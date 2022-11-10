Thursday LNN: Evander Kane Out Long Term, Juraj Slafkovsky Suspended, Eric Staal Reaches Milestone, and More

The Ottawa Senators are on a losing streak but they’re winning the news and gossip scene with Deadpool hopefully soon to be on board; who in the rest of the league can match that level of drama?!

Hockey has always been a dangerous sport and, every once in a while, a freak collision causes a very scary injury. In a collision with Pat Maroon during Tuesday’s match-up between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers, Evander Kane’s wrist was cut by Maroon’s skate. You could instantly see how severe the injury was by the amount of blood and Kane’s reaction. The Oilers announced yesterday that he required surgery and will be out 3-4 months.

The Montreal Canadiens passed on Shane Wright in part because of perceived “character issues” and time will tell if it was the right decision. Juraj Slafkovsky, their selection instead of Wright, has been doing well in his rookie season but being one of the few first-overall picks to take a suspension in his first few weeks for an awfully dangerous hit may not be the character the Habs are looking for. From what I’ve seen Slafkovsky doesn’t seem like a dirty player by any means, but this hit on Matt Luff was just unacceptable and he definitely deserves the 2-game suspension.

While there have been famous siblings that have come through the NHL, the Staal brothers are right up there with the Sutters for the most renowned of them all. Eric Staal, the eldest, was the one who paved the way and has had a consistently respected career. Last night, playing alongside brother Marc Staal and against brother Jordan Staal, he hit the 1,300 games played milestone.

