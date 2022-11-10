The Ottawa Senators have a hill to climb over tonight if they want to get out of the hole they’re in.

The New Jersey Devils are the hottest team in the East right now, with seven wins in a row and a record of 9-1-0 in their last 10. Their underlying stats are rock solid too, leading the league in 5v5 xGF% and second in CF%. Looks like it could be a repeat of the puckbath we saw in Florida, but also looks like the setup for a pretty good Sensing.

The big news on the Senators side of things is the waiving of Nikita Zaitsev. No morning skate today, and no changes expected to the lineups from yesterday’s practice. The notable changes from Tuesday is Gambrell in for Joseph, and Holden in for Zaitsev. Forsberg starts.

Wednesday practice lines:



Tkachuk Stützle Giroux

DeBrincat Brassard Batherson

Motte Pinto Gambrell

Kelly Kastelic Watson

XXXX XXXX Joseph



Chabot JBD

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden

XXXX Zaitsev — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 9, 2022

Game Notes

Zaitsev cleared waivers, but no word on reassignment (yet). With only six other healthy D, he might stick with the big club at least through this short road trip

Hellberg, however, was re-claimed by Seattle. Maybe he’ll get to use the sweet Kraken pads he had made at least?

At least while we’re still waiting on the floodgates to open for Alex DeBrincat goals, he’s having a career year for assists. He has more primary assists per 60 minutes of play this year than he has had assists (primary and secondary) per 60 minutes in any other season

Speaking of floodgates, the Senators woeful power play scored twice last game! Maybe that bit of success there will loosen things up going forward

The Sens offence, which has been generating chances (on paper at least) gets a tough test tonight, the Devils have not allowed very much at all this season. But while “Devils don’t allow much” is a bit of a stereotype, this is isn’t the low event trap team of yore - the defence will be tested tonight too

Stats

Players Game 13 Ottawa Senators New Jersey Devils Game 13 Ottawa Senators New Jersey Devils Category Player # Player # Goals Claude Giroux 7 Nico Hischier 6 Assists Brady Tkachuk 10 Jesper Bratt 13 Points Brady Tkachuk 16 Jesper Bratt 18 Shots Alex DeBrincat 52 Jack Hughes 54 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 25:50 Dougie Hamilton 21:35

Teams Game 13 Ottawa Senators New Jersey Devils Game 13 Ottawa Senators New Jersey Devils Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 3.5 T-10th 3.62 T-4th Goals Against/GP 3.67 27th 2.54 6th Shots/GP 32.8 11th 37.6 2nd Shots Against/GP 33.3 22nd 24.6 1st Powerplay % 20.9 17th 20 T-19th Penalty Kill % 78.7 16th 83.3 T-5th Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 52.47 10th 60.74 2nd xGF % (5v5 SVA) 53.19 9th 63.17 1st

It’s a 7pm game time, on TSN5 and RDS for TV, and TSN1200 for the radio call.