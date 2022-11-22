Sokolov, Greig Heat Up for BSens

It was a tough weekend for the Belleville Senators as they faced off against the Toronto Marlies and Syracuse Crunch in back-to-back games at CAA Arena. Both North Division rivals, this was an important pair of games for the BSens, who have been hovering in the middle of the division standings for the last few weeks.

On Friday night, with Toronto in town, Belleville came out flying. The first period was scoreless, which you wouldn’t expect given the 6-1 beating the BSens handed to the Marlies. It was the second period where things started to heat up with Belleville scoring four unanswered goals to take a commanding lead. The party started with Egor Sokolov splitting the defenders and scoring this absolute beauty.

Rourke Chartier, Ridly Greig and Cole Cassels were the other three goalscorers for the good guys. Early in the third, Toronto got themselves on the board but that was the only marker they could manage, with Belleville adding two to their total before the final buzzer.

While Toronto didn’t appear to come all that prepared for their trip to Belleville on Friday, Syracuse was playing at the top of their game on Saturday. In fact, just as Belleville did to Toronto, the Crunch tallied four goals to kick off the game, putting Belleville well behind through the first ten minutes of the opening period. Cole Reinhardt managed to break through and score one of his own, making it 4-1, in the final few minutes of the first. Reinhardt’s third of the year was courtesy of yet another beautiful Philippe Daoust assist.

Get in the slot and Daoust will find you Rhino with his third of the season!#ForTheB https://t.co/GMR8xbT7Un pic.twitter.com/PvYsEYOLqu — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) November 20, 2022

Kicking off the second period, Chartier grabbed his ninth of the year, narrowing Belleville’s deficit to just two goals. Five minutes later, however, the Crunch regained their three goal lead with Daniel Walcott’s fifth of the year. Belleville was able to add two more but didn’t quite complete the comeback, falling 5-4 to the Crunch.

