Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - November 1st

Halloween hangover edition

By Owen Welch
Belleville Senators v Laval Rocket Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Prospect Team of the Week

Forwards

Angus Crookshank

Everyone loves a comeback story and Crookshank’s performance early in this AHL season have provided a lot of hope for a player who missed the entirety of last season with a knee injury. A goal and an assist on three shots in three games sounds like vintage Angus and we couldn’t feel any more grateful to see him back on the ice.

Oliver Johansson

It has taken some time naturally for Johansson to adapt to the tougher competition in Sweden’s Allsvenskan league but the young forward finally broke through with two goals this week on four shots for the Birch Leaf.

Carson Latimer

One of my favourite’s from last year’s draft class, Latimer could have now found his rhythm this season adding a goal and an assist in his lone game last week. He’ll have his work cut out for him if he wants to force the Raiders into the playoff picture again this year but at least he has a leading role where he can make the most of his ice time.

Defence

Jake Sanderson

We should probably talk about how Sanderson leads Ottawa’s defenders so far in this young season in categories like 5V5 CF% and xGF% while his pairing starts the fewest shifts in the offensive zone. I wish I had some cool highlights or something but I don’t and the numbers don’t lie. Jake is doing the damn thing, folks.

NHL: OCT 29 Senators at Panthers Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ben Roger

So rarely do I get to promote Roger and I’ve barely spoken about him since the Sens drafted him in the second round last summer but this past week he had a respectable six shots in three games while only taking one minor penalty and scoring his first goal of the season.

Goaltender

Leevi Meriläinen

At this point we genuinely have to ask just what it will take to get another Ottawa Senators netminding prospect back into this feature. Meriläinen continued his resurgent season back in Finland with a 92.8 save percentage to lead Ottawa’s prospects (recording another shutout along the way!)

Stats

Pro

- - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
- - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH%
Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0%
Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 3 0 0 0 4 2 0% | 8 0 1 1 6 8 0%
Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 3 1 1 2 2 6 17% | 8 2 2 4 6 18 11%
Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 3 1 3 4 0 2 50%
Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 3 0 0 0 2 6 0% | 8 0 1 1 2 15 0%
Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 3 0 0 0 6 3 0% | 4 0 1 1 6 3 0%
Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 3 1 1 2 2 3 33% | 8 2 3 5 2 16 13%
Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 NHL 2 0 0 0 4 1 0% | 8 2 0 2 9 7 29%
Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 2 1 3 4 3 67%
Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 0 1 1 8 9 0% | 8 2 4 6 16 21 10%
Jake Sanderson LD 20 NHL 2 0 1 1 0 4 0% | 8 0 4 4 2 8 0%
Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 3 1 2 3 10 7 14% | 8 1 6 7 14 15 7%
Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 3 0 2 2 0 2 0% | 8 2 2 4 2 10 20%

USA

- - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
- - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH%
Tyson Dyck C 18 UMass 2 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 7 2 1 3 2 4 50%
Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 2 1 0 1 0 3 33% | 10 3 7 10 2 23 13%
Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 1 0 0 0 2 1 0% | 7 0 0 0 21 8 0%
Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 0 1 1 4 5 0% | 8 2 2 4 4 20 10%
Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 2 2 0 2 2 2 100% | 8 3 0 3 6 12 25%
Cameron O'Neill RW 18 Tri-City (USHL) 1 1 1 2 2 3 33% | 8 2 5 7 4 11 18%
Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 2 1 0 1 2 2 50% | 8 1 3 4 4 13 8%
Theo Wallberg LD 18 Dubuque (USHL) 1 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 8 0 2 2 2 11 0%

CHL

- - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
- - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH%
Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 2 1 1 2 9 10 10% | 9 7 3 10 17 38 18%
Jorian Donovan LD 18 Hamilton OHL 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 8 1 3 4 11 8 13%
Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 1 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 9 1 5 6 9 17 6%
Carson Latimer RW 19 Prince Albert WHL 1 1 1 2 0 2 50% | 11 3 5 8 6 23 13%
Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver WHL 3 0 1 1 6 8 0% | 8 4 5 9 12 27 15%
Ben Roger RD 19 Kingston OHL 3 1 0 1 2 6 17% | 8 1 1 2 6 8 13%
Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia OHL 2 0 1 1 7 0 0% | 12 0 2 2 19 8 0%

Europe

- - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
- - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH%
Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 2 3 5 0 13 15%
Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 3 2 0 2 0 4 50% | 10 2 0 2 0 13 15%
Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0%
Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 3 4 6 19 5%
Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 3 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 0 1 1 4 3 0%
Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 2 2 1 3 0 7 29% | 17 12 9 21 29 69 17%
Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 0 0 0%

Goalies

- - - - - Since the last prospect update - - | - T O T A L - -
- - - - - Since the last prospect update - - | - T O T A L - -
PLAYER AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP W L OTL SOL SA GA SV% | GP W L OTL SOL SA GA SV%
Kevin Mandolese 22 Belleville AHL 2 1 1 0 0 45 6 86.7% | 5 2 2 1 0 125 17 86.4%
Leevi Meriläinen 20 Kärpät Liiga 2 1 1 0 0 43 2 95.3% | 12 6 3 1 0 276 20 92.8%
Kevin Reidler 18 AIK J20 J20 Nationnel 2 0 2 0 0 53 8 84.9% | 15 1 8 0 0 291 35 88.0%
Mads Søgaard 21 Belleville AHL 2 0 1 0 0 55 7 87.3% | 3 0 1 0 0 60 8 86.7%

