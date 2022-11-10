 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 13 Preview and Open Thread - Ottawa Senators at New Jersey Devils

The Sens hope to stop the streak on the road

By Brad Timmins
/ new
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators have a hill to climb over tonight if they want to get out of the hole they’re in.

The New Jersey Devils are the hottest team in the East right now, with seven wins in a row and a record of 9-1-0 in their last 10. Their underlying stats are rock solid too, leading the league in 5v5 xGF% and second in CF%. Looks like it could be a repeat of the puckbath we saw in Florida, but also looks like the setup for a pretty good Sensing.

The big news on the Senators side of things is the waiving of Nikita Zaitsev. No morning skate today, and no changes expected to the lineups from yesterday’s practice. The notable changes from Tuesday is Gambrell in for Joseph, and Holden in for Zaitsev. Forsberg starts.

Game Notes

  • Zaitsev cleared waivers, but no word on reassignment (yet). With only six other healthy D, he might stick with the big club at least through this short road trip
  • Hellberg, however, was re-claimed by Seattle. Maybe he’ll get to use the sweet Kraken pads he had made at least?
  • At least while we’re still waiting on the floodgates to open for Alex DeBrincat goals, he’s having a career year for assists. He has more primary assists per 60 minutes of play this year than he has had assists (primary and secondary) per 60 minutes in any other season
  • Speaking of floodgates, the Senators woeful power play scored twice last game! Maybe that bit of success there will loosen things up going forward
  • The Sens offence, which has been generating chances (on paper at least) gets a tough test tonight, the Devils have not allowed very much at all this season. But while “Devils don’t allow much” is a bit of a stereotype, this is isn’t the low event trap team of yore - the defence will be tested tonight too

Stats

Players

Game 13 Ottawa Senators New Jersey Devils
Game 13 Ottawa Senators New Jersey Devils
Category Player # Player #
Goals Claude Giroux 7 Nico Hischier 6
Assists Brady Tkachuk 10 Jesper Bratt 13
Points Brady Tkachuk 16 Jesper Bratt 18
Shots Alex DeBrincat 52 Jack Hughes 54
Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 25:50 Dougie Hamilton 21:35

Teams

Game 13 Ottawa Senators New Jersey Devils
Game 13 Ottawa Senators New Jersey Devils
Category # Rank # Rank
Goals/GP 3.5 T-10th 3.62 T-4th
Goals Against/GP 3.67 27th 2.54 6th
Shots/GP 32.8 11th 37.6 2nd
Shots Against/GP 33.3 22nd 24.6 1st
Powerplay % 20.9 17th 20 T-19th
Penalty Kill % 78.7 16th 83.3 T-5th
Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 52.47 10th 60.74 2nd
xGF % (5v5 SVA) 53.19 9th 63.17 1st

It’s a 7pm game time, on TSN5 and RDS for TV, and TSN1200 for the radio call.

Loading comments...