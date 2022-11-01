Melnyks Reportedly Exploring Sale of Senators

Sportico (via Yahoo Sports) is reporting that the Melnyk family has hired Galatioto Sports Partners to explore a potential sale of the Ottawa Senators. Galatioto Sports Partners is an investment bank that specializes in the professional sports industry.

A partial or full sale has long been rumoured and speculated about, with chatter especially picking up since the passing of Eugene Melnyk. While the Sportico piece is very light on details, it is the first to go beyond rumour and vague whispers of intent or interest by naming any of the other players (potentially) involved.

Sportico pegs the team’s valuation at $665 million, and points out that movement in the ongoing LeBreton Flats negotiations could drive that higher.

None of the Melnyk family, the team, or Galatioto Sports Partners have provided comment on this report. More details will be reported here as they become available.