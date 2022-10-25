Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - October 25th

With the Ottawa Senators already winning their fourth game of the season yesterday (a feat that took them 14 games to do last season), it would seem the good vibes have rubbed off on some of the prospects. Let’s see who stood out this week:
Forwards:
Zack Ostapchuk
Ever since he turned his 2021-22 season around with a monster playoff performance, Ostapchuk has been on a tear. This past week, the 2021 second-round pick and captain of the Vancouver Giants contributed four goals and three assists in three games, for a total of 8 points in 5 games. He was especially dominant in Vancouver’s 6-5 win over Victoria on Saturday, with two assists and the overtime winner.
Zack Ostapchuk scored the OT winner on Saturday to cap off a 3-point night— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 23, 2022
Ostapchuk has 6 points (3G, 3A) in 4GP since returning to Vancouver in the WHL #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/nm8LasHM72
Stephen Halliday
Having been passed on twice in the NHL Draft, Halliday is starting his NCAA career two years later than most. His age compared to other freshmen is something to consider when looking at his production, but for a fourth-rounder, 9 points in 8 games with Ohio State, including a goal and two assists in two games this week, is a great start.
Stephen Halliday ripped his second goal of the season on Friday night #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/G3h694KHxR— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 22, 2022
Tyler Boucher
Looking to rebound after one of the toughest seasons imaginable, Tyler Boucher is getting into a rhythm with the Ottawa 67s. The 10th-overall pick from 2021 scored at a point-per-game pace this week, and like Ostapchuk, scored a game-winning goal, this one coming in a 5-3 victory over Sudbury on Sunday.
Tyler Boucher had the GWG on Sunday as Ottawa improved to 9-0 to start the OHL season— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 24, 2022
Boucher has 28 shots and 8 points (6G, 2A) in 7 games #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/YvoSwz6E4z
While his 8 points in 7 games might not be quite living up to his draft position, that doesn't stop him from being a good prospect in Ottawa’s system, who’s looking like he has an NHL future regardless of what his offensive ceiling is. It’s also just plain encouraging to get any kind of good news with regards to Boucher. It doesn’t hurt that the 67s are 9-0-0 to start the year.
Defence:
Jake Sanderson
He’s played only six games in his NHL career, but Jake Sanderson is already looking like a seasoned pro. Not too much of a surprise considering he was widely regarded as the best left-handed defenseman of the 2020 NHL Draft, played two seasons with the University of North Dakota, and has since been recognized for his offensive game previously thought to be non-existent by some scouts. Take a look at this stretch pass, one of his two assists against Arizona, to Brady Tkachuk:
Brady Tkachuk scores another one! #GoSensGo— Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) October 22, 2022
What a pass by Jake Sanderson. My lord. pic.twitter.com/HmkBSwczqF
Sanderson currently has 3 assists in 6 games and is still looking for his first NHL goal but it’s easy to see that his all-around game is having a huge impact whenever he’s on the ice. NaturalStatTrick lists him as Ottawa’s best defenceman in terms of expected goals share at 5-on-5, with an eye-popping 64.75%.
Jonny Tychonick
With two points in two games, Tychonick, a second-rounder from 2018, was the most productive defence prospect this week. Still, at this stage he’s not expected to get an entry-level deal by the end of what’s currently his fifth season in the NCAA.
Goaltending:
Leevi Meriläinen
After struggling quite a bit in the OHL last year, 2020 third-rounder Meriläinen has taken well to his return to Finland. Now with Karpat’s main squad, he’s assumed the starter’s job from fellow 2020 draftee and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Joel Blomqvist, going 1-0-2 in three games this week while stopping 75 of 81 shots. He’s posted a 5-1-2 record and a .923 save percentage this year.
Silver Linings:
- Another forward who had a strong week was recent seventh-round pick Tyson Dyck. His first collegiate goal along with an assist in two games brings him up to 3 points in 5 games with UMass.
