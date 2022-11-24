Sens Ownership War, Trade Season Starts, NHL Fights Back and More

Another week and another trip around the hockey world to get you the latest and most exciting news. Let us delve into what this week has for us in the Thursday edition of the links, news and notes.

It seems Ryan Reynolds has put the Ottawa Senators on the map and now everyone wants a piece. While we are some time away from getting a clearer ideas of who all the interested parties are, this week has brought in some more interesting names. It seems the Sens are generating quite the interest even with the condition of keeping the team in Ottawa. A very interesting name has hit the market with rumours that Canadian singer The Weeknd seems to be interesting in joining Reynolds in a bid to purchase the team. Or maybe people are just throwing in celebrity names at this point; Sandra Oh is also rumoured to be interested in joining an Ottawa Senators purchase bid. What is this, Entertainment Weekly?

Not the most groundbreaking of trades but the New York Rangers have traded Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a 2025 fifth round pick. The Toronto Maple Leafs found some help on their blueline after suffering some key injuries by acquiring Conor Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for minor league Curtis Douglas.

The Maple Leafs also did what many teams have been trying for the last 13 games against the New Jersey Devils: get a win. However, the story of the game wasn’t the streak ending but the fact that there were 3 disallowed goals for the Devils. On the face all three were probably the right call but don’t tell that to Devils fans, who flooded the ice with garbage to the point where the teams had to go back to their dressing rooms with 11 minutes left just to get the ice cleaned up. Not sure what Devils fan think they were accomplishing here but they definitely didn’t make any friends last night. The Devils’ Haula had to come on the ice to tell fans to stop throwing stuff and it really was just a bad look overall.

The Devils fans are NOT happy after the disallowed goal



The Maple Leafs have headed to the locker room after fans littered the ice with items pic.twitter.com/MQXPxKx4X5 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 24, 2022

On Tuesday, the NHL posted the following tweet:

The NHL is proud to support this past weekend's Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and nonbinary players, with around 80 folks participating! #HockeyIsForEveryone #NHLPride pic.twitter.com/OfEoAVXtH5 — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

As many fans have always fought for a better hockey culture, you would think this tweet would have been met with so much applaud. There were of course many positive reactions but some of the negativity surrounding this announcement has left us with much to be desired in terms of moving forward. Luckily, the NHL admin didn’t shy away from their stated position. Hockey can be for everyone.