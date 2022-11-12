Game 14 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ Philadelphia Flyers

I don’t think even the Ottawa Senators’ biggest detractors thought they’d be 4-8-1 after 13 games to start the season. It’s feeling like one of those years in which absolutely nothing is going to go right. Even in the first game in a long time in which they were the lucky team, they couldn’t muster more than a single loser point against the New Jersey Devils.

At this stage, I wouldn’t blame any fans who think Kevin Korchinski will score 20 goals for Chicago before Alex DeBrincat does as a Senator. You know it’s virtually impossible, but you also know that the word “virtually” is taking most of the real estate up in our minds.

And yet, I haven’t seen enough to believe they’re truly out of it. That’s because aside from the last game against the Devils and that dreadful performance against the Panthers, the Senators have given themselves a decent — at least 50 percent, roughly — of winning every game they’ve played.

And even if you play as the Senators did on Thursday, you can still win a hockey game. Just look at the Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, and Philadelphia Flyers, the latter of whom are today’s opponents.

Game Notes:

It’ll be Claude Giroux’s first game back in Philadelphia since his being traded from there to Florida last season, after playing 1000 games exactly. He’s been a very welcome addition to the nation’s capital with 12 points in 13 games so far.

It’s Shane Pinto’s birthday today! Leading the team with 8 goals, he’s more than made up for the absurdly bad luck DeBrincat has had so far. If we change our perspective to say that the two have combined for 10 goals through 13 games, it looks a bit better.

The Flyers may have a 7-4-2 record, but it’s largely been due to .941 goaltending from Carter Hart, credited with 6 of their wins. They’ve struggled to generate and suppress scoring chances, and their 4th-ranked penalty kill is not a product of structured play in their zone.

Jake Sanderson has more points than any other defenseman on the Senators. Yes, even Thomas Chabot. He’s also been the best D from a transitional standpoint. Jacob Bernard-Docker was solid in his season debut, too. A few more games like that, and we’ll no longer be asking whether or not they can contribute to an NHL defense corps. Rather, they may be called upon to carry the rest of the group.

It’s a 1:00 PM start today, and you can catch the game on TSN5 or TSN 1200.

Stats:

Team Stats Game 14 Ottawa Senators Philadelphia Flyers Game 14 Ottawa Senators Philadelphia Flyers Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 3.46 10th 2.69 30th Goals Against/GP 3.69 27th 2.62 6th Shots/GP 32.5 11th 27.7 30th Shots Against/GP 33.8 24th 35.2 29th Powerplay % 21.3 16th 19.5 22nd Penalty Kill % 78.0 18th 83.7 4th Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 51.13 15th 41.28 30th xGF % (5v5 SVA) 51.13 13th 40.47 29th