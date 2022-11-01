Game 9 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ Tampa Bay Lightning

After what we can all agree is a performance to forget on Saturday, the Senators are back in action against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Tampa Bay currently sits just one win ahead of Ottawa, with a 5-4-0 record through nine contests. The Senators, 4-4-0, will be looking to even things up and stay in the conversation in a very heated Atlantic Division.

According to the morning skate, it looks like DJ Smith has a few new ideas heading into tonight’s game.

Morning lines from Tampa.



Tkachuk Stützle Batherson

DeBrincat Pinto Giroux

Motte Kastelic Joseph

Kelly Gambrell Watson



Chabot Brannstrom

SandersonHamonic

Holden Zaitsev



Forsberg in starters end. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 1, 2022

Smith alluded to Shane Pinto eyeing more minutes and he’ll be moving forward with that idea as the red hot rookie will be centring Ottawa’s second line. The other notable change will see Erik Brännström start the game on the top pair beside Thomas Chabot. While that’s welcomed news, it does mean that the third pairing will feature both Nick Holden and Nikita Zaitsev; a situation Tampa Bay Head Coach Jon Cooper will almost certainly look to exploit with last change.

Game Notes: