Ottawa Senators Training Camp Check-In: October 3rd

While the Senators didn’t hit the ice on Sunday, we do have a few tidbits of information to discuss. Following Ottawa’s comeback win against Montreal on Saturday night, the Sens announced some roster decisions later in the night after we’d already written the training camp check-in you read yesterday!
1/6 Roster update: On Sunday, the #Sens will place the following players on waivers for the purpose of assignment to @BellevilleSens: R. Chartier, D. Heatherington and J. Lucchini.— Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) October 2, 2022
Here are the quick hits:
- As of Monday, the Senators will now feature a split training camp. One group will be focused on the NHL level while the rest will be in the Belleville training camp.
- Players assigned to Belleville’s camp: Angus Crookshank, Philippe Daoust, Maxence Guénette, Roby Jarventie, Kevin Mandolese, Cole Reinhardt, Kristians Rubins, Egor Sokolov and Lassi Thomson.
- Crookshank hasn’t played hockey in a calendar year, so it was already a long shot for him to make the NHL out of camp. He played quite well in his rookie tournament and preseason games, which was encouraging to see. Look for him to have a big year in Belleville.
- Early in camp, it looked like Guénette was about to win the Max Lajoie Award™ for completely under the radar rookie who wins a spot to start the season. I’m looking forward to seeing him take the next step with the BSens this year. Likely still sitting behind all of Jacob Bernard-Docker, Lassi Thomson and Erik Brännström for ice-time on the bottom pairing, I’m not sure we’ll see much of Guénette in Ottawa just yet. Maybe next year!
- Sokolov had a pretty underwhelming camp. I don’t think he played poorly, he just didn’t stand out. When you’re a player on a two way contract, you can’t afford to blend in. Look for him to come and be a dominant player, likely part of the leadership group, in the AHL under Head Coach Troy Mann.
- With Thomson getting cut from the NHL group, it appears Bernard-Docker has won that mini-battle on the right side for the time being. What Bernard-Docker has which Thomson currently lacks is that defensive prowess. JBD was likely always going to win the spot first because he’s easier for a coach to trust. With some more polishing, it’s not out of the question that Thomson ends up the more impactful NHL defender three years from now.
- Ottawa also announced the release of Michael Dal Colle from his professional tryout while leaving Derick Brassard, who’s had a great showing so far, in the mix.
