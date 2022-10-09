Ottawa Senators Training Camp Check-In: October 9th

The Ottawa Senators have finally wrapped up what seemed like the longest preseason of all time. I’m sure everyone else cannot wait for the regular season to begin, and the good news is that it is just four days away! Here are some notes from the last day of training camp:

Senators 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

The Senators didn’t have their A-team playing last night in Bouctouche, New Brunswick, but they were still able to win their fourth consecutive game against the Montreal Canadiens to finish the preseason with a 5-3-0 record.

Drake Batherson was the overtime hero last night thanks to some nifty passing:

Drake Batherson wins it in overtime! #GoSensGo



Brassard finds him with a cross-seam pass and probably puts the finishing touches on a contract. pic.twitter.com/WIE6rdeTum — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) October 9, 2022

Derick Brassard scored on the powerplay and had the primary assist on the game-winner. It’s still unclear if he’ll get a contract with Ottawa, but considering he didn’t get cut, I think they’ll sign him. They shouldn’t expect him to be much of a contributor but he can probably give them competent 4th line minutes. Mark Kastelic could also fill that role, but the Senators might want him to begin the year in Belleville. We’ll almost certainly learn Brassard’s fate at some point today.

Magnus Hellberg played his first game since getting claimed by Ottawa, and he looked good enough by stopping 18/20 shots, which is essentially all they’ll need until Cam Talbot is healthy. If he gives them anything more than a .905 SV% during his few games here, that’ll be gravy. Mmm, Thanksgiving gravy.

Jake Sanderson was quarterbacking the powerplay at one point and looked good while doing it. Thomas Chabot will obviously be on powerplay one and I like Erik Brännström on the second unit as well, but I’d like to see what Sanderson could do at certain points this year.

Scott Sabourin was put into the lineup last night and even scored Ottawa’s second goal. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him play a few times when there is going to potentially be bad blood in a game.

In terms of roster moves, many of them were announced after the game. None of them come as a surprise, although perhaps some were hoping that Jacob Bernard-Docker would be staying with the big club:

1/3 Roster update: On Sunday, the #Sens will place the following players on waivers for the purpose of assignment to @BellevilleSens: A. Bibeau, J. Hawryluk, J. Larsson and S. Sabourin. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) October 9, 2022

2/3 The #Sens have re-assigned forwards R. Chartier and J. Lucchini to Belleville while defenceman J. Bernard-Docker has also been assigned to the B-Sens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) October 9, 2022

3/3 Forward Z. Ostapchuk has been released from #Sens training camp and has been assigned to @WHLGiants. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) October 9, 2022

The Canadiens also made some hilarious history last night:

First team to lose 4 consecutive games to the same team in 4 different provinces? — kjs (@strangenotes95) October 9, 2022