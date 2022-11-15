Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - November 15th

Prospect Team of the Week
Forwards
After dealing with some setbacks due to early season injuries, Ridly Greig has found his groove in November with four points in four games including a goal and an assist this past week in Belleville. Greig has also averaged two shots per game this month. Greig has the potential to piece together the best season Belleville has seen since Josh Norris (health permitting) and even if he doesn’t quite put up Norris-esque numbers, we’ll take it.
Ridly Greig scored his first goal of the season on Friday night — he’s got 4 points in 7GP with Belleville after missing time with an injury.#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/tofRWL5qep— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 12, 2022
After missing time due to a training camp injury, captain of the Vancouver Giants, Zack Ostapchuk, has settled in and suddenly leads his team in points-per-game with three goals and eight assists through five games in November. Ostaphcuk also now averages over three shots per game. Vancouver has won six of their last ten games, inching closer to a .500 record after a dreadful start in their captain’s absence.
Zack Ostapchuk had a goal and an assist on Sunday to cap off a 7-point weekend— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 14, 2022
Ostapchuk is on a tear – he has 9 points (2G, 7A) in his last 3GP#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/JdJTtSLiOY
Carson Latimer has also taken over the team lead, in Prince Albert, in points-per-game with three goals and seven assists this month through six games while averaging 2.5 shots per game over that same span. The Raiders haven’t enjoyed much team success of late despite Latimer’s heroics as they continue to languish the eastern conference basement.
⭐️Carson Latimer had 3 points on Friday and was named the 1st star in a 4-2 win for Prince Albert— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 12, 2022
Latimer is on a tear, posting 4 goals and 12 points his last 7 games.#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/iYi9CR8cZr
Defence
The points haven’t come easy for Tomas Hamara but he continues to shoot the puck more than any other defender in Kitchener and he reaped the benefits with his second goal of the season this past week. Hamara has only taken three penalties through fourteen games in his first OHL season and has only gone one game without registering at least one shot.
Tomas Hamara scored his 2nd goal of the season on Saturday – he's got 6 points in 13GP with Kitchener#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/P9LjuDMjAV— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 13, 2022
Jorian Donovan ranks second in team scoring among defenders with eight points and tied for fourth in overall team scoring. So far through five games in November Donovan has four points and a whopping 17 shots on goal while taking just a handful of penalties in the past month.
Jorian Donovan scored his 2nd goal of the season on Thursday – he's got 7 points in 12GP with Hamilton#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/rcm1hbK2xr— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 13, 2022
Goaltender
Mads Søgaard faced (and stopped) just eight shots before leaving his lone appearance with injury. It doesn’t seem like anything too serious with Kevin Mandolese already injured, things feel bleak in Belleville. Both of Ottawa’s goaltending prospects in Europe (all of their players in Europe) had this past week off.
Infirmary
Joining Mandolese and Søgaard on the injured list in Belleville (not to mention Thomas Chabot, Josh Norris, and Artem Zub in Ottawa) Jonathan Aspirot, Roby Järventie, and Viktor Lodin sat out this past week for the BSens. Tyler Kleven played for North Dakota but sustained an injury in his lone game. Chandler Romeo remains on the injured reserve in Sarnia while Tyler Boucher continues to serve a suspension for the 67s. Buckle up for a long season, folks.
