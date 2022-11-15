Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - November 15th

Prospect Team of the Week

Forwards

After dealing with some setbacks due to early season injuries, Ridly Greig has found his groove in November with four points in four games including a goal and an assist this past week in Belleville. Greig has also averaged two shots per game this month. Greig has the potential to piece together the best season Belleville has seen since Josh Norris (health permitting) and even if he doesn’t quite put up Norris-esque numbers, we’ll take it.

Ridly Greig scored his first goal of the season on Friday night — he’s got 4 points in 7GP with Belleville after missing time with an injury.#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/tofRWL5qep — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 12, 2022

After missing time due to a training camp injury, captain of the Vancouver Giants, Zack Ostapchuk, has settled in and suddenly leads his team in points-per-game with three goals and eight assists through five games in November. Ostaphcuk also now averages over three shots per game. Vancouver has won six of their last ten games, inching closer to a .500 record after a dreadful start in their captain’s absence.

Zack Ostapchuk had a goal and an assist on Sunday to cap off a 7-point weekend



Ostapchuk is on a tear – he has 9 points (2G, 7A) in his last 3GP#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/JdJTtSLiOY — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 14, 2022

Carson Latimer has also taken over the team lead, in Prince Albert, in points-per-game with three goals and seven assists this month through six games while averaging 2.5 shots per game over that same span. The Raiders haven’t enjoyed much team success of late despite Latimer’s heroics as they continue to languish the eastern conference basement.

⭐️Carson Latimer had 3 points on Friday and was named the 1st star in a 4-2 win for Prince Albert



Latimer is on a tear, posting 4 goals and 12 points his last 7 games.#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/iYi9CR8cZr — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 12, 2022

Defence

The points haven’t come easy for Tomas Hamara but he continues to shoot the puck more than any other defender in Kitchener and he reaped the benefits with his second goal of the season this past week. Hamara has only taken three penalties through fourteen games in his first OHL season and has only gone one game without registering at least one shot.

Tomas Hamara scored his 2nd goal of the season on Saturday – he's got 6 points in 13GP with Kitchener#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/P9LjuDMjAV — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 13, 2022

Jorian Donovan ranks second in team scoring among defenders with eight points and tied for fourth in overall team scoring. So far through five games in November Donovan has four points and a whopping 17 shots on goal while taking just a handful of penalties in the past month.

Jorian Donovan scored his 2nd goal of the season on Thursday – he's got 7 points in 12GP with Hamilton#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/rcm1hbK2xr — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 13, 2022

Goaltender

Mads Søgaard faced (and stopped) just eight shots before leaving his lone appearance with injury. It doesn’t seem like anything too serious with Kevin Mandolese already injured, things feel bleak in Belleville. Both of Ottawa’s goaltending prospects in Europe (all of their players in Europe) had this past week off.

Infirmary

Joining Mandolese and Søgaard on the injured list in Belleville (not to mention Thomas Chabot, Josh Norris, and Artem Zub in Ottawa) Jonathan Aspirot, Roby Järventie, and Viktor Lodin sat out this past week for the BSens. Tyler Kleven played for North Dakota but sustained an injury in his lone game. Chandler Romeo remains on the injured reserve in Sarnia while Tyler Boucher continues to serve a suspension for the 67s. Buckle up for a long season, folks.

Stats

Pro - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 6 8 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 NHL 3 0 1 1 7 2 0% | 3 1 1 2 7 2 50% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 2 0 2 2 0 6 0% | 12 3 4 7 11 29 10% Philippe Daoust C 21 AHL 2 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 5 1 3 4 0 4 25% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 2 1 1 2 2 5 20% | 8 1 4 5 12 11 9% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 2 0 1 1 0 7 0% | 12 1 2 3 2 29 3% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 2 3 5 2 16 13% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 NHL 3 0 1 1 5 4 0% | 14 2 1 3 18 12 17% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 2 1 3 4 3 67% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 2 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 12 2 6 8 18 26 8% Jake Sanderson LD 20 NHL 3 0 2 2 0 9 0% | 14 0 7 7 4 22 0% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 2 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 12 1 9 10 16 23 4% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 2 1 0 1 0 3 33% | 12 3 3 6 2 15 20%

USA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C 18 UMass 2 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 11 3 2 5 4 8 38% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 2 0 1 1 5 2 0% | 12 3 8 11 7 25 12% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 1 0 0 0 2 0 0% | 10 1 0 1 23 13 8% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 12 2 2 4 6 28 7% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 2 1 0 1 2 3 33% | 12 4 0 4 8 17 24% Cameron O'Neill RW 18 Tri-City (USHL) 2 1 0 1 0 3 33% | 12 3 6 9 4 17 18% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 2 0 1 1 4 2 0% | 12 2 5 7 10 20 10% Theo Wallberg LD 18 Dubuque (USHL) 2 0 1 1 4 3 0% | 11 2 4 6 6 16 13%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 7 3 10 17 38 18% Jorian Donovan LD 18 Hamilton OHL 4 1 3 4 0 12 8% | 13 2 6 8 15 25 8% Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 4 1 0 1 0 7 14% | 14 2 4 6 9 26 8% Carson Latimer RW 19 Prince Albert WHL 3 3 3 6 2 9 33% | 17 6 12 18 12 38 16% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver WHL 2 2 5 7 2 7 29% | 13 7 13 20 16 45 16% Ben Roger RD 20 Kingston OHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 1 2 3 10 10 10% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 0 2 2 19 8 0%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 2 3 5 0 13 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 13 4 0 4 4 19 21% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 2 3 5 6 28 7% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 0 1 1 4 3 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 13 9 22 31 72 18% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 0 0 0 0 3 0%