Tyson Dyck scored the first goal of his NCAA career on Friday night! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/x4IWC5GeoR— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 15, 2022
Stats:
Pro (NHL, AHL)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Jonathan Aspirot
|LD
|23
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|22
|AHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0%
||
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0%
|Angus Crookshank
|LW/C
|23
|AHL
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|14%
||
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|12
|8%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|20
|AHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0%
||
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|2
|50%
|Maxence Guénette
|RD
|21
|AHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0%
||
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|9
|0%
|Ridly Greig
|C/LW
|20
|AHL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Roby Järventie
|C/LW
|20
|AHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0%
||
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|13
|8%
|Mark Kastelic
|C/RW
|23
|NHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
||
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
|Viktor Lodin
|LW
|23
|AHL
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0%
||
|5
|2
|1
|3
|4
|3
|67%
|Cole Reinhardt
|LW
|22
|AHL
|3
|1
|0
|1
|6
|9
|11%
||
|5
|2
|3
|5
|8
|12
|17%
|Jake Sanderson
|LD
|20
|NHL
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0%
||
|6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|4
|0%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|22
|AHL
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|3
|0%
||
|5
|0
|4
|4
|4
|8
|0%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|22
|AHL
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|25%
||
|5
|2
|0
|2
|2
|8
|25%
USA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyson Dyck
|C
|18
|UMass
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|50%
||
|5
|2
|1
|3
|2
|4
|50%
|Stephen Halliday
|C
|20
|Ohio State Univ.
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|5
|20%
||
|8
|2
|7
|9
|2
|20
|10%
|Tyler Kleven
|LD
|20
|Univ. of North Dakota
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1
|0%
||
|6
|0
|0
|0
|19
|7
|0%
|Luke Loheit
|RW
|22
|Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|14%
||
|6
|2
|1
|3
|0
|15
|13%
|Jakov Novak
|LW/C
|24
|Northeastern Univ.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
||
|6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|10
|10%
|Cameron O'Neill
|RW
|18
|Tri-City (USHL)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0%
||
|7
|1
|4
|5
|2
|8
|13%
|Jonny Tychonick
|LD
|22
|Univ. of Omaha
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0%
||
|6
|0
|4
|4
|2
|11
|0%
|Theo Wallberg
|LD
|18
|Dubuque (USHL)
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0%
||
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|9
|0%
CHL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|19
|Ottawa
|OHL
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|12
|17%
||
|7
|6
|2
|8
|8
|28
|21%
|Jorian Donovan
|LD
|18
|Hamilton
|OHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0%
||
|6
|1
|3
|4
|11
|7
|14%
|Tomas Hamara
|LD
|18
|Kitchener
|OHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2
|0%
||
|8
|1
|5
|6
|9
|15
|7%
|Carson Latimer
|RW
|19
|Prince Albert
|WHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0%
||
|10
|2
|4
|6
|6
|21
|10%
|Zach Ostapchuk
|C
|19
|Vancouver
|WHL
|4
|4
|3
|7
|4
|17
|24%
||
|5
|4
|4
|8
|6
|19
|21%
|Ben Roger
|RD
|19
|Kingston
|OHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0%
||
|5
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0%
|Chandler Romeo
|LD
|19
|Sarnia
|OHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0%
||
|10
|0
|1
|1
|12
|8
|0%
Europe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Vitaly Abramov
|LW/RW
|24
|Moscow
|KHL
|5
|2
|0
|2
|8
|7
|29%
||
|21
|7
|3
|10
|12
|39
|18%
|Olle Alsing
|LD
|26
|Barys
|KHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|9
|0%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|Timrå IK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|16
|13%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|IF Björklöven
|Allsvenskan
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0%
||
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Södertälje SK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|9
|1
|3
|4
|6
|19
|5%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Södertälje SK
|Allsvenskan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0%
||
|8
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0%
|Oskar Pettersson
|RW
|18
|Rögle BK
|J20 Nationell
|3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|11
|18%
||
|15
|10
|8
|18
|29
|62
|16%
|Oskar Pettersson
|RW
|18
|Rögle BK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
Goalies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|PLAYER
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
||
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
|Kevin Mandolese
|22
|Belleville
|AHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|52
|7
|86.5%
||
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|80
|11
|86.3%
|Leevi Meriläinen
|20
|Kärpät
|Liiga
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|81
|6
|92.6%
||
|10
|5
|1
|2
|0
|233
|18
|92.3%
|Kevin Reidler
|18
|AIK J20
|J20 Nationnel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|12
|1
|6
|0
|0
|238
|27
|88.7%
|Mads Søgaard
|21
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|75.0%