Stats
Pro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Jonathan Aspirot
|LD
|23
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|0
|1
|1
|6
|8
|0%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|22
|NHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|7
|2
|0%
||
|3
|1
|1
|2
|7
|2
|50%
|Angus Crookshank
|LW/C
|23
|AHL
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|6
|0%
||
|12
|3
|4
|7
|11
|29
|10%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|21
|AHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0%
||
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|4
|25%
|Ridly Greig
|C/LW
|20
|AHL
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|20%
||
|8
|1
|4
|5
|12
|11
|9%
|Maxence Guénette
|RD
|21
|AHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|7
|0%
||
|12
|1
|2
|3
|2
|29
|3%
|Roby Järventie
|C/LW
|20
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|2
|3
|5
|2
|16
|13%
|Mark Kastelic
|C/RW
|23
|NHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|4
|0%
||
|14
|2
|1
|3
|18
|12
|17%
|Viktor Lodin
|LW
|23
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|5
|2
|1
|3
|4
|3
|67%
|Cole Reinhardt
|LW
|22
|AHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0%
||
|12
|2
|6
|8
|18
|26
|8%
|Jake Sanderson
|LD
|20
|NHL
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|9
|0%
||
|14
|0
|7
|7
|4
|22
|0%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|22
|AHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0%
||
|12
|1
|9
|10
|16
|23
|4%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|22
|AHL
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|33%
||
|12
|3
|3
|6
|2
|15
|20%
USA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyson Dyck
|C
|18
|UMass
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0%
||
|11
|3
|2
|5
|4
|8
|38%
|Stephen Halliday
|C
|20
|Ohio State Univ.
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2
|0%
||
|12
|3
|8
|11
|7
|25
|12%
|Tyler Kleven
|LD
|20
|Univ. of North Dakota
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0%
||
|10
|1
|0
|1
|23
|13
|8%
|Luke Loheit
|RW
|22
|Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
||
|12
|2
|2
|4
|6
|28
|7%
|Jakov Novak
|LW/C
|24
|Northeastern Univ.
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33%
||
|12
|4
|0
|4
|8
|17
|24%
|Cameron O'Neill
|RW
|18
|Tri-City (USHL)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|33%
||
|12
|3
|6
|9
|4
|17
|18%
|Jonny Tychonick
|LD
|22
|Univ. of Omaha
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0%
||
|12
|2
|5
|7
|10
|20
|10%
|Theo Wallberg
|LD
|18
|Dubuque (USHL)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0%
||
|11
|2
|4
|6
|6
|16
|13%
CHL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|19
|Ottawa
|OHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|9
|7
|3
|10
|17
|38
|18%
|Jorian Donovan
|LD
|18
|Hamilton
|OHL
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|12
|8%
||
|13
|2
|6
|8
|15
|25
|8%
|Tomas Hamara
|LD
|18
|Kitchener
|OHL
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|14%
||
|14
|2
|4
|6
|9
|26
|8%
|Carson Latimer
|RW
|19
|Prince Albert
|WHL
|3
|3
|3
|6
|2
|9
|33%
||
|17
|6
|12
|18
|12
|38
|16%
|Zach Ostapchuk
|C
|19
|Vancouver
|WHL
|2
|2
|5
|7
|2
|7
|29%
||
|13
|7
|13
|20
|16
|45
|16%
|Ben Roger
|RD
|20
|Kingston
|OHL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|12
|1
|2
|3
|10
|10
|10%
|Chandler Romeo
|LD
|19
|Sarnia
|OHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|12
|0
|2
|2
|19
|8
|0%
Europe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|Timrå IK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|13
|15%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|IF Björklöven
|Allsvenskan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|13
|4
|0
|4
|4
|19
|21%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Södertälje SK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|12
|2
|3
|5
|6
|28
|7%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Södertälje SK
|Allsvenskan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0%
|Oskar Pettersson
|RW
|18
|Rögle BK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|18
|13
|9
|22
|31
|72
|18%
|Oskar Pettersson
|RW
|18
|Rögle BK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
Goalies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|PLAYER
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
||
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
|Kevin Mandolese
|22
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|125
|17
|86.4%
|Leevi Meriläinen
|20
|Kärpät
|Liiga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|13
|6
|4
|1
|0
|279
|22
|92.1%
|Kevin Reidler
|18
|AIK
|J20 Nationnel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|12
|2
|9
|0
|0
|368
|40
|89.1%
|Mads Søgaard
|21
|Belleville
|AHL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|100.0%
||
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|138
|14
|89.9%
