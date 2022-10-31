Tight Playoff Race, Coyotes Future Plans, Halloween Costumes, and More!

It’s everyone’s favourite day of the year when strangers are somehow allowed to knock on your door and you have to give them candy!

I hope you are/were able to celebrate a fun Halloween this year, I do enjoy being able to dress up as something silly, and this year I went as “Coach Beard” from Ted Lasso. I’d be curious to know if anyone has ever done any funny Ottawa Senators or hockey-related costumes in the past, there must be some good ones out there! Here are some links, news, and notes, on Halloween:

The Eastern Conference has been ridiculously difficult so far this year, especially the Atlantic. In the East, Columbus is the only team below “.500”. Even if you count overtime losses as normal losses, only Columbus, Toronto, and Pittsburgh have more losses than wins in the East. That’s how you get a Senators team that has a fine record of 4-4-0 yet they sit 15th in the conference and last in their division. The hilarious thing is that with a single win, they would leapfrog all the way to 7th, which shows how close things are. Making the playoffs is going to be an absolute dogfight.

The Arizona Coyotes playing in a 5,000-seat University arena is a joke, and I can’t believe it even got to that point for the NHL. At the same time, at least the arena looks nice for a university arena. It doesn’t look like a real NHL arena, but the atmosphere looks fun and they’re at least doing the best with what they’ve got. I still feel bad for the players that have to play here:

Thoughts on the Coyotes’ dressing room in Mullett Arena? pic.twitter.com/b8a8BQOg4Q — Men's League Sweaters | Custom Hockey Jerseys (@MensLeaguers) October 28, 2022

Brady Tkachuk on choosing Buddy The Elf Halloween costume:



“My fiancé and I had that dialled in back in July. I think we have the next two or three down the road too.”



Are the next ones still Will Ferrell-themed?



“Yes. We’ll keep the trend going until there are no ideas left.” pic.twitter.com/cLXzDXuLBZ — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) October 28, 2022

Finally, the most important topic of the day: Halloween candy. Do you agree or disagree with the rankings for these players?