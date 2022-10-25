Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - October 25th

With the Ottawa Senators already winning their fourth game of the season yesterday (a feat that took them 14 games to do last season), it would seem the good vibes have rubbed off on some of the prospects. Let’s see who stood out this week:

Forwards:

Zack Ostapchuk

Ever since he turned his 2021-22 season around with a monster playoff performance, Ostapchuk has been on a tear. This past week, the 2021 second-round pick and captain of the Vancouver Giants contributed four goals and three assists in three games, for a total of 8 points in 5 games. He was especially dominant in Vancouver’s 6-5 win over Victoria on Saturday, with two assists and the overtime winner.

Zack Ostapchuk scored the OT winner on Saturday to cap off a 3-point night



Ostapchuk has 6 points (3G, 3A) in 4GP since returning to Vancouver in the WHL #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/nm8LasHM72 — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 23, 2022

Stephen Halliday

Having been passed on twice in the NHL Draft, Halliday is starting his NCAA career two years later than most. His age compared to other freshmen is something to consider when looking at his production, but for a fourth-rounder, 9 points in 8 games with Ohio State, including a goal and two assists in two games this week, is a great start.

Stephen Halliday ripped his second goal of the season on Friday night #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/G3h694KHxR — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 22, 2022

Tyler Boucher

Looking to rebound after one of the toughest seasons imaginable, Tyler Boucher is getting into a rhythm with the Ottawa 67s. The 10th-overall pick from 2021 scored at a point-per-game pace this week, and like Ostapchuk, scored a game-winning goal, this one coming in a 5-3 victory over Sudbury on Sunday.

Tyler Boucher had the GWG on Sunday as Ottawa improved to 9-0 to start the OHL season



Boucher has 28 shots and 8 points (6G, 2A) in 7 games #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/YvoSwz6E4z — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 24, 2022

While his 8 points in 7 games might not be quite living up to his draft position, that doesn't stop him from being a good prospect in Ottawa’s system, who’s looking like he has an NHL future regardless of what his offensive ceiling is. It’s also just plain encouraging to get any kind of good news with regards to Boucher. It doesn’t hurt that the 67s are 9-0-0 to start the year.

Defence:

Jake Sanderson

He’s played only six games in his NHL career, but Jake Sanderson is already looking like a seasoned pro. Not too much of a surprise considering he was widely regarded as the best left-handed defenseman of the 2020 NHL Draft, played two seasons with the University of North Dakota, and has since been recognized for his offensive game previously thought to be non-existent by some scouts. Take a look at this stretch pass, one of his two assists against Arizona, to Brady Tkachuk:

Brady Tkachuk scores another one! #GoSensGo



What a pass by Jake Sanderson. My lord. pic.twitter.com/HmkBSwczqF — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) October 22, 2022

Sanderson currently has 3 assists in 6 games and is still looking for his first NHL goal but it’s easy to see that his all-around game is having a huge impact whenever he’s on the ice. NaturalStatTrick lists him as Ottawa’s best defenceman in terms of expected goals share at 5-on-5, with an eye-popping 64.75%.

Jonny Tychonick

With two points in two games, Tychonick, a second-rounder from 2018, was the most productive defence prospect this week. Still, at this stage he’s not expected to get an entry-level deal by the end of what’s currently his fifth season in the NCAA.

Goaltending:

Leevi Meriläinen

After struggling quite a bit in the OHL last year, 2020 third-rounder Meriläinen has taken well to his return to Finland. Now with Karpat’s main squad, he’s assumed the starter’s job from fellow 2020 draftee and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Joel Blomqvist, going 1-0-2 in three games this week while stopping 75 of 81 shots. He’s posted a 5-1-2 record and a .923 save percentage this year.

Silver Linings:

Another forward who had a strong week was recent seventh-round pick Tyson Dyck. His first collegiate goal along with an assist in two games brings him up to 3 points in 5 games with UMass.

Tyson Dyck scored the first goal of his NCAA career on Friday night! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/x4IWC5GeoR — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 15, 2022

Stats:

Pro (NHL, AHL) - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 3 0 1 1 2 3 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 3 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 3 1 0 1 2 7 14% | 5 1 1 2 4 12 8% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 2 0 1 1 0 0 0% | 4 1 3 4 0 2 50% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 3 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 5 0 1 1 0 9 0% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 3 0 1 1 0 3 0% | 5 1 2 3 0 13 8% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 NHL 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 3 1 1 2 2 1 0% | 5 2 1 3 4 3 67% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 1 0 1 6 9 11% | 5 2 3 5 8 12 17% Jake Sanderson LD 20 NHL 4 0 2 2 2 2 0% | 6 0 3 3 2 4 0% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 3 0 2 2 4 3 0% | 5 0 4 4 4 8 0% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 3 1 0 1 0 4 25% | 5 2 0 2 2 8 25%

USA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C 18 UMass 2 1 1 2 0 2 50% | 5 2 1 3 2 4 50% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 2 1 3 4 0 5 20% | 8 2 7 9 2 20 10% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 0 0 17 1 0% | 6 0 0 0 19 7 0% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 1 0 1 0 7 14% | 6 2 1 3 0 15 13% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 6 1 0 1 4 10 10% Cameron O'Neill RW 18 Tri-City (USHL) 2 0 1 1 0 3 0% | 7 1 4 5 2 8 13% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 2 0 2 2 2 1 0% | 6 0 4 4 2 11 0% Theo Wallberg LD 18 Dubuque (USHL) 2 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 7 0 1 1 2 9 0%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 3 2 1 3 0 12 17% | 7 6 2 8 8 28 21% Jorian Donovan LD 18 Hamilton OHL 2 0 1 1 2 1 0% | 6 1 3 4 11 7 14% Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 2 0 1 1 5 2 0% | 8 1 5 6 9 15 7% Carson Latimer RW 19 Prince Albert WHL 3 0 1 1 2 5 0% | 10 2 4 6 6 21 10% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver WHL 4 4 3 7 4 17 24% | 5 4 4 8 6 19 21% Ben Roger RD 19 Kingston OHL 3 0 0 0 4 2 0% | 5 0 1 1 4 2 0% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia OHL 3 0 1 1 0 1 0% | 10 0 1 1 12 8 0%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 24 Moscow KHL 5 2 0 2 8 7 29% | 21 7 3 10 12 39 18% Olle Alsing LD 26 Barys KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 0 9 0% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 2 3 5 0 16 13% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 3 0 0 0 0 5 0% | 7 0 0 0 0 9 0% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 3 4 6 19 5% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 2 0 0 0 2 2 0% | 8 0 1 1 4 3 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 3 2 0 2 4 11 18% | 15 10 8 18 29 62 16% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 0 0 0%