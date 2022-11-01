Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - November 1st

Prospect Team of the Week
Forwards
Angus Crookshank
Everyone loves a comeback story and Crookshank’s performance early in this AHL season have provided a lot of hope for a player who missed the entirety of last season with a knee injury. A goal and an assist on three shots in three games sounds like vintage Angus and we couldn’t feel any more grateful to see him back on the ice.
2 point night for Angus Crookshank on Saturday #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/50IXDou0n1— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 30, 2022
Oliver Johansson
It has taken some time naturally for Johansson to adapt to the tougher competition in Sweden’s Allsvenskan league but the young forward finally broke through with two goals this week on four shots for the Birch Leaf.
Oliver Johansson scored twice in a 4-1 win on Tuesday, his first Allsvenskan points of the season since joining Björklöven#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/Lg3wG1L5la— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 28, 2022
Carson Latimer
One of my favourite’s from last year’s draft class, Latimer could have now found his rhythm this season adding a goal and an assist in his lone game last week. He’ll have his work cut out for him if he wants to force the Raiders into the playoff picture again this year but at least he has a leading role where he can make the most of his ice time.
Carson Latimer had 2 points including this PPG on Saturday— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 30, 2022
Latimer's 8 points in 11GP are good for third in scoring for a bad Prince Albert team #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/KZL1D8gPsP
Defence
Jake Sanderson
We should probably talk about how Sanderson leads Ottawa’s defenders so far in this young season in categories like 5V5 CF% and xGF% while his pairing starts the fewest shifts in the offensive zone. I wish I had some cool highlights or something but I don’t and the numbers don’t lie. Jake is doing the damn thing, folks.
Ben Roger
So rarely do I get to promote Roger and I’ve barely spoken about him since the Sens drafted him in the second round last summer but this past week he had a respectable six shots in three games while only taking one minor penalty and scoring his first goal of the season.
Ben Roger takes home today's Play of the Game honours with this desperation goal line save to keep the Attack from extending their lead.#KGNvsOS | #FrontsHockey | @bgmmetalworks pic.twitter.com/oGi2ZBpweX— Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) October 30, 2022
Goaltender
Leevi Meriläinen
At this point we genuinely have to ask just what it will take to get another Ottawa Senators netminding prospect back into this feature. Meriläinen continued his resurgent season back in Finland with a 92.8 save percentage to lead Ottawa’s prospects (recording another shutout along the way!)
Leevi Meriläinen is dialled in – he posted his third shutout in twelve days, stopping 22 shots in a 3-0 win on Tuesday— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 25, 2022
Meriläinen has a 6-2-1 record and .929 SV% in 11GP with second-place Kärpät in Finland's top pro league#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/fFuy7mSD0c
Stats
Pro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Jonathan Aspirot
|LD
|23
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|22
|AHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0%
||
|8
|0
|1
|1
|6
|8
|0%
|Angus Crookshank
|LW/C
|23
|AHL
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|6
|17%
||
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|18
|11%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|20
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|2
|50%
|Maxence Guénette
|RD
|21
|AHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0%
||
|8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|15
|0%
|Ridly Greig
|C/LW
|20
|AHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3
|0%
||
|4
|0
|1
|1
|6
|3
|0%
|Roby Järventie
|C/LW
|20
|AHL
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|33%
||
|8
|2
|3
|5
|2
|16
|13%
|Mark Kastelic
|C/RW
|23
|NHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0%
||
|8
|2
|0
|2
|9
|7
|29%
|Viktor Lodin
|LW
|23
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|5
|2
|1
|3
|4
|3
|67%
|Cole Reinhardt
|LW
|22
|AHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|8
|9
|0%
||
|8
|2
|4
|6
|16
|21
|10%
|Jake Sanderson
|LD
|20
|NHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0%
||
|8
|0
|4
|4
|2
|8
|0%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|22
|AHL
|3
|1
|2
|3
|10
|7
|14%
||
|8
|1
|6
|7
|14
|15
|7%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|22
|AHL
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0%
||
|8
|2
|2
|4
|2
|10
|20%
USA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyson Dyck
|C
|18
|UMass
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|7
|2
|1
|3
|2
|4
|50%
|Stephen Halliday
|C
|20
|Ohio State Univ.
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|33%
||
|10
|3
|7
|10
|2
|23
|13%
|Tyler Kleven
|LD
|20
|Univ. of North Dakota
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0%
||
|7
|0
|0
|0
|21
|8
|0%
|Luke Loheit
|RW
|22
|Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0%
||
|8
|2
|2
|4
|4
|20
|10%
|Jakov Novak
|LW/C
|24
|Northeastern Univ.
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|100%
||
|8
|3
|0
|3
|6
|12
|25%
|Cameron O'Neill
|RW
|18
|Tri-City (USHL)
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|33%
||
|8
|2
|5
|7
|4
|11
|18%
|Jonny Tychonick
|LD
|22
|Univ. of Omaha
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|50%
||
|8
|1
|3
|4
|4
|13
|8%
|Theo Wallberg
|LD
|18
|Dubuque (USHL)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0%
||
|8
|0
|2
|2
|2
|11
|0%
CHL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|19
|Ottawa
|OHL
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|10
|10%
||
|9
|7
|3
|10
|17
|38
|18%
|Jorian Donovan
|LD
|18
|Hamilton
|OHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
||
|8
|1
|3
|4
|11
|8
|13%
|Tomas Hamara
|LD
|18
|Kitchener
|OHL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0%
||
|9
|1
|5
|6
|9
|17
|6%
|Carson Latimer
|RW
|19
|Prince Albert
|WHL
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|50%
||
|11
|3
|5
|8
|6
|23
|13%
|Zach Ostapchuk
|C
|19
|Vancouver
|WHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6
|8
|0%
||
|8
|4
|5
|9
|12
|27
|15%
|Ben Roger
|RD
|19
|Kingston
|OHL
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|17%
||
|8
|1
|1
|2
|6
|8
|13%
|Chandler Romeo
|LD
|19
|Sarnia
|OHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7
|0
|0%
||
|12
|0
|2
|2
|19
|8
|0%
Europe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|Timrå IK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|13
|15%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|IF Björklöven
|Allsvenskan
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|50%
||
|10
|2
|0
|2
|0
|13
|15%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Södertälje SK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|9
|1
|3
|4
|6
|19
|5%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Södertälje SK
|Allsvenskan
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0%
|Oskar Pettersson
|RW
|18
|Rögle BK
|J20 Nationell
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|7
|29%
||
|17
|12
|9
|21
|29
|69
|17%
|Oskar Pettersson
|RW
|18
|Rögle BK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
Goalies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|PLAYER
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
||
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
|Kevin Mandolese
|22
|Belleville
|AHL
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|45
|6
|86.7%
||
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|125
|17
|86.4%
|Leevi Meriläinen
|20
|Kärpät
|Liiga
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|43
|2
|95.3%
||
|12
|6
|3
|1
|0
|276
|20
|92.8%
|Kevin Reidler
|18
|AIK J20
|J20 Nationnel
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|53
|8
|84.9%
||
|15
|1
|8
|0
|0
|291
|35
|88.0%
|Mads Søgaard
|21
|Belleville
|AHL
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|55
|7
|87.3%
||
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|60
|8
|86.7%
Loading comments...