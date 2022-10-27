Game 7 Preview + Open Thread: Wild @ Senators

It’s been a great home stand, with the Ottawa Senators looking for the sw... sweet, sweet win to close it out (not going to say that other “s” word).

They are hosting the Minnesota Wild who have struggled out of the gate. They’ve picked up a pair of wins and an OT loss in their past three (their only points on the season), but those wins were against Vancouver and Montreal so take that turn-around with a grain of salt. Their offence has pretty good (especially on the power play), it’s their goaltending that has been the problem.

Marc-Andre Fleury’s .869 sv% is 31st in the league among all 65 goalies to see the ice, and Filip Gustavsson’s .860 is 63rd. They’re 59th and 58 respectively in 5v5 goals saved above expected as well, with Gus allowing 1.7 more goals than expected per 60 minutes of play and Fleury 1.9 more. Fleury is the expected starter, and the plan has to be to keep the pressure on him.

Two lineup changes for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg is back and expected to start, while Nikita Zaitsev draws in for Nick Holden on the third pairing.

Game day morning skate.



Tkachuk Stützle Batherson

Debrincat Brassard Giroux

Motte Pinto Joseph

Kelly Kastelic Watson

XXXX Gambrell XXXX



Chabot Zub

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Zaitsev

Holden



Forsberg in starters end. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 27, 2022

Game Notes

Will Shane Pinto keep his scoring streak going? His five goals put him in a 10-way tie (including Brady Tkachuk) for 5th in the league

Speaking of Tkachuk, his 10 points puts him in a tie for 9th in league scoring, along side Mats Zuccarello, Dominik Kubalik and some guy named MacKinnon

And the other end of the spectrum, Alex DeBrincat is still looking for his first non-empty net goal. No Senators player is putting more pucks on the net than DeBrincat so it still should just be a matter of time, but he’s off to a slower start on the score sheet than we were hoping to see

Newly extended Mark Kastelic has been killing it in the faceoff dot. Winning 71.3% of the draws is a big piece of why the fourth line hasn’t allowed a single goal yet

From the “familiar faces” file, it’s nice to see former 67 Marco Rossi in the Minnesota lineup tonight, after having his 20-21 season derailed by covid complications and spending most of 21-22 in the AHL

Not even a little bit about tonight’s game, but this stood out while gathering the team stats and I have to share - the Avs have a 50% PP, which is absurd even this early in the season

Player Stats Game 7 Ottawa Senators Minnesota Wild Game 7 Ottawa Senators Minnesota Wild Category Player # Player # Goals Brady Tkachuk/Shane Pinto 5 Kirill Kaprizov/Joel Eriksson Ek/Mats Zuccarello 4 Assists Drake Batherson 6 Calen Addison/Mats Zuccarello 6 Points Brady Tkachuk 10 Mats Zuccarello 10 Shots Alex DeBrincat 28 Joel Eriksson Ek 24 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 25:13 Kirill Kaprizov 22:05

Team Stats Game 7 Ottawa Senators Minnesota Wild Game 7 Ottawa Senators Minnesota Wild Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 4.17 2nd 3.67 T-5th Goals Against/GP 3 T-13th 4.67 31st Shots/GP 33.8 T-9th 34.2 8th Shots Against/GP 29.8 8th 33.8 26th Powerplay % 25.0 T-9th 32 3rd Penalty Kill % 76.2 T-22nd 78.3 T-18th Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 54.24 6th 45.59 25th xGF % (5v5 SVA) 57.33 6th 45.05 24th

Catch the game at 7pm EST on TSN5 and RDS Info for TV coverage, and TSN1200 for the radio call.