Game 15 Preview: New York Islanders @ Ottawa Senators

As you may have heard, Daniel Alfredsson is going into the Hall of Fame this evening, and the Ottawa Senators plan on broadcasting the induction ceremony live at the Canadian Tire Centre after the conclusion of this evening’s match-up. So te first thing that we need to talk about is that today’s game gets underway at 5:30 Eastern. Yes, you read that right: 5:30. Now you’ve all been warned, no excuses for missing the first period!

On the actual game: the New York Islanders, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau, roll into town with a somewhat unexpected 10-6-0 record. Yes, most of the core of the team that made two straight Conference Finals is still there, but virtually this same squad missed the play-offs last year and everyone is yet another year older. Are the Isles for real or are they getting a bit lucky?

For the Ottawa Senators, there are a lot of injuries to key players that have the squad at far less than 100%. Nonetheless, every team faces bad injury luck at some point and making do with less than full line-ups is necessary to truly contend for the play-offs.

Here’s how Ottawa is expected to line them up tonight:

Tkachuk - Stützle - Giroux

DeBrincat - Brassard - Batherson

Joseph - Pinto - Motte

Kelly - Kastelic - Watson



Sanderson - Hamonic

Brännström - JBD

Larsson - Holden



Talbot

Forsberg



Game Notes:

It’s been a storyline for seemingly the entire season, but Alex DeBrincat finally “broke out” on Saturday against the Flyers with two goals and is now up to 13 points in 14 games. With Thomas Chabot joining Josh Norris and Artem Zub on the sidelines, the Sens will need offensive contributions from wherever they can get it.

The Sens’ group on the blue line was already what one might call a bit thin to start the year, but with the aforementioned injuries to Chabot and Zub things are hanging on by a thread. Look for DJ Smith to lean heavily on Jake Sanderson; I wouldn’t be surprised if the rookie cracked 25 minutes tonight.

I wouldn’t say that the Isles are a one line team per se, but the Brock Nelson-Anders Lee- Mathew Barzal trio have been by far the most effective group. There’s kind of two Islanders teams: one excellent team when those three are on, and one very beatable one when any other line is on. Needless to say the key to coming out on top will be shutting down that group. I’d expect to see Shane Pinto’s line get the first crack at the job.

Erik Karlsson penned a heart-warming piece about Alfie for the Player’s Tribune this afternoon. Warning: do not read unless you are ready to feel ~feelings~

Stats:

Teams Game 15 Ottawa Senators New York Islanders Game 15 Ottawa Senators New York Islanders Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 3.5 9th 3.31 T-10th Goals Against/GP 3.5 26th 2.56 6th Shots/GP 32.1 12th 32.2 11th Shots Against/GP 34.1 25th 32.4 19th Powerplay % 24.0 10th 17 25th Penalty Kill % 79.3 16th 84.3 4th Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 50.83 16th 48.19 22nd xGF % (5v5 SVA) 50.15 15th 47.89 21st