Monday LNN: No News on Norris, Canucks Collapse, Kessel Ironman and More!

- Though there is no immediate update on Josh Norris after he suffered an injury on Saturday night, the signs aren’t exactly positive: it appears Norris has re-injured the same left shoulder that has previously required surgery. There is also too much swelling at this point to do a proper assessment. I’m not a doctor, but when you are dealing with a ligament injury that is causing that much swelling, the prognosis is rarely good. Sens fans everywhere are crossing their fingers.
- Corey Pronman, a prospect/draft analyst who I hold in high regard for his willingness to admit mistakes and re-visit what he got wrong, recently did a re-draft of the 2018 class; Brady Tkachuk goes 1st (!) overall this time around. Tkachuk’s maybe the most prominent example of the Sens being willing to go against consensus when drafting in recent years, and four years on it’s awfully hard to argue with the choice. The whole article is behind the Athletic paywall, but if you have a subscription it’s a piece well worth the read.
- They say you can’t win a Stanley Cup in October but, as Sens fans know all too well, you sure can make it awfully hard on yourself with a slow start. The Vancouver Canucks are a dismal 0-4-2 to start the year, and things are looking dire.
- Over at ESPN, Greg Wyshynski takes stock of some of the season’s early trends. I, for one, thinking it’s probably worth waiting a couple more weeks before we decide John Tortorella might be able to coax this putrid Philadelphia Flyers team into the play-offs.
- Phil Kessel is on the verge of setting the all-time record for most consecutive games played. For a guy whose reputation early in his career wasn’t the greatest, it’s pretty difficult to argue with the track record — including his incredible durability. Kessel chatted with NHL.com about the streak.
- Maybe you missed it, but last week the league revealed this year’s edition of the Reverse Retro jerseys. I’m not a jersey buff by any means, and the Sens edition strikes me as a big “meh”, but that Los Angeles Kings version is clean as all hell.
- After a scary incident on Saturday in which he had to be taken from the ice on a stretcher, Mark Borowiecki has been released from hospital. It has been determined that he suffered no major injuries, but the timeline for his return to the team is at this point unknown. I think I speak for all Sens fans when I say: “Get well soon, Mark!”
- Lastly, our colleagues over at Secret Base have turned their genius on our very own Ottawa Senators. The latest entry in the Collapse series is a deep dive into just what, exactly, happened to the Sens after that magical 2017 play-off run. It’s an excellent rundown worth the time for any fan, but I will note that it’s a lot easier to watch knowing where we are today than it would have been even six months ago!
