonder if the NHL schedule makers knew something we didn’t, when they managed to schedule the game between the two bottom teams for a time that large chunks of one of the fan bases will be working.
Yesterday’s skate was an optional, and there is no pre-game skate today due to the start time, so no lineups are available. Thomas Chabot was going to be a game-day decision again. Cam Talbot gets the start, and will be backed up by Kevin Mandolese. Anton Forsberg is out with a “minor lower body injury”.
The Senators have called up goaltender Kevin Mandolese to backup Cam Talbot today in Anaheim. Anton Forsberg has a minor lower body injury.— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 25, 2022
Game Notes
- Jokes aside, I get scheduling afternoon games in the US for Thanksgiving Friday but you’d think they would try to stick to all-American match-ups for those. Yet, four of the six afternoon games involve Canadian teams
- There’s been a lot of flip-flopping between the goalies since Talbot has been healthy enough to play, with Talbot’s start today being the first time either has started three games in a row since that point. Neither has really been able to seize the net, leading to some real “win and you’re in” vibes
- Alex DeBrincat, who was leading the team in generating shots and scoring opportunities for most of the season, has been doing a lot less of both recently. Here are all of his shot attempt locations from the first five games:
And here it is from the last five games:
Less in general, and nothing in the low slot. Not sure what it is, but something really seems to have gotten into his head. The pass to Brassard on the breakaway in San Jose comes to mind...
- If Chabot is still out today, the pairing of Erik Brannstrom and Artem Zub has played really well as the top pairing in the past two games. Nothing to show for their control of the play on the scoreboard, but also haven’t been scored against at 5 on 5 either.
- &#@* it, I’m hitting the button
Bleh.
Stats
Team Stats
|Game 20
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Anaheim
|Ducks
|Game 20
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Anaheim
|Ducks
|Category
|#
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|Goals/GP
|3.05
|28th
|2.55
|29th
|Goals Against/GP
|3.58
|28th
|4.15
|31st
|Shots/GP
|33.2
|9th
|29.8
|26th
|Shots Against/GP
|34.0
|27th
|37.8
|32nd
|Powerplay %
|22.4
|12th
|12.5
|32nd
|Penalty Kill %
|77.3
|21st
|66.2
|31st
|Corsi % (5v5 SVA)
|51.39
|13th
|43.92
|28th
|xGF % (5v5 SVA)
|51.37
|14th
|39.47
|31st
Player Stats
|Game 20
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Anaheim
|Ducks
|Game 20
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Anaheim
|Ducks
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Shane Pinto/Claude Giroux
|8
|Trevor Zegras/Troy Terry
|8
|Assists
|Brady Tkachuk
|15
|Troy Terry
|13
|Points
|Brady Tkachuk
|22
|Troy Terry
|21
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|80
|Troy Terry
|68
|Time on Ice/GP
|Thomas Chabot
|25:45
|Cam Fowler
|25:00
It’s a 3pm start on TSN5, TVA Sports and the radio call at TSN1200.
