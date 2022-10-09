Weekly Question: Thanksgiving Edition!

On behalf of everyone on Silver Seven Sens, I would like to wish all our readers a Happy Thanksgiving!

This has been a summer like no other for Sens fans and probably no summer will beat it except the one where we’ll be holding never-ending Stanley Cup parties. Out of all the significant events that have taken place, I am sure every fan has a particular one that stands out the most!

Daniel Alfredsson to the Hall of Fame: we knew it was going to happen at some point but it took longer than we had hoped for and somehow the timing ended up being just right. Alfie has always been the catalyst for the success of this team, one way or the other so it makes perfect sense that his honouring ends up being the beginning of one fun summer for the Sens.

The Ottawa Senators Winning LeBreton Flats Deal: it was great when it was announced, the timeline seems fast but realistic but after the past few years, I'm still skeptical about this finally happening. A downtown arena? For our Ottawa Senators? We can only dream!

Claude Giroux Signs with the Sens: now that's a signing we thought we could merely joke about. I'm going to be honest, until the official announcement happened, I really didn't think Giroux would come to Ottawa. He signed as soon as free agency opened up, it was his choice not one that came out of desperation or came with any hesitation. He really wanted to be an Ottawa Senator.

The Alexander DeBrincat Trade: when this trade was announced, I think it took a while for many of us to process how incredibly good of a deal it was. Not only did we get a high-caliber player that will completely change the look of our top-6 and power play units but we managed to keep every single one of our top prized prospects! Bravo, Pierre Dorion!

The homecoming of past idols: The Sens didn't just improve on the ice but they also made sure the front office got a lift as well. In the past few months, the Sens have brought back Chris Neil, Chris Phillips and Wade Redden back into the fold. It is not only great for fans to see the players we once loved back with the team, but they are talented players who will really benefit the development of our young team.

Elite Extensions: Remember those times where extending a player's contract was our worst fear? It seems we no longer have to dread the end of a player's contract because Pierre Dorion made sure he has his core secured and in particular wanted to make sure Tim Stützle didn't need to wait at all to get his next contract. So extending players is back to being a normal course of action for this team!

I think signing Norris and Stützle was very important but really the way I look at it, Claude Giroux’s homecoming may have changed the entire landscape for the team. It just put a veteran star on the team, it somehow put us on the map.

The season opener is only a few days ahead and I’m just grateful we have a reason to hope this time around.