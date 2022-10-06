Hockey Canada Loses Support, Habs’ Questionable Decisions, Top Ranked Players and More

The situation with Hockey Canada seems to get uglier as time goes on. The worst part of it all isn’t even all the new funds and cover-ups that have surfaced, but it’s how the executives of Hockey Canada have dealt with the situation. When the interim board chair goes on to publicly defend the top members of the organization while stating that Hockey Canada has an excellent reputation, you know they just have no sense of how big the situation is. In testimony before the House of Commons, Andrea Skinner went as far as stating that the sport cannot withstand changes to its board members. These comments weren’t well-received to say the least. The aftermath of Skinner’s statements resulted in the following:

a) Tim Hortons officially pulling out of sponsoring all men’s tournaments including the World Junior. They will continue to support the women’s, youth and para-hockey programs

b) Both the Ontario Hockey Federation and Hockey Quebec have announced that they will withhold transferring player funds to the national program until a real change takes place.

c) The remarks from Skinner drew political rebuke, with PM Justin Trudeau himself was enraged at Hockey Canada for not understanding the seriousness of their role in fostering such a toxic culture throughout the years.

d) Scotiabank severed ties with Hockey Canada and it was also reported that Jane’s Foods had informed Hockey Canada that they are no longer interested in pursuing a partnership.

If the message isn’t clear yet to Hockey Canada, then they can continue with their narrative of being misunderstood until the entire organization falls apart. The change needs to happen now and it needs to be drastic because hockey in Canada will survive, even without Hockey Canada’s cover-up funds.