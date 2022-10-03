Ottawa Senators Training Camp Check-In: October 3rd

While the Senators didn’t hit the ice on Sunday, we do have a few tidbits of information to discuss. Following Ottawa’s comeback win against Montreal on Saturday night, the Sens announced some roster decisions later in the night after we’d already written the training camp check-in you read yesterday!

1/6 Roster update: On Sunday, the #Sens will place the following players on waivers for the purpose of assignment to @BellevilleSens: R. Chartier, D. Heatherington and J. Lucchini. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) October 2, 2022

Here are the quick hits: