It’s the last of four games against Montreal, the last of the pre-season, and the second in a pair of Hockeyville games tonight.

It’s also a rematch 30 years later - today marks the anniversary of the franchise’s home opener.

No changes to the camp roster today, but here are today’s lines from the morning skate courtesy TSN1200:

Sens lines from the morning skate.



Joseph Pinto Batherson

Ostapchuk Brassard Hawryluk

Kelly Kastelic Watson

Lucchini Gambrell Sabourin



Sanderson Brannstrom

Holden Zaitsev

Larsson JBD



Hellberg

Bibeau

Forsberg — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 8, 2022

That’s a roster that is a combination of “keep the top guys out to keep them healthy” and “something is going through the room”, and the lines have been through a blender. Whatever is going through the room kept Brassard out last game, and led to the recalls of Jake Lucchini yesterday and Rourke Chartier today. Chartier was recalled after the morning skate, no word on who he might be in for or if he is just a (healthy) backup.

As with the last game, tonight’s only TV coverage is en Français on TVA Sports, but TSN1200 will have the radio call in English. Puck drop is a little after 6:30 PM EST.