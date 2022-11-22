Ottawa Senators Prospect Update: November 21st

After showing up the rest of the prospect pool (and a good chunk of the NHL squad as well), your weekly prospect updates courtesy of Silver Seven Sens are now 100% Jake Sanderson-free. We hope these changes are satisfactory in the service of your Sens prospecting needs.

Forwards

Egor Sokolov

It’s crunch time for Sokolov now. Following his second-round selection as an overager back in 2020, he’s played two full seasons in Belleville as a solid offensive contributor. After this year, he’ll be eligible for waivers, so this season is crucial in proving he’s worthy of an NHL job on the team that drafted him. He’s begun his charge this past week as Belleville’s top prospect with 4 goals and 2 assists in 3 games, eclipsing a point-per-game pace with 16 points in 15 games on the year. With injuries piling up yet again on the NHL roster, they may be an opportunity to leave the AHL behind for good.

#Sens prospect Egor Sokolov is feeling it now. Beautiful goal here, post and in.



He did a great job at drawing the defender closer to him by waiting a second to shoot, to create a screen on the goalie. Smart player. @SensProspects pic.twitter.com/zvyeJiPHzh — SENS TALK (@senstalk_) November 20, 2022

Ridly Greig

That is, unless Ridly Greig steals it from under his nose. Despite missing the first 5 games of the season with injury, the 28th-overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft is tied for fourth in team scoring, with 11 points in 10 games. It’s in large thanks to a three-point effort against Cleveland on Wednesday, followed by a two-point night against Toronto on Friday. Seriously, call somebody up, Pierre.

Oskar Pettersson

Belleville wasn’t the only team to explode offensively this week, as 2022 third-rounder Oskar Pettersson contributed two goals and an assist to a massive 8-2 win for Rögle BK’s U20 team. He’s spent the bulk of the year at the lower level, but he did take part in his fifth game this season in the SHL this week.

Oskar Pettersson scored twice and added an assist in an 8-2 win for Rögle J20 on Friday



Pettersson has 15 goals and 25 points in 19GP so far this season#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/m32q0q4TD9 — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 19, 2022

Defensemen

Jorian Donovan

Ottawa’s best-performing defenseman outside of the North American pro leagues has put together a string of noteworthy performances over the past few weeks. With 2 goals and an assist for Hamilton in his last 3 games, the fifth-round selection from 2022 is riding a 6-game point streak.

make that a 6-game point streak for Jorian Donovan thanks to this goal on Saturday



Donovan notched goal #4 in his 16th game of the season. He only had 3 goals in 64GP as a rookie last year. Great to see this kind of progression.#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/fgYmI6C0Gw — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 20, 2022

Filip Nordberg

Nordberg was one of several Sens’ defensemen to have the same stat line this week — 3 assists in 4 games, bringing the 2022 second-rounder up to 9 points in 15 games with Södertälje SK’s U20 team. He’s also played in 14 games with their Allsvenskan squad, in which he’s got 1 assist.

Goaltending

Kevin Reidler

Just because he was the only goalie in the prospect pool who saw any action this week doesn’t mean Reidler isn’t worthy of a shout-out. He turned aside 31 of 34 shots on Sunday for a .912 save percentage, picking up his third win of the season for AIK’s U20 squad.

Silver Linings

Tomas Hamara, the other half of Ottawa’s puck-moving OHL defensemen, returned to form with assists in 3 consecutive games with Kitchener.

Carson Latimer has continued his pursuit of an entry-level deal from the Senators, with 2 points in 2 games with Prince Albert this past week, and now has 5 goals and 10 assists in his last 10 contests.

Other key contributors to Belleville’s outstanding offensive output were Maxence Guenette (4A), Lassi Thomson (4A), Philippe Daoust (1G, 2A), and Viktor Lodin (1G, 2A).

Stats

Pro (NHL, AHL) - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 6 8 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 NHL 2 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 6 0 1 1 7 6 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 3 0 2 2 2 8 0% | 15 3 6 9 13 37 8% Philippe Daoust C 21 AHL 3 1 2 3 0 6 17% | 8 2 5 7 0 10 20% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 3 2 3 5 2 8 25% | 11 3 7 10 14 19 16% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 3 0 4 4 2 3 0% | 15 1 6 7 4 32 3% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 2 3 5 2 16 13% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 NHL 3 0 1 1 5 4 0% | 14 2 1 3 18 12 17% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 3 1 2 3 4 3 0% | 8 3 3 6 8 6 50% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 1 0 1 2 3 33% | 15 3 6 9 20 29 10% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 3 4 2 6 4 11 36% | 15 5 11 16 20 34 15% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 3 0 4 4 2 12 0% | 15 3 7 10 4 27 11%

USA (NCAA, USHL) - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C 18 UMass 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 3 2 5 4 8 38% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 2 0 0 0 0 6 0% | 14 3 8 11 7 31 10% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 1 1 2 3 0% | 12 1 1 2 25 16 6% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 2 2 4 6 28 7% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 2 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 14 4 0 4 8 19 21% Cameron O'Neill RW 18 Tri-City (USHL) 2 1 0 1 2 7 14% | 14 4 6 10 6 24 17% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 2 5 7 10 20 10% Theo Wallberg LD 18 Dubuque (USHL) 2 1 0 1 0 3 33% | 13 3 4 7 6 19 16%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 2 0 1 1 0 5 0% | 11 7 4 11 17 43 16% Jorian Donovan LD 18 Hamilton OHL 3 2 1 3 2 8 25% | 16 4 7 11 17 33 12% Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 3 0 3 3 0 4 0% | 17 2 7 9 9 30 7% Carson Latimer RW 19 Prince Albert WHL 2 1 1 2 2 5 20% | 19 7 13 20 14 43 16% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver WHL 1 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 14 7 13 20 16 49 14% Ben Roger RD 20 Kingston OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 1 2 3 10 10 10% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 0 2 2 19 8 0%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 24 Moscow KHL 6 1 0 1 2 9 11% | 31 9 3 12 16 53 17% Olle Alsing LD 26 Barys KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 0 9 0% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 2 3 5 0 13 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 15 4 0 4 4 22 18% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 3 0 4 4 8 13 0% | 15 2 7 9 14 41 5% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 2 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 0 1 1 4 3 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 1 2 1 3 0 3 67% | 19 15 10 25 31 75 20% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 1 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 5 0 0 0 0 5 0%