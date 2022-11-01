Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - November 1st

Prospect Team of the Week

Forwards

Angus Crookshank

Everyone loves a comeback story and Crookshank’s performance early in this AHL season have provided a lot of hope for a player who missed the entirety of last season with a knee injury. A goal and an assist on three shots in three games sounds like vintage Angus and we couldn’t feel any more grateful to see him back on the ice.

2 point night for Angus Crookshank on Saturday #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/50IXDou0n1 — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 30, 2022

Oliver Johansson

It has taken some time naturally for Johansson to adapt to the tougher competition in Sweden’s Allsvenskan league but the young forward finally broke through with two goals this week on four shots for the Birch Leaf.

Oliver Johansson scored twice in a 4-1 win on Tuesday, his first Allsvenskan points of the season since joining Björklöven#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/Lg3wG1L5la — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 28, 2022

Carson Latimer

One of my favourite’s from last year’s draft class, Latimer could have now found his rhythm this season adding a goal and an assist in his lone game last week. He’ll have his work cut out for him if he wants to force the Raiders into the playoff picture again this year but at least he has a leading role where he can make the most of his ice time.

Carson Latimer had 2 points including this PPG on Saturday



Latimer's 8 points in 11GP are good for third in scoring for a bad Prince Albert team #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/KZL1D8gPsP — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 30, 2022

Defence

Jake Sanderson

We should probably talk about how Sanderson leads Ottawa’s defenders so far in this young season in categories like 5V5 CF% and xGF% while his pairing starts the fewest shifts in the offensive zone. I wish I had some cool highlights or something but I don’t and the numbers don’t lie. Jake is doing the damn thing, folks.

Ben Roger

So rarely do I get to promote Roger and I’ve barely spoken about him since the Sens drafted him in the second round last summer but this past week he had a respectable six shots in three games while only taking one minor penalty and scoring his first goal of the season.

Ben Roger takes home today's Play of the Game honours with this desperation goal line save to keep the Attack from extending their lead.#KGNvsOS | #FrontsHockey | @bgmmetalworks pic.twitter.com/oGi2ZBpweX — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) October 30, 2022

Goaltender

Leevi Meriläinen

At this point we genuinely have to ask just what it will take to get another Ottawa Senators netminding prospect back into this feature. Meriläinen continued his resurgent season back in Finland with a 92.8 save percentage to lead Ottawa’s prospects (recording another shutout along the way!)

Leevi Meriläinen is dialled in – he posted his third shutout in twelve days, stopping 22 shots in a 3-0 win on Tuesday



Meriläinen has a 6-2-1 record and .929 SV% in 11GP with second-place Kärpät in Finland's top pro league#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/fFuy7mSD0c — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 25, 2022

Stats

Pro - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 3 0 0 0 4 2 0% | 8 0 1 1 6 8 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 3 1 1 2 2 6 17% | 8 2 2 4 6 18 11% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 3 1 3 4 0 2 50% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 3 0 0 0 2 6 0% | 8 0 1 1 2 15 0% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 3 0 0 0 6 3 0% | 4 0 1 1 6 3 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 3 1 1 2 2 3 33% | 8 2 3 5 2 16 13% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 NHL 2 0 0 0 4 1 0% | 8 2 0 2 9 7 29% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 2 1 3 4 3 67% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 0 1 1 8 9 0% | 8 2 4 6 16 21 10% Jake Sanderson LD 20 NHL 2 0 1 1 0 4 0% | 8 0 4 4 2 8 0% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 3 1 2 3 10 7 14% | 8 1 6 7 14 15 7% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 3 0 2 2 0 2 0% | 8 2 2 4 2 10 20%

USA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C 18 UMass 2 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 7 2 1 3 2 4 50% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 2 1 0 1 0 3 33% | 10 3 7 10 2 23 13% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 1 0 0 0 2 1 0% | 7 0 0 0 21 8 0% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 0 1 1 4 5 0% | 8 2 2 4 4 20 10% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 2 2 0 2 2 2 100% | 8 3 0 3 6 12 25% Cameron O'Neill RW 18 Tri-City (USHL) 1 1 1 2 2 3 33% | 8 2 5 7 4 11 18% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 2 1 0 1 2 2 50% | 8 1 3 4 4 13 8% Theo Wallberg LD 18 Dubuque (USHL) 1 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 8 0 2 2 2 11 0%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 2 1 1 2 9 10 10% | 9 7 3 10 17 38 18% Jorian Donovan LD 18 Hamilton OHL 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 8 1 3 4 11 8 13% Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 1 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 9 1 5 6 9 17 6% Carson Latimer RW 19 Prince Albert WHL 1 1 1 2 0 2 50% | 11 3 5 8 6 23 13% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver WHL 3 0 1 1 6 8 0% | 8 4 5 9 12 27 15% Ben Roger RD 19 Kingston OHL 3 1 0 1 2 6 17% | 8 1 1 2 6 8 13% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia OHL 2 0 1 1 7 0 0% | 12 0 2 2 19 8 0%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 2 3 5 0 13 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 3 2 0 2 0 4 50% | 10 2 0 2 0 13 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 3 4 6 19 5% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 3 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 0 1 1 4 3 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 2 2 1 3 0 7 29% | 17 12 9 21 29 69 17% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 0 0 0%